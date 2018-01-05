Dr Norman Finkelstein The Coming Collapse of Zionism in America

Published on 20 Dec 2017

Norman Finkelstein, a Jew, gets it. Why can’t all Jews ‘get it.?’ Why have the Jews let the political Zionists usurp their religion and cause so much human misery? If the Jews are allegedly so smart, and if the Jews are so ‘god-like’ why don’t they see that this murderous Talmud ideology is suicidal for them? Why can’t the Jews control their own evil bastard offspring? When will all the Jews rejoin humanity?

When the hell is Judaism going to grow up and mature into human adults? The time to do this is running out.