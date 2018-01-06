Four Palestinians murdered, thousands injured by israelis in December

Four Palestinians murdered, thousands injured by Israelis in December

Palestine Information Center – January 5, 2018
Funeral

Four Palestinians were fatally shot, 3,464 others injured, and 700 arrested by the Israeli occupation forces in December.

Human rights NGOs have kept record of thousands of violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces and authorities throughout the month.

Such violations included extra-judicial murder, arbitrary abduction, abrupt home break-ins, property confiscation, closure of access roads, and movement crackdowns.

Of the 700 Palestinians arrested in December 213 are from Occupied Jerusalem.

The occupation army stormed Palestinian neighborhoods 532 times and ransacked civilian homes on 213 occasions. 467 military checkpoints were also pitched across the occupied territories, mostly around the southern West Bank province of al-Khalil.

At the same time, 24 assaults were carried out by extremist Israeli settlers against Palestinians during the month, nine among which in Nablus. Such violations included arson attacks, physical assaults, and break-ins into holy sites.

Travel bans were also arbitrarily issued against 215 Palestinians. Other violations included movement bans, land confiscation, intimidation and psycho-physical torture.

 

