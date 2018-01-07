BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:27 P.M.) – Houthi rebels have shot down a Saudi warplane whilst it was conducting an attack over northern Yemen. The downed aircraft is of a Western European Cold War-era design.

Reports are emerging that a Panavia Tornado of the Saudi Royal Air Force has been shot down by Houthi air defenses whilst it was on a combat mission in the skies over Saada province in northern Yemen

Initial reports of the aircraft downing did not clarify what kind of warplane had been shot out of the sky, leaving mystery as to whether it belonged to the Saudi or Emirati air forces. Initial reports of the aircraft downing did not clarify what kind of warplane had been shot out of the sky, leaving mystery as to whether it belonged to the Saudi or Emirati air forces.

However, the identification of the aircraft as a Panavia Tornado means that it must belong to the Saudi Royal Air Force since it is the only regional air force to use such a warplane.

At the present time, the type of air defense weapon used by Houthi fighters has not been mentioned.

The Panavia Tornado is a joint British-West German-Italian strike fighter aircraft design originally entering service with Western European air forces in 1979.

Related Videos