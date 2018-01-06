Saudi: 11 Princes Arrested over Demonstrating in Riyadh Royal Palace

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 6, 2018

Saudi authorities arrested 11 princes who demonstrated in the presidential palace in Riyadh, Saudi media reported on Saturday.

Saudi online newspaper, Sabq, reported that 11 princes had gathered in the presidential palace in Riyadh after authorities banned them from some privileges related to electricity and water services.

Royal guards arrested the princes after they refused to do leave the palace, according to Sabq.

They were taken to Al-Hayer prison, the electronic newspaper said, adding that they will be prosecuted for refusing to obey the orders.

Saudi Arabia has been witnessing a massive purge since November 2017. Dozens of prominent princes, government ministers, and business people were arrested under the pretext of countering corruption. The move, led by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, is seen as an attempt by the 32-year-old prince to tighten his control over the kingdom.

Source: Newspapers

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, MBS, Protests, Saudia |