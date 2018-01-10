South Front

Following the recent advances in southern Idlib, the Tiger Forces and their allies have reached the strategic Abu al-Duhur airbase and started storming it, according to pro-government and pro-opposition sources.

Some media outlets and activists even speculated that the airbase is already under control of pro-government forces, but these reports have not been confirmed by any evidence or official sources yet.

The airbase and the nearby town are key strong points of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) in southern Idlib. If these areas fall into the hands of the Tiger Forces, the entire front of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham west of Khansir will likely collapse.