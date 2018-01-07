Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Defense Collapses In Southern Idlib, Group's Leadership Blames Its Allies For This Failure

Sinjar town is located only 15km south of the Abu Duhur airbase in the southwestern Aleppo countryside, which is the main target of the current SAA military operation.
The Hezbollah media wing also announced that the civilians kicked out Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from Ramalah, Abu Alij, Jeb Elqasab, Maksar Tahtani and Maksar Fuqani villages southeast of Sinjar town and handed the villages over to the Tiger Forces.
From its side, HTS released a long statement justifying its defeat in southeastern Idlib, accusing its allies of betraying it and threatening them. Moreover, HTS leadership, headed by the the group leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani, held a meeting to discuss the group failure in southern Idlib.
Related News
- Palestinian miliia to support Syrian offensive in South Idlib
- Dozens Of Foreign Fighters Killed In Explosion In Idlib City (Video)
- Map Update: Military Situation In Southern Idlib And Northern Hama Following Recent Advances By Syrian Army
- VIDEO: Last comedian of Aleppo visits front-lines in Hama to check morale of defeated moderate jihadists
- Video: Russian air force bombs rebels 30 times in one day
- Breaking: Civilians from scores of militant-occupied towns in Idlib raise Syrian flag, president Assad pictures in protest
- VIDEO: A typical day of clashes between Kurdish forces and Turkey-led militias
- Surrendering jihadists turn over tanks, armed pickups to Syrian Army in rural west Damascus
- VIDEO: Dozens of Golan-300 rockets obliterate militant defenses as veteran brigade arrives in east Damascus
- بالفيديو …الجيش السوري يسيطر على بلدة سنجار … 15 كم تفصله عن مطار ابو الظهور
- بالفيديو ..تنسيقيات المسلحين: 25 قتيلاً على الأقل وعشرات الجرحى جراء انفجار سيارة مفخخة أمام مقر لجماعة “اجناد القوقاز” في مدينة ادلب
- بالفيديو …من إدارة المركبات في حرستا حيث سيطرت وحدات الجيش السوري على نقاط شرق مبنى المحافظة
- بالصوت | مسلحون من هيئة تحرير الشام “جبهة النصرة” يتهمون متزعميهن بالخيانة بعد انكسار دفاعاتهم في ريف ادلب
- وحدات من الجيش تحكم سيطرتها على عدة قرى وبلدات وتقضي على عدد كبير من إرهابيي جبهة النصرة بريف إدلب الجنوبي الشرقي
- 1,500 Families Return to al-Zabadani City
Filed under: Uncategorized |
Leave a Reply