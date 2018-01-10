Please consider signing this petition for Freedom of Speech Act (UK)

Posted on by samivesusu

January 09, 2018 / Gilad Atzmon

I never sign petitions or urge people to do so, but this is one is too important. We used to live in a free society. We used to love ourselves being free. We must reinstate elementary liberties now before it is too late. I do not know who initiated this petition but I am convinced that hate should be fought with ethics rather than laws. Similarly “Ideas must be fought with other ideas, not with force.”

Create a Freedom of Speech Act and Bring an End to “Hate Speech” laws

Please follow this link: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/203615

For several years now the government has been infringing peoples’ most basic rights to speak freely on matters, by deeming their speech “offensive” or “hateful” and declaring that such speech, even online, warrants being fined or jailed. This is an outrage.

More details

We demand the legal right to Free Speech, in an Act which will bring an end to the ludicrous notion that “hate speech” and “offensive speech” deserves people be imprisoned or charged. In short, an Act to codify the citizens’ right to freedom of speech without government intervention.

Ideas must be fought with other ideas, not with force.

Sign this petition

