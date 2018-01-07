BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:27 P.M.) – Houthi rebels have shot down a Saudi warplane whilst it was conducting an attack over northern Yemen. The downed aircraft is of a Western European Cold War-era design.
Reports are emerging that a Panavia Tornado of the Saudi Royal Air Force has been shot down by Houthi air defenses whilst it was on a combat mission in the skies over Saada province in northern Yemen
However, the identification of the aircraft as a Panavia Tornado means that it must belong to the Saudi Royal Air Force since it is the only regional air force to use such a warplane.
At the present time, the type of air defense weapon used by Houthi fighters has not been mentioned.
The Panavia Tornado is a joint British-West German-Italian strike fighter aircraft design originally entering service with Western European air forces in 1979.
Related Videos
Related Articles
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, MBS, MBZ, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, UAE, USA, War Crimes and Criminals, War On The People, War on Yemen, Wars for Israel, Yemen |
Leave a Reply