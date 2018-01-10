The “American Dream” built on the murder, rape, exploitation and genocide of innocent men, women & children since 1492

Posted on by michaellee2009

“LOOK ME IN THE EYE” JUSTICE SYSTEM

http://mohawknationnews.com/blog/2018/01/09/look-me-in-the-eye-justice-system/

MNN. Jan. 9, 2018. The corporate justice business based on Admiralty Law of the Seas is designed to protect the stolen property of a few elite and to enslave the rest. When we go to court 99.9% of us have to pay a lawyer to speak for us or we have to go pro se [without a lawyer]. The elite created this money funnel to beat us into the ground by burying us in their ‘legalese’ procedures and papers or put us in their jails. Exxon could send us 250,000 or a million pieces of paper that would take us years to look at and never figure out.

The new proposed justice system we propose is based on the world reknown “tekarontake rule” which is based on the great peace, kaia-nere-kowa, to create balance where everyone is equal and has a voice. No paper or pen in the courtroom, just your mind. The opponents have to look right into each other’s eyes, so to speak.

Lawyers and judges will have no artificial rules to protect their corporate business. Their fraudulent gouging system of ‘clients’ will disappear. The land, trees, river, air, animals, people and all life are created pro se. We are all born to live and die pro se, without lawyers filling out forms and filing them somewhere.

This scam is over. Everybody will go in the front door of the court and into their secret chambers. The illusory bar association won’t have us by the throat to threaten, fine and keep us in line to put money in their pockets. If you need paper then you don’t have a good case. The lawyers never get our stories straight.

To resolve a conflict, all parties go to a room together and talk about it until they come to an understanding. No secrets or lies. New York State made the Onondaga 15 wait twenty years [For us all to die of!] Then they put us through sham trials in the district court, then second circuit court and now the Supreme Court of the United States.

The supreme court even has a rule that no one other than a lawyer can argue in their ‘club’! It’s only for the 1% that can buy a lawyer.

In criminal cases, the corporate government writes up the rules and regulations to ‘catch’ or trap us. Every one charged should be automatically provided a free lawyer. We are presumed innocent. Let the state pay for its money making business. The court and lawyers drum up the business and split the profit, making money out of other people’s conflicts.

In 1997 the ambulance chasers offered to help us for free. They dumped the Onondaga 15 when we would not settle for money they could get a part of. We wanted to put on record the attack by the’NYS I-81 INDIAN DETAIL’.

Everybody with legitimate grievances will have their day in the ‘remedy room’ without lawyers, paper work, depositions, and so on.

Referees will hear the merits of the case quickly instead of a judge when it’s fresh in our minds instead waiting for us to forget all the details. Court rule books will become one page pamphlets to deflate the so-called justice business.

The social system has no justice, no true resolve. It’s all based on money.

The great peace does not seek punishment, but to make things rights, to fix things the way they are supposed to be. Everybody is responsible to correct wrongdoing and compensate those who have been wronged. A few should not decide. Everybody should be aware and involved. Politicians say they will throw it to the people in a referendum but don’t give them all the information. They provide propaganda, rumor and gossip, even in the courtroom, to mislead the judge, jury, people and media.

As Onondaga 15 plaintiff, Budgie, said, “My parents raised me to tell the truth and not to steal or I might end up becoming a politician or a judge. [Parmley v. Jones].

Buffy Sainte Marie and Tanya Tagaq remind us of the duties coming from the original instructions between all life and creation: “Whether your woman or whether your man. Sometimes you gotta take a stand. Just because you think you can. Oh you gotta run you gotta run”.

Mohawk Nation News kahentinetha2@yahoo.com for more news, to donate and sign up for MNN newsletters, go to mohawknationnews.com More stories at MNN Archives. Address: Box 991, Kahnawake [Quebec, Canada] J0L 1B0

