The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that the group of militants that conducted a massive attack targeting the Russian Hmeymim base in Syria on December 31 were eliminated in the course of a special operation.
Russian military intelligence units have discovered and destroyed a depot in the Idlib province used to store the strike drones used in the attack, the ministry added.
“Russian military intelligence has uncovered the site where terrorists assembled and stored unmanned aircraft-type drones in the Idlib province. The depot was destroyed by high-precision artillery ammunition ‘Krasnopol’.”
According to the Defense Ministry, the operation involved all the forces and means of a multi-level system of Russian military intelligence in Syria.
Source: Sputnik
