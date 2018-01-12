According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the base was attacked from the Idlib province. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the base was attacked from the Idlib province.

The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that the group of militants that conducted a massive attack targeting the Russian Hmeymim base in Syria on December 31 were eliminated in the course of a special operation.

“During the final stage of the operation, a group of Russian Special Operations Forces established the location of the subversive group of militants near the western border of the Idlib province. Upon the terrorists’ arrival at the facility where they were preparing to board to a minibus, the entire sabotage group was destroyed by a Krasnopol high-precision artillery shell,” the Russian military said in a statement.

Russian military intelligence units have discovered and destroyed a depot in the Idlib province used to store the strike drones used in the attack, the ministry added.

“Russian military intelligence has uncovered the site where terrorists assembled and stored unmanned aircraft-type drones in the Idlib province. The depot was destroyed by high-precision artillery ammunition ‘Krasnopol’.”

According to the Defense Ministry, the operation involved all the forces and means of a multi-level system of Russian military intelligence in Syria.

Source: Sputnik

