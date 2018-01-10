Stop The Press, “JVP Now Feels the Pain of Exclusion.”

On Sunday Israel identified 20 activist groups from around the world whose members will be banned from entering the country because of their calls to boycott the Jewish state.

Believe it or not, this is a positive development. For the first time in its history, Israel has transcended its racist makeup and proved that it hates everyone: equally and globally.

But JVP is not happy. “JVP is banned from Israel” announced the headline of today’s JVP’s newsletter signed by Rebecca Vilkomerson.

“I’m equal parts furious and sad, Vilkomerson wrote, “the Israeli Strategic Affairs Ministry put Jewish Voice for Peace on the list of organizations now officially banned from entering the state of Israel.”

I wonder why the JVPs are outraged. Did they expect to be excluded from Israel’s blanket ban just for being Jews? Is vilkomerson furious because she accepts that the Jewish State is her state? Is this the kind of ‘solidarity’ the peace loving Jews are promoting?

For the first time in their history, the JVPs have put themselves in Palestinian shoes or as Vilkomerson expressed it in own words “we at JVP are now feeling the pain of exclusion.”

Better later than never…

