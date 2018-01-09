Syrian Military Says Repel Israeli Missile Attacks near Damascus

Posted on January 9, 2018 by martyrashrakat

 January 9, 2018

Syrian Army General Command

Syrian Army said on Tuesday it has repelled three missile attacks on military sites near Damascus.

In a statement carried by SANA news agency, the General Command of the Army and the Armed Forces said that the Israeli army overnight fired rockets at targets in Al-Qutayfah in Damascus countryside, causing damage near military sites in the area.

“The Israeli aggression affirms again the support of the occupying entity to terrorist organizations in Syria and its desperate attempts to raise their morale after the painful blows they received in Harasta in eastern Ghouta in Damascus countryside and the sweeping victories the Syrian Arab Army is achieving in Idlib,” the statement said.

The General Command meanwhile warned against risks posed by such aggressions and held the Israeli entity full responsible for their repercussions.

Related News

Advertisements

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, ISIL, Syria, Syrian Army, War on Syria |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: