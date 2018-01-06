‘Usual Suspects’ Behind Regime Change Operation Underway in Iran

Above and below are some very good reports from RT on the protests in Iran. The information presented strongly suggests that the usual suspects, as it were, are behind the unrest–i.e. the US and Israel. Obviously, you won’t see this type of reporting in the mainstream media, which of course is why RT is so despised by political elites in the West.

“Co-opting democracy for its own ends is a difficult habit (for the US) to break”

Trump administration established a “new center” within the CIA to work toward regime change in Iran. The CIA officer in charge of it is known by the name of “Dark Prince.” Meanwhile US media are cheering on the protests.

The “Dark Prince” epithet given to the head of the new CIA mission desk is reminiscent of Richard Perle, the Jewish neocon who led the Project for a New American Century and was a leading advocate for the war in Iraq. Perle’s nickname was “the Prince of Darkness.“

Will the regime change operation in Iran succeed? Or will it flounder into miscarriage the way the one in Syria has? My guess is it’s probably going to fail.