Palestinian Factions Hail S. Nasrallah Call for United Front against Zionist Entity

Palestinian resistance factions hailed Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s call for a united front against US-Zionist schemes.
Gaza-based Islamic Jihad resistance movement stressed importance of setting a strategy to confront US President’s decision to recognize Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli capital.
“It’s essential to set a strategy to confront Trump’s decision in a bid to assure that both Muslims and Arab won’t abandon Al-Quds,” Ahmad Mudallal Islamic Jihad commander told Al-Manar reported in Gaza.
For its part, member of Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s central committee, Hani Thawabta described as strategic unity among Axis of Resistance in a bid to face dangers which have been threatening the Palestinian cause.
“The resistance is a strategy rather than reactions,” Thwabta told Al-Manar’s Abdulnasser Abou Aoun.
On the other hand, Popular Resistance movement commander, Khaled Al-Azbat lashed out at Arab states which have been propagating for normalization with the Zionist entity.
“Axis of Resistance has been recently confronting normalization propagandists,” Al-Azbat said.
Moemen Aziz, commander in Al-Mujahedoun movement in Gaza praised Sayyed Nasrallah, stressing that his call “proves that the resistance is all united in the face of the Zionist hegemony.”
