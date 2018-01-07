Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Defense Collapses In Southern Idlib, Group's Leadership Blames Its Allies For This Failure

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Sinjar town is located only 15km south of the Abu Duhur airbase in the southwestern Aleppo countryside, which is the main target of the current SAA military operation.

The Hezbollah media wing also announced that the civilians kicked out Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from Ramalah, Abu Alij, Jeb Elqasab, Maksar Tahtani and Maksar Fuqani villages southeast of Sinjar town and handed the villages over to the Tiger Forces.

From its side, HTS released a long statement justifying its defeat in southeastern Idlib, accusing its allies of betraying it and threatening them. Moreover, HTS leadership, headed by the the group leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani, held a meeting to discuss the group failure in southern Idlib.

