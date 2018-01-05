Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

(28 December 2017- 03 January 2018)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(28 December 2017- 03 January 2018)

Israeli forces escalated the excessive use of force in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

Two Palestinian civilians, including a child, were killed, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

89 Palestinian civilians, including 12 children, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

53 of them were hit with live bullets, 23 were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets, and 13 were hit with tear gas canisters.

Nine civilians, including 7 children and a woman, were arrested in a protest in the West Bank.

Israeli forces conducted 69 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and a limited one was conducted in the southern Gaza Strip.



79 civilians, including 10 children and a woman, were arrested.

20 of them, including a child and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities continue to create a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

A store was closed in addition to confiscating its contents in Silwan village.

Israeli warplanes launched 2 airstrikes at 2 military sites for armed groups, but no casualties were reported.

3 shooting incidents targeting the Palestinian fishing boats occurred in the Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

4 shooting incidents targeting the Palestinian fishing boats occurred in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

5 Palestinian civilians were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (28 December 2017-03 January 2018).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, in new crime of excessive use of force, Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians, including a child, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. They also wounded 59 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children, in the Gaza Strip, while 30 Palestinian civilians, including 8 children, were wounded in the West Bank. The Israeli forces continued to chase fishermen in the Gaza Sea, target border areas, and carry out airstrikes against targets for armed groups in the Gaza Strip.

In the Gaza Strip, on 29 December 2017, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian in the centre of the Gaza Strip. According to PCHR’s investigations, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered few meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi camp. The protestors set fire to tiers and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. During the protests, the Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters and live bullets at the protestors. As a result, Jamal Mosleh (20), from al-Maghazi Camp, was hit with a live bullet to the back that exited the abdomen from the right side. Jamal was then taken to al-Aqsa Hospital in Dir al-Balah, where he immediately underwent a surgery and then taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Jamal stayed in the ICU until medical sources declared his death on Saturday dawn, 30 December 2017.

The border areas with Israel witnessed protests against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it. During the protests, the Israeli forces used force against the protestors. Due to opening fire to disperse the protests, 59 civilians, including 4 children, were wounded; 45 of them were hit with live bullets, one was hit with a rubber-coated metal bullet, and 13 were directly hit with tear gas canisters.

As part of the Israeli airstrikes, on 30 December 2017, Israeli warplanes fired one missile at a Palestinian watchtower belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the military armed wing of Hamas Movement), near Gaza International Airport, southeast of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. As a result, a transmission tower, which is near the watchtower, was damaged.

On 02 January 2018, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at a military training site belonging to al-Qassam brigades, west of Khan Yunis. The bombing caused material damage to the site, but no casualties were reported.

As part of targeting fishermen in the sea, on 28 December 2017, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats. The Israeli gunboats surrounded a Palestinian fishing boat manned by Shawqi Baker (20) and Sameh al-Quqa (35), both are from al-Shati’ refugee camp, west of Gaza City. The Israeli naval forces then arrested the fishermen while the fishing boat was not confiscated. Meanwhile, a number of fishermen saw the boat and then dragged it to Gaza Seaport. They also saw blood on the boat board, which confirms the injury of one of the fishermen during the shooting. Opening fire at Palestinian fishing boats repeated on the same day.

On 28 December 2017, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats. Opening fire at Palestinian fishing boats repeated on 29 December 2017.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 29 December 2017, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at empty lands in the eastern areas. Opening fire at the abovementioned areas repeated on 30 December 2017 and 03 January 2018, but no casualties were reported.

In the West Bank, in new crime of excessive use of force, on 03 January 2018, Israeli forces killed Mos’ab al-Tamimi (17) and wounded 3 others while moving into Deir Netham village, northwest of Ramallah. According to PCHR’s investigation, at approximately 13:20, over 70 Israeli soldiers moved into Deir Netham village, northwest of Ramallah and closed the two main entrances to the village. During which, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at the soldiers. The soldiers then arrested Mo’yad al-Tamimi, who suffers from a mental disability, and violently took him to a military jeep. In the meantime, Mos’ab approached a military jeep to help Mo’yad, meanwhile an Israeli soldier, who was 300 meter away, fired a live bullet to Mos’ab neck. He then was to the al-Istishari Hospital in al-Raihan Suburb, north of Ramallah, where he underwent a surgery. Doctors’ efforts to save his life failed and then medical sources declared Mos’ab death. After that, the spokesperson of the Israeli forces claimed that the Israeli forces opened fire at a Palestinian during clashes that erupted near Deir Netham village on suspicion of carrying a weapon to justify this crime.

In the West Bank, all the cities witnessed protests against the U.S. President’s decision. During those protests, Israeli forces used force against the protesters. The shooting to disperse the protests resulted in the injury of 27 civilians, including 8 children; 8 of them were hit with live bullets, and 19 were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 69 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank while they conducted 6 incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 59 Palestinian civilians, including 9 children, in the West Bank. Twenty others, including a child and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. During peaceful protests, the Israeli forces arrested 9 Palestinian civilians, including 7 children and a woman, in the West Bank. As a result, the number of arrested persons during this week increased to 88 civilians, including 17 children and 2 women.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces moved about 100 meters away from “Kissufim” military site, east of al-Qararah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They patrolled the area and leveled the lands adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel and headed to the north before redeploying along the border fence through the gate established into the east of al-Najjar neighborhood in Khuza’ah village

Measures to Create A Jewish Majority:

As part of the house demolitions, on 02 January 2018, the Israeli authorities confiscated a store contents in Wadi al-Helwa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City under the pretext of public utility. Abed Moahmed Abu Hadwan said that Israeli forces accompanied with the Israeli Municipality staff, Israeli Nature Authority staff, and other workers raided his store located in Wadi al-Helwa neighborhood, broke the locks, vacated all contents, and then took over the store. He added that the store existed years ago and he has documents that prove his ownership of the store, but the Israeli forces refused the documents and ordered the workers to vacate the contents and then closed it to prevent the family from using it.

In the same context, on 28 December 2017, the Israeli Magistrate Court issued a decision to prevent Sameer Shoqair from using his land in al-Rababah Valley neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, for 3 years. Sameer, member of the Defense Committee of al-Rababah Valley lands, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the court issued a decision preventing him from using his land, planting it, building fences around it, or rebuilding it for 3 years .If Sameer violates the court’s decision, he will pay a fine estimated at NIS 10.000 and sentenced with actual imprisonment for 2 weeks. Sameer also said that since 2013 the Nature Authority has been trying to prevent the lands owners in al-Rababah Valley from working in their lands, planting them, re-building them, or building retaining walls.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 28 December 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus and stationed in the northern Mount. They raided and searched a house belonging to Kamal Yusuf al-Basha (25) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into the entrance to Burin village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Jamal Nabil ‘As’ous (22) and Mohammed Qasem ‘Omran (21) and then arrested them.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim ‘Ali ‘Aqel Ekhleil and then locked the family members in one room. An Israeli officer confiscated Ibrahim’s work permit, which allows him to work in Israel. The officer also handed summonses to Ibrahim’s sons Mo’tasem (25), Montaser (22) and Ahmed (20) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service, the “Shabak”, in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem. Meanwhile, another Israeli force raided a house belonging to Mohammed Ibrahim ‘Arar (22) and then arrested him. The soldiers also raided a shop selling agricultural materials and fertilizers belonging to Mohammed Walid Sabarneh. They broke the main door and searched the shop and then withdrew.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Sa’ir village, east of Hebron and stationed in Ras al-‘Aroud area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hayel ‘Ali Jobarah ‘Amarin (30) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Betunia village, southwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Sultan Hamad Bawadi (26).

At approximately 06:50, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 08:15, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats. the Israeli gunboats surrounded aPalestinian fishing boat, which was manned by Shawqi Saqer “Mohammed Monir” Baker (20) and Sameh Heider al-Quqa (35), both are from al-Shati’ refugee camp, west of Gaza City. The boat was sailing within 2.5 nautical miles offshore. The Israeli naval soldiers ordered the fishermen to take off their clothes, jump into water and swim towards the Israeli gunboat. The soldiers arrested them and took them to an unknown destination. It should be noted that the Israeli forces didn’t confiscate the boat. A number of fishermen saw the boat and then dragged it to Gaza Seaport. They also saw blood on the boat board, which confirms the injury of one of the fishermen during the shooting.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Shuyoukh, Sa’ir, Beit Awa in Hebron and Tulkarm .

Friday, 29 December 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim ‘Ali ‘Aqel Ekhleil for the second time during 24 hours. They then arrested his son Mo’tasem (25).

At approximately 01:50, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Qader Mohammed Abdul Qader Walwil (27) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Faqou’ah village, east of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Odai Nasser Khatib (20) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Fanqumiyah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Abdul Hadi Abdullah ‘Azzam (35) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:35, Israeli forces moved into Bedia village, northwest of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Rahm Hasan Husni Ba’din (33) and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:20, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at empty lands in the eastern areas. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 06:25, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting continued until approximately 09:15 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Burj, Taffuh, Beit Kahel villages and Farsh al-Hawa area in Hebron; ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; and Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit.

Saturday 30 December 2017:

At approximately 07:20, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire empty lands in the eastern sides. However, no casualties were reported

At approximately 11:20, Israeli warplanes fired one missile at a Palestinian watchtower belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the military armed wing of Hamas Movement), near Gaza International Airport, southeast of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. As a result, a transmission tower, which is near the watchtower, was damaged. However, no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, al-Samou’ and Beit Awla in Hebron; and Tulkarm.

Sunday, 31 December 2017:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus and stationed on Sofian Street and in the vicinity of ‘Ein Beit al-Maa’a refugee camp, west of the city. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Abdul Salam al-Quqa (22) and ‘Amid al-Nuri (22) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Minya village near Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohammed Khalil Abu Husain (17) and Mustafa Mahmoud Abu Husain (36).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Habib ‘Aziz Rushdi (44) and then handed a summons to his son Mohammed (22) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem. They also raided and searched a house belonging to Hesham Jaber al-Titi (18) and handed him a similar summons.

At approximately 09:30, Israeli forces moved into Deir Netham village, northwest of Ramallah. A number of Palestinian youngsters gathered in the center of the city and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers chased the youngsters amidst firing tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of the youngsters suffered tear gas inhalation. Meanwhile, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to Yazan Fadel al-Tamimi (15) and then arrested him. After the Israeli forces completely withdrew from the village, they closed all main entrances to the village with cement cubes.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Noor al-Huda Secondary School for Boys in the center of Betunia, west of Ramallah. They detained a number of students in the classrooms. After that, a number of students threw stones at the soldiers. The soldiers heavily fired tear gas canisters inside the school building and chased the students. The soldiers arrested Qusai Mohammed al-Sa’adi (14).

At approximately 11:30, an Israeli infantry unit moved from the gate that surrounds “Psagot” settlement, which is established on lands of al-Burah city. The soldiers deployed between houses and patrolled the area. A number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at the soldiers. The soldiers randomly fired tear gas canisters at them and chased them between houses. They then raided and searched houses searching for the stone-throwers. The soldier then arrested Mohammed Hesham Rashid (25).

At approximately 11:45, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched al-Naqar neighbourhood, west of the abovementioned city. They raided a cars’ yard and then arrested Abdul Rahman Majed Ayman Labat (17).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Halhoul, Yatta, Deir Samet, and Taffuh villages in Hebron and Tulkarm.

Monday, 01 January 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Baha’a Monir al-Karmeh (19), Yusuf Taiseer al-Titi (18) and Salah Ra’fat al-Titi (19). The soldiers also handed a summons to Ahmed Yusuf al-Jawabrah (19) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem and questioned Adam Salah al-Titi after searching him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Abu Rahmah Taqatqah (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:15, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 10 civilians. At approximately 17:30 on the same day, the Israeli forces withdrew and took the arrestees to an unknown destination. (PCHR keeps the names of the arrestees)

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Atil village, northeast of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdullah ‘Aref Abu Sha’irah (28) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Thanabah Suburb, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mustafa Ibrahim al-Na’ashish (15) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Zeta village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Wasim Ibrahim Jada’a (23) and Khalid Abu Hamdah (22) and then arrested them.

At approximately 01:35, Israeli forces moved into Deir Ballout village, west of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nasser Abdullah ‘Oudah Abdul Jawad (53), a Member of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) of Hamas Movement, and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ourif village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mos’ab Ibrahim Mohammed Sabah (25) and then arrested them.

At approximately 06:10, Israeli forces accompanied with 4 military bulldozers moved about 100 meters away from “Kissufim” military site, east of al-Qararah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled the lands adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel and headed to the north. The leveling continued for hours after which the Israeli forces redeployed along the border fence through the gate established into the east of al-Najjar neighborhood in Khuza’ah village.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, al-Fawar refugee camp, al-Thaheriyah and al-Hadab villages in Hebron.

Tuesday, 02 January 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Thuluth village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house where Mohammed Rashid Redwan (28), from ‘Azzoun village, was hiding in it. The soldiers monitored Mohammed’s location and then arrested him. They claimed that Mohammed is wanted for themtake. It should be noted that the Israeli forces daily raid the house of Mohammed’s family and damage its contents to search for him and take revenge of his family for not being able to find him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli warplanes fired 2 missiles at a military training site belonging to al-Qassam brigades ( the military armed wing of Hamas Movement). The site is located on the beach, west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. The bombing caused material damage to the site, but no casualties were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Yusuf Jamal al-Zubeidi (24).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aidah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 2 civilians, including a child namely Ayman Mustafa Malash (17) and Ahmed Lutfi Da’amsah (30).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohammed Ahmed Jawabrah (16) and Ehab Kamal Jawabrah (17) and then arrested them.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Ibrahim Hasan al-Jabali (25).

Around the same time, Israeli force moved into the southern area in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sa’ed ‘Ali Abu Suneinah (45) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Kherbet Karisah, east of Dura, southwest of Hebron and stationed in Jobran neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Salim Yusuf al-Rajoub (46) and then locked the family member in on room. During the search, the soldiers damaged the house contents and tore up bags of sheep food. The soldiers then arrested Salim and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 18:00, Israeli forces moved into Salem village, northeast of Nablus. They detained a number of worshipers at ‘Ezz Eden al-Qassam Mosque in the center of the city. A number of civilians gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 16-year-old child sustained a metal bullet wound to the left leg. He was taken to Rafidiya Hospital in Nablus and his injury was classified as moderate.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Kafer Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliya; Dura, al-Thaheriyah, Roqa’ah neighbourhood and Tarous village in Hebron.

Wednesday, 03 January 2018

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Salem village, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Anas ‘Akef Jamil Eshtiah (19) and Malek Qais Mesbah Hamdan (18).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 5 civilians namely Mohammed Anwar Saba’nah (23), Husein Amin ‘Aref Samadi (24), Mahmoud Bassam Ekmil (20), Mahmoud Ahmed Khalil Abu al-Rab (18), and Saher Emad Ekmil (24).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed Fakhri Matani (20) and Abdul Rahman Sami Khader Mar’I (21).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron and stationed in ‘Asidah neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ayman Majed al-Atrash (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:50, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at agricultural lands into the east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip. However, no casualties were reported.

In a new crime of excessive use of force, Israeli forces killed a 17-year-old child and wounded 3 others when they moved into Deir Netham village, northwest of Ramallah.

According to PCHR’s investigation, at approximately 13:20, large number of Israeli forces amounted more than 70 soldiers moved into Deir Netham village, northwest of Ramallah. After the soldiers deployed the streets, more military backups, including vehicles and armed personnel carriers, arrived at the area and closed the two main entrances to the village. They then raided and searched houses and topped their roofs and damaged the houses contents. The soldiers then arrested Mo’yad al-Tamimi, who suffers from a mental disability. Meanwhile, dozens of young men and youngsters gathered on the village streets and near the northern entrance to it. They threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who topped the houses’ roofs. The soldiers heavily fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them and between houses. As a result, the electricity cut off the whole village. As a result, 3 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds throughout their bodies. At approximately 13:50, a soldier stationed at the abovementioned entrance fired a live bullet from a distance of 30 meters at Mos’ab Feras al-Tamimi (17) when he approached a military vehicle in an attempt to help Mo’yad , who was arrested earlier. Mos’ab was hit with a live bullet to his neck and settled there. He then was transferred via a PRCS ambulance to the Al Istishari Hospital in al-Raihan Suburb, north of Ramallah where he underwent a surgery. Doctors classified Mos’ab’s injury as serious. After a short time, Mos’ab succumbed to his wounds because the live bullet settled in a very sensitive area causing him an internal bleeding.The spokesperson of the Israeli forces claimed that the Israeli forces opened fire a t a Palestinian during clashes that erupted near Deir Netham village on suspicion of carrying a weapon to justify this crime.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, Karmah , and Howarah villages, south of Nablus.

Demonstrations in protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Upon calls for demonstrations protesting against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s Presidential Decree to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. As a result, a civilian was killed, and 2 other civilians were wounded in an incursion in the West Bank. Moreover, 86 civilians, including 12 children, were wounded. Fifty three of them were hit with live bullets, 20 were hit with metal bullet wounds and 13 were hit with tear gas canisters. (It should be noted that PCHR keeps the names of the arrested civilians) The demonstrations were as follows:

West Bank:

At approximately 11:00 on Thursday, 28 December 2017, dozens of Palestinian youngsters gathered in the vicinity of the annexation wall adjacent to Um al-Sharayet neighborhood, south of Ramallah. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed there. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them. As a result, a 16-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right thigh. He was transferred via an ambulance belonging to Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to Palestine Medical complex. His injury was classified as moderate.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian youngsters gathered near “Psagot” settlement established on lands of al-Birah city from the eastern side. They threw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers stationed there. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 24-year-old civilian from al-Birah sustained a metal bullet wound to the right foot. He was taken via a PRCS ambulance to Palestine Medical Complex to receive medical treatment and his injury was classified as moderate.

At approximately 12:30, dozens of Palestinian men and women gathered in the center of Ramallah and headed to “Ofer” military camp established on lands of Betunia village, southwest of the city. When the protestors approached the area, Israeli soldiers fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. The soldiers then arrested Manal Abdul Salam al-Tamimi (32) after they heavily beat her. However, no casualties were reported.

Following the Friday prayer on 29 December 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of Howarah checkpoint at the southern entrance to Nablus. They set fire to tires, put barricades on the street leading to the abovementioned checkpoint, and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at the checkpoint. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 5 civilians, including 2 children, sustained metal bullet wounds.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of “Itamar” settlement’s gate where an Israeli outpost is established, east of Salem village, northeast of Nablus. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed at the gate. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 2 civilians were wounded. One of them was hit with a live bullet shrapnel to the left hand while the other was hit with a metal bullet wound to the

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered at the main entrance to Beta village that is branched from Nablus – Ramallah Road, south of Nablus. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed at the abovementioned entrance. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protesters. As a result, a 23-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the left leg.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered in the vicinity of “Yitzhar” settlement, east of ‘Asirah al-Qibliya village, south of Nablus. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed near the settlement. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 29-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the waist.

Following the same Friday prayer, Palestinian Islamic and National Factions in Hebron organized a protest from al-Husein Ben ‘Ali Mosque and headed to Ben Rush Intersection. A number of them arrived at al-Zawiyah Gate and threw stones at Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint there. The soldiers chase the protestors on al-Tuffah Valley and al-Malek Faisal Street amidst firing metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. The soldiers then arrested 5 civilians and took them to the Checkpoint (56). The arrestees were identified as ‘Ala’a Bassam Ramadan Abu Madi (15) and Amir Monjed Abu ‘Asab (15), Mo’taz Haitham Hashem As’ad (16), Mohyee Khalawi Zaid (14), Mohammed Joudah al-Tawil (15) and Ahmed Abed ‘Ali Taha (18).

Around the same time dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized a protest at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah. Israeli forcibly dispersed the protestors firing live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 21-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the left leg. He was transferred via a PRC ambulance to Yasser ‘Arafat Hospital in Salfit to receive medical treatment.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest at the northern entrance to al-Birah. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at “al-Mahkamah” Checkpoint, which is established near “Beit Eil” Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protestors firing live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 3 civilians sustained live bullet wounds to the lower limbs of their bodies. They were transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment. Their injuries were classified as moderate.

At approximately 12:30, Palestinian civilians and international activists organized a protest in the center of Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They made their way to the eastern entrance to the village. When the protestors approached the entrance, Israeli forces fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the right foot.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the center of Qalqiliyah and headed to the southern checkpoint of the city (Jaljulia Checkpoint). The protestors threw stones at Israeli forces. The Israeli forces fired live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them and chased them. They then arrested Ahmed Jamil Abu Rayash (17) and Mohammed Nedal Dawoud (17).

At approximately 13:00, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested at the entrance to Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of Salfit. Israeli soldiers fired live and metal bullets tear gas canisters at them to disperse them. As a result, a 12-year-old child sustained a metal bullet wound to the right foot.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest in the center of Jericho and made their way to the southern entrance to the city. When the protestors approached the entrance, they threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces stationed there. Israeli forces fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the left leg.

At approximately 14:00, a number of Palestinian young men protested at the entrance to Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron where an Israeli military watchtower is established. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers and military vehicles stationed near the watchtower. The protestors also closed the road leading to the village with stones and iron barriers and set fire to tires. The Israeli soldiers fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at stone-throwers and between houses, which are near the military site. The soldiers then topped a number of houses’ roofs and opened fire at the civilians. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the foot. he was transferred to the Governmental Hospital in Hebron.

At approximately 14:30, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest at the southern entrance to Qalqiliyah. Israel soldiers forcibly dispersed the protestors firing live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 15-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the right shoulder.

Around the same time, a number of Palestinian young men gathered near the sub-entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. This entrance is closed with cement cubes by the Israeli forces to deny the cars access from it to the Bypass Road (60). The protestors threw stones at the military vehicles stationed near a military watchtower. A number of Israeli soldier chased the young men amidst firing tear gas canisters at them. The young men continued to throw stones and empty bottles at the soldiers, who topped a number of building’s roofs in Jawabrah neighborhood. The solders then randomly fired live and metal bullets. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the thigh. He was transferred to a hospital in Hebron to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 14:00 on Tuesday, 26 December 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest in Jawabrah Neighborhood at the sub-entrance, which connects between al-‘Aroub refugee camp and the Bypass Road (60), north of Hebron where an Israeli military watchtower is established. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 3 children sustained live bullet wounds to the lower limbs. They were transferred to the Governmental Hospital in Hebron via an ambulance of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 12:30 on Friday, 29 December 2018, dozens of Palestinian youngsters gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in the northern Gaza Strip. They gathered near the security fence and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers stationed in Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, northwest of Beit Hanoun village, and into the east of the Islamic Cemetery, east of Jabalia, fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 13 civilians, including 2 civilians were wounded. Ten of them were hit with live bullets, and 3 were hit with tear gas canisters. They wounded civilians were transferred via ambulances of PRCS, Military Medical Services and the Ministry of Health to the Indonesian Hospital and Al Awda Hospital. Medical sources classified one of the injuries as serious while the others were between moderate and minor.

At approximately 13:00 on the same day, hundreds of Palestinian youngsters gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip in protest against the U.S President Donald Trump’s declaration to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The protestors set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 9 civilians were wounded. Eight of them, including a child, were hit with live bullets and a civilian was hit with a tear gas canisters. One of the injuries was classified as serious while the other injuries were between moderate and minor.

At approximately 04:00 on Saturday, 30 December 2017, medical sources at al-Shuhada’a Hospital in Deir al-Balah announced that Jamal Mohammed Jamal Mesleh (20), from al-Maghazi refugee camp, succumbed to wounds he sustained in the evening of the previous day. At approximately 16:00 on Friday, Mesleh was wounded after being hit with a live bullet wound that entered the back and existed the abdomen. Mesleh was transferred via a PRCS ambulance to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah where he immediately underwent a surgery. He then was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he stayed until his death was announced.

Eyewitnesses said to PCHR’s fieldworker that Mesleh and a number of the protestors approached the border fence and Mesleh was waved the Palestinian flag. Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence opened fire at the protestors. As a result, Mesleh sustained a live bullet wound that entered the back and existed the abdomen after which he fell on the ground. A number of the protestors, who were near him attempted to pull him, but the Israeli soldiers heavily fired tear gas canisters at the area to prevent the protestors from moving or offering first aid to Mesleh. After 5 minutes, the civilians were able to transfer Mesleh walking on foot for about 50 meters. After that a PRCS ambulance stationed on Jaker Street, which is about 300 meters into the west of the border fence, transferred Mesleh.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinians made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khuza’a, ‘Abasan al-Kabirah and al-Jadidah villages, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip in protest against the U.S President Donald Trump’s declaration to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The clashes continued in the area for hours during which Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence sporadically fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors and the area, which is located into the west of the abovementioned border fence and east of al-Fukhari area. As a result, 16 civilians, including a child, were wounded. Thirteen of them were hit with live and explosive bullets causing the right leg amputation for a civilian. Three others were hit with tear gas canisters. Moreover, dozens of civilians, including 4 paramedics suffered tear gas inhalation after Israeli forces and special military vehicles heavily fired tear gas canisters in the evening. The gas reached the center of ‘Abasan al-Kabirah. Furthermore, 3 PRCS ambulances were directly targeted with tear gas canisters when they were into the east of ‘Abasan al-Jadidah.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of al-Sheja’iyah Neighborhood Intersection, east of Gaza City. They made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel (adjacent to former Nahel Oz Crossing). They threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result 12 civilians, including a child, were wounded. Fourteen of them were hit with live bullet wounds, on civilian was hit with a metal bullet and 6 were hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded civilians were transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Medical sources classified 2 injuries as serious.

At approximately 12:30 on Tuesday, 02 January 2018, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khan Yunis, fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at a group of Palestinian young men, who protested at Abu Redah Gate, east of Khuza’ah village, east of the city. The clashes continued for 3 hours. As a result, a 23-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the left leg. He was transferred to the European Hospital and his injury was classified as moderate.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Date Imports Category Amount Tons Number Liters 27 December Various goods 182 Humanitarian aid 12 Cooking gas 259240 Diesel 512800 Benzene 75250 Construction aggregates 138 Cement 32 Construction steel 21 Exporting vegetables, strawberries, fish, and Aluminum scrap 26 28 December Various goods 239 Humanitarian aid 12 Cooking gas 251520 Diesel 592950 Benzene – Construction aggregates 135 Cement 21 Construction steel 16 Exporting vegetables, strawberries, clothes, and fish 29 Various goods 200 Humanitarian aid 13 Cooking gas 255290 Benzene 115000 Diesel 1372050 Construction aggregates 101 Cement 27 31 December Construction steel 11 Exporting vegetables, clothes, and strawberries. 30 Various goods 159 Humanitarian aid – Cooking gas 253180 Benzene 113500 Diesel 293950 Construction aggregates 111 Cement 16 01 January Construction steel – Exporting vegetables ,strawberries, clothes, and Aluminum scraps 30 02 January Various goods 164 Humanitarian aid 1 Cooking gas 252640 Benzene 38100 Diesel 188250 Construction aggregates 70 Cement 46 Construction steel 6 Exporting potatoes 1

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(20-26December 2017)

Category 20 December 21 December 22 December 23 December 24 December 25 December 26 December Patients 58 27 – – 81 32 62 Companions 52 27 – – 61 32 55 Personal needs 23 40 3 – 43 14 35 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 22 – Arabs fromIsrael 10 2 2 – 6 1 2 Diplomats 8 5 – – – – 3 International journalists – 3 – – – 3 – International workers 28 47 5 – 8 2 4 Travelersabroad 1 1 – – – – 100 Business people 84 89 – – 117 56 64 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 10 4 – – 5 – 1 VIPs 2 1 – – – 1 3 Ambulances to Israel 5 4 – – 6 3 2 Patients’ Companions 5 4 – – 6 2 2

Note:

On Wednesday, 20 December 2017, the Israeli authorities allowed a person, who works at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA), and internationals to renew their permits.

On Wednesday, 20 December 2017, the Israeli authorities allowed 15 Christians from the Gaza Strip to travel to the West Bank, to celebrate Christmas.

On Thursday, 21 December 2017, the Israeli authorities allowed 23 Christians from the Gaza Strip to travel to the West Bank, to celebrate Christmas.

On Friday, 22 December 2017, the Israeli authorities allowed 4 Christians from the Gaza Strip to travel to the West Bank, to celebrate Christmas.

On Sunday, 24 December 2017, the Israeli authorities allowed 47 Christians from the Gaza Strip to travel to the West Bank, to celebrate Christmas.

On Monday, 25 December 2017, the Israeli authorities allowed 13 Christians from the Gaza Strip to travel to the West Bank, to celebrate Christmas.

On Tuesday, 26 December 2017, the Israeli authorities allowed 20 Christians from the Gaza Strip to travel to the West Bank, to celebrate Christmas.

On Monday, 25 December 2017, Israeli authorities allowed a person from the Gaza Strip to travel via Erez crossing in order to testify in the Israeli courts.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(27 December 2017- 02 January 2018)

Category 27 December 28 December 29 December 30 December 31 December 01 January 02 January Patients 38 17 2 – 65 22 40 Companions 32 18 1 – 53 19 34 Personal needs 22 51 21 – 21 11 16 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – – – Arabs fromIsrael 6 3 8 – 20 11 1 Diplomats 32 – – – – – – International journalists 5 – – – – – – International workers 11 20 2 – 3 – 6 TravelersAbroad 2 – – – – 1 83 Business people 81 72 2 – 107 61 50 Business meetings 1 – – – – – – Security interviews 2 – – – – 5 5 VIPs 1 4 2 – – 4 – Ambulances to Israel 2 3 1 – 2 4 – Patients’ Companions 2 3 1 – 2 4 1

Note:

On Wednesday, 27 December 2017, the Israeli authorities allowed 11 Christians from the Gaza Strip to travel to the West Bank, to celebrate Christmas.

On Thursday, 28 December 2017, the Israeli authorities allowed 18 Christians from the Gaza Strip to travel to the West Bank, to celebrate Christmas.

On Friday, 29 December 2017, the Israeli authorities allowed 17 Christians from the Gaza Strip to travel to the West Bank, to celebrate Christmas.

On Sunday, 31 December 2017, the Israeli authorities allowed 26 Christians from the Gaza Strip to travel to the West Bank, to celebrate Christmas.

On Monday, 01 January 2018, the Israeli authorities allowed 27 Christians from the Gaza Strip to travel to the West Bank, to celebrate Christmas.

On Tuesday, 02 January 2018, the Israeli authorities allowed 51 Christians from the Gaza Strip to travel to the West Bank, to celebrate Christmas.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Hebron: Israeli forces established (24) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 28 December 2017, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp, at the entrances to al-Moreq and Ethna villages, and at the southern entrance to Halhoul village.

On Friday, 29 December 2017, Israeli forces established 6 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Fawar and al-‘Aroub refugee camps, and at the entrances to Beit Ummer, Tarousah, Beit ‘Awaa, and Taramah villages.

On Saturday, 30 December 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp and at the entrance to Ethna village.

On Sunday, 31 December 2017, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, at the northern entrance to Halhoul village, and on al-Fahs Road, east of Yatta. On the same morning, the Israeli forces closed the entrance to Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and prevented the movement of Palestinian civilians’ vehicle. They also detained the Palestinian civilians and checked their IDs. As a result, the Palestinian civilians were forced to use a dirt road to enter and exit the village.

On Monday, 01 January 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Samou’a, Bani Na’iem, and Tarousa villages, and at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Tuesday, 02 January 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Beit Ummer and Sa’ir villages.

On Wednesday, 03 January 2018, Israeli forces closed with rocks and barbed wire the main entrance to the Palestine Technical College adjacent to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and prevented students from entering it. The Israeli forces claimed that Palestinian young men threw stones from the abovementioned entrance towards the bypass road. On the same day, the Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints on Beit ‘Awaa village’s road and at the entrances to Ethna and Beit Ummer villages.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (13) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 28 December 2017, Israeli forces established 5 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia; at the entrances to ‘Azoun and ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb villages, east of the city; at the entrance to Amateen village, northeast of the village; under the bridge of ‘Azoun village; and on the main road between Qalqiliyia and Tulkarm, east of the city.

At approximately 16:15 on Friday, 29 December 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia.

On Saturday, 30 December 2017, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to ‘Azoun and Hejah villages, east of Qalqiliyia.

On Sunday, 31 December 2017, the Israeli forces re-established the abovementioned checkpoints at the entrances to ‘Azoun and Hejah villages, east of Qalqiliyia.

On Monday, 01 January 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to ‘Azoun village (established 2 times), and Hejah village, east of Qalqiliyia.

Tulkarm:

At approximately 15:35 on Thursday, 28 December 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qufeen village, north of Tulkarm.

At approximately 16:25 on Friday, 09 December 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qufeen village, north of Tulkarm.

Salfit: Israeli forces established (5) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 14:30 on Thursday, 28 December 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint between Askaka and Salfit. The Israeli forces claimed that unknown persons threw a Molotov Cocktail at Israeli settlers’ vehicle passing on the main Street.

On Friday, 29 December 2017, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of Salfit; and at the western entrance to Merdah village, north of the city.

At approximately 10:45 on Saturday, 30 December 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of Salfit.

At approximately 08:50 on Monday, 01 January 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Burqeen village, west of Salfit.

Nablus:

At approximately 17:30 on Friday, 29 December 2017, Israeli forces closed with sand barriers the entrance to Bita village, branching from Ramallah-Nablus Street. The entrance closure was as a punitive measure due to clashes erupted following the Friday prayer at the entrance. During the clashes, the protestors threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli settlers and forces ‘vehicles passing through the street.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 16:00 on Thursday, 28 December 2017, Israeli forces arrested Mohamed Ahmed al-Dodi (24), from Halhoul village, while stopping him at a military checkpoint established at the southern entrance to the city.

On Sunday morning, 31 December 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on Nablus-Ramallah Road. They stopped Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. They then arrested Sameh Yaser Fakhouri (22) and Ahmed Mahmoud ‘Alawnah (24). Both of them are from Jabi’ village, south of Jenin.

At approximately 13:00 on Sunday, Israeli forces arrested Yousef al-Sharqawi (61), a retired Major General at the Palestinian Security Service, while passing through a military checkpoint in al-‘Izariyia village, east of occupied Jerusalem. Yousef was arrested while heading from Ramallah to Bethlehem by a taxi, during which the Israeli forces stopped the taxi carrying him, checked the passengers’ IDs, and then arrested him. It should be noted that Yousef retired from the Palestinian Security Service a year ago.

At approximately 13:00 on Monday, 01 January 2017, Israeli forces assaulted Mohamed Shareef Mousa Mashni (18), from Sa’ir village, north of Hebron, after stopping him at a military checkpoint in Beit ‘Anoun village. The Israeli authorities claimed that Mohamed had a knife.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Use of force against demonstrations protesting the U.S. President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Following the Friday prayer on 29 December 2017, many area in occupied Jerusalem and its suburbs witnessed protests against the U.S. President’s Donald Trump Decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel.

In al-‘Iizariyia village, east of occupied Jerusalem, following the Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian young men headed to “Kabsa” intersection, which separates al-‘Iizariyia and Abu Dis villages from the center of Jerusalem. The protestors threw stones, empty bottles, and fireworks at Israeli soldiers, who immediately fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, and tear gas canisters at them. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) stated that 3 Palestinian civilians were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets while 9 others suffered tear gas inhalation. In the vicinity of Qalandia military checkpoint and at the main entrance to al-Ram village, north of the city, witnessed similar protests, but no causalities among protestors were reported.

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 01:00 on Thursday, 28 December 2017, Israeli forces moved into Qalandia Refugee Camp, north of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Rashid Khalid Hamad and Ahmed Khalid Abed al-Ra’ouf.

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, Israeli forces stationed at Qalandia military checkpoint, north of occupied Jerusalem, arrested Areej Amjad Hosheeh (18), from Qatnah village, northwest of the city. The Israeli forces claimed that Areej had a knife with her.

At approximately 11:00 on Thursday, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Isawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Ahmed Abed Dari (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 15:00 on Friday, 29 December 2017, Israeli forces arrested Mohamed Ayman al-Natsha (15) while he was near al-Mosrarah area adjacent to Bab al-‘Amoud (Damascus Gate) yard in the center of Jerusalem. Mohamed was then taken to police station in the city for investigation.

At approximately 02:00 on Sunday, 31 December 2017, Israeli forces moved into Bado village, northwest of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Basil Mostafa Abu ‘Eid (20) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 10 civilians, including 2 doctors. PCHR keeps the names of the arrested persons.

At approximately 02:00 on Monday, 01 January 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Mohamed al-Betoni (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 00:30 on Tuesday, 02 January 2018, Israeli forces moved into ‘Anata village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 3 civilians, including couples. The arrested persons were identified as Do’aa al-Shaiekh and her husband Mohamed Diyb al-Shaiekh, and Nasir ‘Azzam al-Refa’I (25).

House demolitions and notices:

On Thursday, 28 December 2017, the Israeli Magistrate Court issued a decision to prevent Sameer Shoqair from using his land in al-Rababah Valley neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, for 3 years. Sameer, Member of al-Rababah Valley lands’ Defense Committee, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the court issued a decision preventing him from using his land, planting it, building fences around it, or rebuilding it for 3 years and if he violates the decision, he will pay a NIS 10.000 fine and sentence with actual imprisonment for 2 weeks. Sameer also said that since 2013 the Nature Authority has been trying to prevent the lands owners in al-Rababah Valley from working in their lands, planting them, re-building them, or building retaining walls. Moreover, the Nature Authority crews along with the Israeli Municipality crews conducted a massive demolitions and destructions in the neighborhood’s lands in addition to prosecuting the lands’ owners. They arrested the lands’ owners, fined them, and ordered them to vacate the lands’ contents. He confirmed that the lands’ owner have documents that prove their ownership, but the Nature Authority attempts to confiscate the lands and transfer them into public parks. Al-Rababh Valley lands are over 20 dunums belonging to many families and threatening in favor of settlement projects.

On Tuesday, 02 January 2018, the Israeli authorities confiscated a store contents belonging to Abu Hadwan family in Wadi al-Helwa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The Israeli authorities claimed that they confiscated the store is a public utility. Abed Moahmed Abu Hadwan said that Israeli forces accompanied with the Israeli Municipality staff, Israeli Nature Authority staff, and other workers raided his store located in Wadi al-Helwa neighborhood, broke the locks, vacated all contents, and then took over the store. He added that the store existed years ago and he has documents that prove his ownership of the store, but the Israeli forces refused the documents and ordered the workers to vacate the contents and then closed it. He also said that the Israeli forces vacated all the store contents and then damage them. Meanwhile, the workers also damaged other contents inside the store and then closed it to prevent the family from using it. Abed clarified that that store is built on an area of 160 square meters. He also said that the Israeli Municipality confiscated parts of his family land in favor of building a street in the area years ago and today the Israeli forces confiscated his store under the pretext of public utility. He pointed out that the Israeli courts 4 years ago confirmed his ownership of the store. The family said that the Israeli forces beat and pushed Palestinian young men, who attempted to access to the store while raiding it and vacating its contents.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli settlers’ attacks

On Thursday, 28 December 2017, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar” settlement, which is established at the southern side of Bureen village, south of Nablus, attacked the mixed Bureen School located in the south-eastern side of the village. The settlers damaged the windshields of 3 cars parked in the school yard. The cars belong to 2 teachers and a student’s father. According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 08:30 on Thursday, around 50 Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar”settlement, which is established at the southern side of Bureen village, south of Nablus, sneaked into the village outskirts near Bureen School located in the south-eastern side of the village. When the village’s residents saw the settlers, a group of Palestinian young men gathered and then confronted them. After that, Israeli forces immediately arrived at the school to protect the settlers. The Israeli forces then fired tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at the Palestinian young men, in addition to falling tear gas canisters among students. As a result, dozens of students suffered tear gas inhalation and were treated on the spot. Moreover, the windshields of 3 cars parked in the school yard were damaged. The cars belong to Hisham al-Zabin, a student’s father; Ahmed Saleh, a teacher; and Mohanad Hussaim, a teacher.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC in 2017 to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers, Zionist entity |