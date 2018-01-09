Breaking: Houthi forces claim second Saudi warplane shot down over Yemen

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – Earlier today, the Houthi forces claimed that their air defense units downed a Saudi Coalition warplane as it was bombing the eastern countryside of Sana’a.

At the time of the crash, there was no confirmation from the Saudi Coalition regarding the fate of their warplane.

While the Saudi Coalition did confirm the loss of their aircraft, they did not specify the reason for the crash. While the Saudi Coalition did confirm the loss of their aircraft, they did not specify the reason for the crash.

As a result of today’s crash, the Saudi Coalition has now lost two warplanes in the last 48 hours in northern Yemen.

The Yemeni TV channel Al Masirah released a video showing the moment when the Houthis’ surface-to-air missile hit a F-15 warplane of the Saudi-led coalition over the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

According to Al Masirah, the F-15 was downed on January 7 just few hours after the Houthis shot downed another Saudi-led coalition warplane Panavia Tornado multirole – over the area of Kitaf wa al-Boqe’e district in the province of Sa’ada.

Related Videos

Related Articles