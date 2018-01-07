DAMASCUS, SYRIA (11:15 PM) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has succesfully broken the siege of the armoured vehicle military base in Harasta, East Damascus.

Units from the elite 4th Armoured Division of the Syrian army broke through the defensive lines of the rebel forces on Sunday and entered the Harasta vehicle base from the west. Earlier that day, the 4th Division had taken over the mill factory building overlooking the base, which allowed for the successful final push.

Immediately after securing the western edge of the base, the Syrian forces set up a corridor for the supply of food, medicine and military supplies to the soldiers inside the base, who had been cut off from the outside for days. Currently, military operations are still going on in order to fully secure the base from all sides and to prevent a rebel counterattack.

Click to see the full-size image

On January 7, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) broke Ahrar al-Sham Movement siege on the Armored Vehicles Base east of Damascus city after capturing the Grain mills area northwest of the base according to the Syrian State TV.

Syrian pro-government sources said the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) supported the SAA final push towards the Armored Vehicles Base, and destroyed several key positions of the Ahrar al-Sham Movement around the base, and in the southern part of Harasta district.

Earlier, the SAA expanded its operations north of the Armored Vehicles Base and attacked several positions of the Ahrar al-Sham Movement in the northern part of Harasta district, which likely increased the pressure on the Islamist group.

The SAA is now evacuating the injured soldiers from the Armored Vehicles Base, and resupplying its solders there according to Syrian pro-government activists. In the upcoming hours, the SAA will begin securing the base from all sides, and recapturing all the positions it lost in the southern section of the base.

