Tiger Forces Isolating Abu al-Duhur Airbase From Eastern Flank (Map)

South Front

On January 12, the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army and other pro-government factions continued their operation against Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) in the area of the Abu al-Duhur Airbase. Following the previous failed attempts to capture the airbase, government forces changed the strategy and started an operation in order to isolate the base from the rest of the militant-held area.

Recently, army troops expanded their zone of control near Hamidiyat ash-Shadad, on the eastern flank of the Abu al-Duhur airbase. According to pro-government sources, the Tiger Forces and their allies are aiming to capture Tabarat al-Khashir in order to establish a full fire control over the base and to force militants to withdraw frm this strategic site. MORE ABOUT SITUATION IN SOUTHERN IDLIB

