TIGER FORCES ISOLATING ABU AL-DUHUR AIRBASE FROM EASTERN FLANK (MAP)

Posted on January 12, 2018 by martyrashrakat

South Front

On January 12, the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army and other pro-government factions continued their operation against Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) in the area of the Abu al-Duhur Airbase. Following the previous failed attempts to capture the airbase, government forces changed the strategy and started an operation in order to isolate the base from the rest of the militant-held area.

Recently, army troops expanded their zone of control near Hamidiyat ash-Shadad, on the eastern flank of the Abu al-Duhur airbase. According to pro-government sources, the Tiger Forces and their allies are aiming to capture Tabarat al-Khashir in order to establish a full fire control over the base and to force militants to withdraw frm this strategic site. MORE ABOUT SITUATION IN SOUTHERN IDLIB

Tiger Forces Isolating Abu al-Duhur Airbase From Eastern Flank (Map)

Click to see the full-size map

MAP UPDATE: GOVERNMENT FORCES ADVANCE IN ABU AL-DUHUR AREA, MILITANTS ATTACKS ARMY IN SOUTHERN ALEPPO

Map Update: Government Forces Advance In Abu al-Duhur Area, Militants Attacks Army In Southern Aleppo

Click to see the full-size map

On January 11, the Syrian Arab Army and Iranian-backed militias, supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces, liberated the villages of Eluf, Umm Gharaf, Umm Ghabar, Sabihat, Eitatan and Umm Sanabil from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham west of the government-held town of Khanasir.

On January 12, the joint militant force attacked army positions in southern Aleppo and reportedly entered the villages of Tal Anbar, Abu Amrah, Abu Jablus, Abu Abdah and Burj al-Suma northwest of Khanasir. However, the villages remained under the control of the SAA after a series of clashes between government forces and militants.

Map Update: Government Forces Advance In Abu al-Duhur Area, Militants Attacks Army In Southern Aleppo

Related Videos

Advertisements

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Hama, ISIL, Syria, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: