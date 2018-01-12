Kick To The Left

I am pretty satisfied these days. For the last decade my name has been continuously smeared by Jewish ethnic activists. I have been called a ‘Nazi,’ a ‘Fascist’ and an ‘anti-Semite’ despite the fact that genuine Left groups and prominent humanists have vigorously supported me all along. Genuine Leftists, it seems, understand that if Israel defines itself as the Jewish State and decorates its F-35s with Jewish symbols, we are entitled to ask who are the Jews, what is Judaism, what is Jewishness and how all these terms relate to each other! Evidently these questions terrify some Jewish ethnic activists.

In December I delivered a speech at a Marxist NRhZ gathering at the Babylon Theatre in Berlin despite the outraged protests of some German AZZs*. Here in Britain, the comical Labour Against the Witchhunt (LAW), a body that was formed to ‘tackle’ the current Zionist purge of the Labour Party, expelled a third of its supporters last Saturday for the ‘crime’ of being associated with Gilad Atzmon. The notorious AZZ caricature Tony Greenstein reported yesterday that LAW voted to exclude Socialist Fight from participating in LAW. Why? “Led by Gerry Downing and Ian Donovan, Socialist Fight has a theory that the Jewish Question is still relevant today.”

Tony Greenstein and Jackie Walker, both suspended from the Labour Party for being ‘anti-Semitic’ despite identifying politically as ‘Jews,’ have formed their own Jewish led anti witchhunt group so they could execute their own witchhunt!

It appears that the ultra Zionist David Rich may as well be correct. We seem to have a ‘Jewish problem’ within the Left. First, ardent Jewish Zionists conducted an intensive purge of the Labour Party that led to the expulsion and suspension of thousands of party members, including some iconic legends such as Ken Livingstone, who was suspended for telling the truth about Zionism’s collaboration with Nazism. On top of that, the bodies that claimed that they would tackle these problematic Labour expulsions are themselves self identified Jews and are even more tyrannical than the party they were set to critique.

Suspension from the Labour Party is a somewhat vague procedure, but the mass expulsion by LAW was inimical to the democratic and judicial processes. LAW’s actions fit rather neatly with Biblical excommunication or, more precisely, with Hebraic Herem culture. Socialist Fight has disclosed that on Friday evening, just a few hours before LAW’s scheduled meeting to decide upon the exclusion of Socialist Fight, tribal merchant Tony Greenstein informed Socialist Fight, on behalf of LAW, that the meeting was cancelled. Evidently, Greenstein’s grasp of democracy is cloned from the one practiced by the ‘only democracy in the Middle East.’ In the Jewish State, millions of Palestinians are not allowed to participate in the democratic process that determines their fate. In our kosher Labour Anti Witchhunt group, Greenstein inveigled to exclude Socialist Fight from participating in the political decision deciding their fate. The devastatingly simple conclusion is that within Kosher LAW, Socialist Fight are the Palestinians.

We wouldn’t anticipate ethical, democratic or principled behaviour from Tony Greenstein considering his embarrassing past. But why has Jackie Walker been a part of this travesty? Does the ex Momentum activist also adhere to these tyrannical, anti democratic, unethical procedures?

Jackie Walker was suspended from the Labour Party for insisting that the Holocaust should convey a universal message. She was brave to point at the prominence of Jews in the slave trade. However, the great Walker should come clean and tell us what is it about Socialist Fight that positions them beyond the pale. I have a feeling that I know the answer. Jackie operates politically ‘as a Jew’ (as well as Black). She is privileged, she can speak about Jews and slavery, she can universalise the Holocaust, but, for one reason or another, she does not want to allow Goyim such as Ian Donovan and Gerry Downing to examine the Jewish question in dialectical Marxist terms. They should take their authentic socialist fight somewhere else.

Many years ago, when I came to terms with the gross duplicity at the core of the Jewish Anti Zionist agenda, I consulted with a very clever Jewish friend of mine who had studied the leftist narrative of the Jewish Diaspora for years. He told me, “Gilad, in the Jewish world you always kick to the Left!” Avigdor Lieberman kicks Bibi, Bibi strikes Herzog, Herzog slums Peace Now, Peace Now kicks the AZZs: JVP, Greenstein and Walker. Jackie Walker and Tony Greenstein, are not inventing anything new, they are simply following the kosher protocol. They kick to the Left, they booted Socialist Fight thereby re-enacting the classic Herem ritual. Ian Donovan, Gerry Downing and their supporters are just ordinary Goyim (The Jews within Socialist Fight identity as socialists rather than ‘as Jews’). Downing and Donovan are not going to follow the kosher protocol. They won’t kick to the Left. Why? Because they are the Left. They may be the only Left that remains in this country.

If they want to burn it, you want to read it …