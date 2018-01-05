Trump one year ago “No More Regime Change Wars”

Posted on by michaellee2009

Trump: No More Regime Change Wars

PRESS RELEASE

Trump: No More Regime Change Wars

Dec. 7, 2016 (EIRNS)—President-elect Donald Trump addressed a rally in Fayetteville, N.C., not far from Fort Bragg, and vowed that the United States will not wage any more regime-change wars under his Presidency.

“We will stop racing to topple foreign regimes that we know nothing about, that we shouldn’t be involved with,” Trump said, with Gen. James Mattis, his choice to be the next Secretary of Defense, at his side. “This destructive cycle of intervention and chaos must finally come to an end,” he said. Trump gave

“a commitment to engage the use of military forces only when it is in the… interests of the United States…. We want to strengthen old friendships and seek out new friendships…. We seek harmony and goodwill among the nations of the world,”

he said.

“We will build up our military not as an act of aggression, but as an act of prevention,” Trump went on. “In short, we seek peace through strength.”

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: America, Creative Chaos, Deep State, Israel-USA Relationship, regime change, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel |