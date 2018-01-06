Palestinian Factions Hail S. Nasrallah Call for United Front against Zionist Entity

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 5, 2018

Palestinian resistance factions hailed Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s call for a united front against US-Zionist schemes.

Gaza-based Islamic Jihad resistance movement stressed importance of setting a strategy to confront US President’s decision to recognize Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli capital.

“It’s essential to set a strategy to confront Trump’s decision in a bid to assure that both Muslims and Arab won’t abandon Al-Quds,” Ahmad Mudallal Islamic Jihad commander told Al-Manar reported in Gaza.

For its part, member of Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s central committee, Hani Thawabta described as strategic unity among Axis of Resistance in a bid to face dangers which have been threatening the Palestinian cause.

“The resistance is a strategy rather than reactions,” Thwabta told Al-Manar’s Abdulnasser Abou Aoun.

On the other hand, Popular Resistance movement commander, Khaled Al-Azbat lashed out at Arab states which have been propagating for normalization with the Zionist entity.

“Axis of Resistance has been recently confronting normalization propagandists,” Al-Azbat said.

Moemen Aziz, commander in Al-Mujahedoun movement in Gaza praised Sayyed Nasrallah, stressing that his call “proves that the resistance is all united in the face of the Zionist hegemony.”

Source: Al-Manar

