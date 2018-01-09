Breaking: Houthi forces claim second Saudi warplane shot down over Yemen

By Leith Fadel
 –

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Houthi forces claimed their air defense units downed another Saudi jet over the Sana’a countryside this morning.

According to a report released by Saba News Agency, the Saudi Coalition’s F-15 was bombing the Yemeni capital when the Houthi forces shot down the warplane.

 

The Saudi Coalition has not reported any warplane being downed over Yemen.

 

If this report proves true, this will be the second Coalition warplane that has crashed in Yemen in the last 48 hours.

By News Desk
 –

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – Earlier today, the Houthi forces claimed that their air defense units downed a Saudi Coalition warplane as it was bombing the eastern countryside of Sana’a.

At the time of the crash, there was no confirmation from the Saudi Coalition regarding the fate of their warplane.

 

While the Saudi Coalition did confirm the loss of their aircraft, they did not specify the reason for the crash.

 

As a result of today’s crash, the Saudi Coalition has now lost two warplanes in the last 48 hours in northern Yemen.

HOUTHIS RELEASED VIDEO SHOWING MOMENT WHEN SAUDI-LED COALITION F-15 WAS HIT BY SURFATE-TO-AIR MISSILE

The Yemeni TV channel Al Masirah released a video showing the moment when the Houthis’ surface-to-air missile hit a F-15 warplane of the Saudi-led coalition over the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

According to Al Masirah, the F-15 was downed on January 7 just few hours after the Houthis shot downed another Saudi-led coalition warplane Panavia Tornado multirole – over the area of Kitaf wa al-Boqe’e district in the province of Sa’ada.

