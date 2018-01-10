Nablus Operation Reinforces Intifada, Exposes Zionist Entity’s Fragility

Posted on by indigoblue76

January 10, 2018

In the wake of Nablus operation overnight, infuriated Zionist regime ordered the West Bank city and neighboring villages be put on partial lockdown, setting up roadblocks at all entrances and exits and intensifying checkpoints within all villages.

Zionist Rabbi killed in Nablus operation

The Zionist occupation forces imposed the strict siege Wednesday on the villages adjacent to the settlement of ‘Hafat Gilad’ where the operation took place, intensifying their search for perpetrators of the qualitative shooting that killed an extremist rabbi last night.

Palestinian resistance factions hailed the heroic operation and highlighted its importance at all levels.

Palestinian Popular Resistance Committees Spokesman Abu Mujahid said Wednesday, “No one will stop us from continuing operations against the occupation, and Nablus operation was planned hastily.”

“We salute the brave men who carried out Nablus operation,” he said, assuring that the resistance performance level was on the rise. “Nablus operation is the first of its kind against the Israeli occupation in the West Bank,” Abu Mujahid said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Islamic Jihad group considered that Nablus operation reinforces the intifada against the Zionist entity, stressing that the Palestinian people will never abandon the resistance.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum also said the attack came as “a result of the Zionist occupation and crimes against our people in the West Bank and Al-Quds and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.” “The Zionist occupation bears all the consequences of its extreme racist policies,” Hamas statement said.

According to Israeli media, data about a possible stabbing or shooting attack came prior to the operation itself, however, the attackers succeeded in their endeavor.

On Tuesday night, the Zionist occupation authorities announced that a Zionist rabbi was killed in a shooting onto his car between the cities of Nablus and Qalqiliya.

The outpost, Havat Gilad, is deemed illegal even under Israeli law, but far-right ‘Defense’ Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that he would look into the possibility of legalizing the outpost in response to the attack. “I have also ordered an examination of the possibility of legalizing Havat Gilad,” he said of the settlement created in 2002 in memory of a Zionist killed in a similar operation, Gilad Zar, using such ops as pretexts to intensify the already humiliating restrictive measures against the Palestinians residing in the territory, which ‘Israel’ occupied in 1967.

Both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman have been quick to issue strong-worded threats, as well.

The surprising operation came weeks after the US recognition of Al-Quds as the Zionist entity’s capital which ignited a third intifada across all Palestinian territories.

Source: Al-Manar Website

