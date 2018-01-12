Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

(04- 10 January 2018)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(04 – 11 January 2018)

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force in the oPt

22 Palestinian civilians, including 6 children, were killed, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

15 of them were hit with live bullets, 6 were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets, and 2 were hit with sound bomb shrapnel.

Israeli warplanes targeted an agricultural land, east of Rafah City, and sprayed poisonous pesticides in the eastern Khan Younis.

Israeli forces conducted 72 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and a limited one was conducted in the southern Gaza Strip.

62 civilians, including 8 children, were arrested.

18 of them, including 6 children, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities continue to create a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

Excavations started to build a footbridge for the settlers in Silwan.

3 shooting incidents targeting the Palestinian fishing boats occurred in the Gaza Strip.

8 fishermen, including 2 children, were arrested after 5 of them were wounded and 3 boats were confiscated in northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli authorities continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

Construction of 900 new settlement units was approved to be marketed in “Arayel” settlement in northern West Bank.

Settlers uprooted 15 olive trees and attacked Palestinian cars in Nablus.

A shooting incident was reported towards the border areas of the Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

2 Palestinian civilians were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (04 – 10 January 2018).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 28 Palestinian civilians, including 6 children, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Fifteen were hit with live bullets, 11 were hit wwith rubber-caoted metal bullets and 2 were hit with sound bomb shrapnel. In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, target border areas, and carry out several airstrikes against.

In the West Bank, on 29 December 2017, Israeli forces wounded 21 Palestinian civilians, including 6 children. On 04 January 2018, Israeli forces wounded 12 civilians, including 5 children, within 10 minutes only when dozens of Israeli undercover agents “al-Mosta’aribeen” sneaked into Dheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, to carry out an arrest campaign. After an hour, an Israeli infantry force of 100 soldiers moved into the camp. When they approached al-Walijah neighbourhood in the camp, dozens of Palestinian children and youngsters gathered to throw stones, empty bottles and Molotov Cocktails at them to prevent them from moving forwards. The Israeli soldiers immediately fired live bullets and rubber-coated metal bullets at the Palestinians. As a result, 7 of them were wounded with live bullets and the 5 others were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets; 2 of them suffered serious wounds.

On the same day, Israeli forces wounded a 20-year-old civilian with a bullet to the head when dozens of Palestinian youngsters gathered at the main entrance to Deir Nizam village, northwest of Ramallah, after the funeral of Mos’ab al-Tamimi (17). The Israeli soldiers opened fire at the youngsters wounding the 20-year-old civilian, who was transferred to Istishari Hospital in al-Rihan Suburb to receive medical treatment. His condition was described very serious.

On 05 January 2018, Israeli forces wounded a 19-year-old Palestinian civilian with a rubber-coated bullet to the right thigh when they moved into Qaddourah refugee camp in the centre of Ramallah.

On 06 January 2018, two Palestinian civilians were wounded with sound bomb shrapnel in their feet when Israeli forces suppressed a protest on Salah al-Deen Street in the centre of the City.

On 07 January 2018, a 20-year-old civilian was hit with a bullet to the left side of his waist. Doctors said that his condition is critical. That occurred when Israeli forces moved into al-Mazra’ah al-Gharbiyah village, northwest of Ramallah, and a number of children and youngster protested against them.

On 09 January 2018, 3 Palestinian civilians were hit with live bullets when Israeli forces moved into Jericho and a number of youngsters protested against them.

On 10 January 2018, while Israeli soldiers were training in Kherbet Samrah in al-Fao Vallley in Northern Jordan Valleys, east of Tubas. Yasser Abu ‘Aram (4) was superficially hit with a bullet to the head.

The border areas with Israel witnessed protests against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it. During the protests, the Israeli forces used force against the protestors. Due to opening fire to disperse the protests, a civilian was wounded with a live bullet in northern Gaza Strip.

On 09 January 2018, a Palestinian farmer was hit with a bullet to the right leg when he was in his land and Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between Israel and Gaza Strip opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of al-Shokah, east of Rafah City in the Southern Gaza Strip.

As part of the Israeli airstrikes, on 04 January 2018, Israeli warplanes carried out 2 airstrikes against agricultural lands in al-Shokah village, northeast of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported.

On 08 January 2018, Israeli helicopters fired flare bombs in the sky, east of Khan Yonuis in the southern Gaza Strip. Neither damage nor casualties were reported.

On 09 January 2018, Israeli warplanes sprayed the agricultural lands along the border fence, east of al-Qararah, northeast of Khan Younis, with poisonous herbicides under the pretext of killing grasses for security reasons in the area. Farmers said to a PCHR fieldworker that the Israeli forces previously sprayed the agricultural lands with herbicides causing damage to the crops and financial damage as well.

As part of targeting fishermen in the sea, on 08 January 2018, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats. The Israeli gunboats surrounded a Palestinian fishing boat manned by Jihad Murad (25) and Mustafa Murad (18), both are from al-Shati’ refugee camp, west of Gaza City. The Israeli naval forces then arrested, confiscated the fishing boat, and took them to Ashdod Seaport. After interrogating and detaining them, at approximately 23:00 on the same day, both were released and it was found out that Jihad was hit with 6 rubber-coated metal bullets to the chest and legs. The shooting recurred in the area at the fishing boats.

On 09 January 2018, in a similar attack, Israeli gunboats arrested 6 other fishermen, including 2 children, and took them to an unknown destination. At approximately 19:00, the Israeli authorities released 5 of them through Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing while kept Mo’men Jamal No’aman under arrest. After releasing the fishermen, Ahmed al-Sa’idi was found wounded with rubber-coated metal bullets to both legs; Akram was wounded similar bullets to legs and back while Mohammed Abu Jayyab was hit to the legs. The fishermen said that No’aman was hit with tens of rubber-coated metal bullets throughout his body.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 08 January 2018, Israeli soldiers stationed at former Nahal Oz Crossing and its vicinity, east of al-Shuja’iyah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, opened fire at the agricultural lands in the border area. No casualties were reported.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 72 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank while they conducted 7 incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 44 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, in the West Bank. Eighteen civilians, including 6 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. In the Gaza Strip, on 08 January 2018, Israeli forces moved into east of al-Fokhari village, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, and levelled the lands adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Measures to Create A Jewish Majority:

As part of leveling in favor of the settlement projects, on 08 January 2018, The Israeli Municipality staff along with the Nature and Antiquities Authorities and Israeli forces conducted excavations in several areas in al-Rababh Valley in Silwan village, south of Jerusalem’s Old City, as a prelude to establish “a tourist footbridge.” It should be noted that the Israeli Municipality plans to build a bridge connecting between al-Thawri neighborhood and al-Nabi Dawoud area, passing through al-Rababah Valley. The bridge will be 197 meters length and 30 meters hight. ttlement projects.

As part of restrictions on NGOs’ work, on Tuesday, 09 January 2018, Israeli forces prevented holding a press conference titled “Has not Time Come Yet to Hear Jerusalem’s Cry” in al-Dar Hotel in al-Shaiekh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. According to PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses’ statements, the Israeli Intelligence officers raided al-Dar Hotel, where the officers then raided the conference hall. The conference was organized by al-Dar Cultural Institution and Elia Association for Media. The Israeli soldiers forced the journalists to leave the hall and then arrested Abed al-Latif Ghaith; Hani al-‘Issawi, Director of Elia Association for Media; and Ahmed al-Safadi.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

On Friday, 05 January 2018, the Israeli authorities declared that Avigdor Lieberman, Defense Minister Of Israel, approved on constructing and marketing 900 settlement houses in a new settlement residential neighborhood in “Ariel” settlement, north of Salfit. The abovementioned settlement which the Israeli forces call as the “Capital of Samaria” is the second largest settlement in the West Bank.

In the same context, Israeli forces prevented the municipality staffs of Kafr Thuluth, east of Qalqilya, from paving al-‘Ayoun Road, which connects the aforementioned village with Qana Valley area after the latter started road maintenance. This happened although the municipality obtained the necessary coordination from the Israeli Civil Affairs as the street is located in Area C which is under the Israeli full control according to Oslo Accords.

Israeli Settlers’ attacks:

On 08 January 2018, Israeli settlers from “Alon Morey” settlement cut 15 olive trees in a plot of land belonging to Mohammed Nayef ‘Omran from Deir al-Hatab, northeast of Nablus. On 31 December 2017, the settlers set a tent on the abovementioned land, and after being removed by the Israeli soldiers, ‘Omran found out what happened to his trees.

After an Israeli settler was killed by Palestinian armed persons on Tuesday, 09 January 2018, hundreds of Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian cars which were stopped by the Israeli forces on Yitzahar settlement Bypass Road, south of Nablus after being completely closed. As a result, windows of some of the cars were broken and Ayman Fariuq ‘Adel ‘Abdat (24) sustained a fracture to the right hand and bruises to the back and legs. The settlers also attacked Palestinian houses in the outskirts of the villages of Bureen and ‘Asirah al-Qebaliyah, sotuth of Nablus.



Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 04 January 2018

At approximately 00:45, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at an agricultural land in Karm Abu Mo’ammer neighbourhood in al-Shawkah village, northeast of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 00:55, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at an agricultural land in al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 01:15, Israeli forces moved into Salem village, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Rabei’ Abdul Karim ‘Essa (24), Nawras Fakher Eden Hamdan (28), and Jalal Fehmi Hamdan (25).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Hawouz neighbourhood in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ayman Mahmoud Abu Omer (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:45, Israeli forces moved into Siris village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Taher Fawzi Qatit (36) and Osama Ezz Eden Najem (34).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging Mohammed Medhat Ayoub (19) and then arrested him. Meanwhile, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to Majdi Mohammed Banat (27) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 06:00, a group of Israeli undercover agents “Mosta’rebeen” dressed like Palestinian civilians sneaked into al-Duheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, travelling a truck with a Palestinian registration plate. An hour later, an Israeli infantry unit of more than 100 soldiers moved into the camp and stationed their vehicles in nearby al-Dawhah village and on the main street, which is adjacent to the camp. When the soldiers approached al-Walijah Neighbourhood in the camp, dozens of Palestinian youngsters and young men gathered to throw stones and Molotov Cocktails at the soldiers to obstruct their way. The soldiers immediately fired live bullets and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. As a result, 12 civilians, including 5 children, were wounded within only the first 10 minutes. Seven civilians were hit with live bullets, while the other 5 were hit with metal bullets. Most of the injuries were at the lower and upper limbs of the civilians’ bodies. Among the injured civilians was Hasan Ibrahim Muzher (17), who sustained a live bullet wound to the back while he was heading to Iskandar Khoury Secondary School for Boys in Beit Jala to take his final exam of the first school semester. Hasan was immediately taken by a private car to Beit Jala Governmental Hospital and then transferred to al-Mezan Hospital in Hebron. His injury was classified as serious. Jehad al-Atrash, who was in front of his shop few meters away from the place where Hasan was injured, sustained 3 live bullet wounds to the thighs. As a result, one of his arteries was cut off. It should be noted that al-Atrash suffers health problems as he has one kidney. Moreover, the other wounded civilians were transferred to Beit Jala Governmental Hospital and the Bethlehem Arab Society in Beit Jala via civilians’ private vehicles because the Israeli forces prevented ambulances belonging to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) from arriving at the scene.

Meanwhile, another Israeli force arrived at a house belonging to Jehad and Shadi ‘Essa Ma’ali whom the Israeli forces claim are wanted for more than 6 months. The soldiers blew up the house main door and damaged the contents. An Israeli officer known as “Nidal” threatened the family members to kill their sons and then arrested their youngest brother Ma’ali (23) to force Jehad and Shadi to turn themselves to the Israeli authorities. The Israeli forces released Ma’ali 2 hours later.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, al-Fawar refugee camp, Beit Awla, Beit Kahel villages in Hebron; Zeta village, north of Tulkarm; ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah and Kafer al-Deek village, west of Salfit.

Friday, 05 January 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron and stationed near the UNRWA Distribution Centre. They raided and searched 3 houses belonging to Mohammed Mahmoud al-Ra’ei, Mahmoud ‘Ali Sharif, and Khalid Hamzah Banat, but no arrests were reported. The soldiers then distributed leaflets for threatening the camp residents of continuing to throw stones at the Israeli soldiers.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Qadourah refugee camp in the centre of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses. Meanwhile, a number of Palestinian Young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 19-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the right thigh. He was transferred to Palestine Medical Complex to receive medical treatment. His injury was classified as moderate.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Shuyoukh and al-Burj villages in Hebron; and Joyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah.

Saturday 06 January 2018:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohanned Taiseer Mousa Rab’ie (33) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Abdul Hamid Jabrin (50). They then withdrew and no arrests were reported. Meanwhile, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to Safi Ayman al-Titi (22) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, Sa’ir, Ruq’ah, and Farsh al-Hawa villages in Hebron.

Sunday, 07 January 2018:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Sa’ir village, northeast of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Zaid Mousa al-‘Aramin (40) and then arrested him. The Israeli forces released him in the early morning at the village entrance.

At approximately 08:30, Israeli planes sprayed herbicides at agricultural lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Gaza Valley (Johr al-Deek). The Israeli forces sprayed herbicides hundred meters away from the border fence, claiming to eliminate the grass for security reasons in the area. Farmers said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli forces had previously sprayed herbicides at their agricultural lands causing damage to the crops in addition to financial losses.

At approximately 10:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Mazra’ah al-Gharbiyah village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses. Meanwhile, a number of Palestinian youngsters and young men gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the waist. He was transferred via a PRCS ambulance to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment. His injury was classified as serious.

At approximately 18:00, Israeli forces moved into Salem village northeast of Nablus. A number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired tear gas canisters and then chased the young men. They then arrested Madi Hamed Shtiyah (17).

At approximately 20:45, Israeli forces moved into ‘Arabah village, northeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested ‘Adnan Sa’ed Khalaf (18) and Sa’ad Mohammed Abdullah Noor (20).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Ummer, Beit Awla, Emrish, Hadab al-Fawar and Hejjah villages, east of Qalqiliyah; Bruqin and Kafer al-Deek villages, west of Salfit.

Monday, 08 January 2018

At approximately 00:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed on al-Saf Street in the center of the city. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Lo’ai Salim al-Haremi (20), ‘Odai al-Haremi (21) and Ramadan al-Janazrah (21).

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Asakrah village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Abdul Rahman Khalid ‘Asakrah (20) and ‘Atiyah Dawoud ‘Asakrah (20).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Ezzah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Lawyer ‘Amer Abu Sha’irah (27) and Lo’ai Hamdan Salibi (23).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mustafa al-Badan (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Sami Mohammed ‘Elian (16) and Tareq Abu Surour (19).

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nasser Hamed ‘Edwan (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli forces accompanied with 4 military bulldozers moved about 100 meters into the east of al-Fukhari village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. The bulldozers leveled the lands adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza strip and Israel. They then headed to the north amidst sporadic shooting. The incursion continued for hours and then the Israeli forces redeployed along the abovementioned border fence.

At approximately 07:15, Israeli forces stationed at former Nahel Oz Crossing and its vicinity, east of al-Sheja’eya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, opened fire at agricultural lands in the border area. As a result, the farmers and shepherds left the area fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:50, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 12:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats. The Israeli gunboats surrounded a fishing boat belonging to Mohamed Omar al-Najjar. The fishing boat was manned by Jehad Suhail Murad (25) and Mostafa Mohamed Murad (18), both of them are from al-Shati’ refugee camp in Gaza City. The boat was sailing within 4 nautical miles about 1500 meters off the northern Gaza Strip shore. The Israeli naval soldiers then forced them to take off their clothes, jumped into the water and swim towards the Israeli gunboat. The fishermen were then arrested and taken to Ashdod Seaport in Israel while the boat was confiscated. At approximately 23:00 on the same day, the Israeli forces released the 2 fishermen through Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing in the northern Gaza Strip. Jehad Murad sustained 6 metal bullets at the chest and legs.

At approximately 21:25, Israeli forces moved into Salfit. They raided and searched al-Huda Petrol Station. The soldiers confiscated the DVRs of the surveillance cameras amidst firing sound bombs. The Israeli forces claimed that they were stoned.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli warplanes hovering over the eastern area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, fired flare bombs at the eastern area in Khan Yunis. However, neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Bedia village, northwest of Salfit; al-‘Ouja village, north of Jericho; Howarah and Beta villages, south of Nablus.

Tuesday, 09 January 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Qasrah village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Qusai Abdul Men’em Wafiq Abu Ridah (35).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Lutfi Da’amsah, Secretary of Fatah Movement, and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:45, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ourif village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Oseid Mohammed Abdul Hafith Shehadah (24).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Furik village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Khaldoun Zahi al-Zalmout Khatatbah (24).

At approximately 02:15, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 4 civilians namely Rasem Mahmoud Zaid al-Kelani (30), Nasser Yusuf Hamarshah (28), Amjad Mahmoud ‘Atatrah (38) and Mohammed Fathi ‘Amarneh (33). In the early morning, the Israeli forces released Amjad and Fathi while kept Rasem and Nasser under arrest.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Loai Anwar Rashid (23) and then arrested him. The soldiers then raided several commercial shops located on the main street.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Am’ari refugee camp, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Mohammed Saher al-Muheisari (19), Theeb Ahmed al-Tarmasani (18) and Jihad Amir Hmaid (29).

At approximately 03:40, Israeli forces moved into Jericho and stationed in Ketf al-Wad Neighborhood near ‘Aqabet Jaber refugee camp, south of the city. They raided and searched several houses. Meanwhile, a number of Palestinian youngsters gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 3 civilians sustained live bullet wounds to the lower limbs of their bodies. The wounded civilians were transferred via a PRCS ambulance to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment. The Israeli forces also arrested Ahmed (25) and Mohammed Ismail Barahmeh (21) after beating them and then taking them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Deir Estia village, north of Salfit. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Ra’fat Ead Thiab (23), and Sameh Omer Abu Zaid (19) in the eastern neighborhood and then arrested them.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli planes sprayed herbicides at agricultural lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Qararah, northeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces sprayed herbicides hundred meters away from the border fence, claiming to eliminate the grass for security reasons in the area. Farmers said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli forces had previously sprayed herbicides at their agricultural lands causing damage to the crops in addition to financial losses.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian 2 fishing boats. The Israeli forces surrounded a fishing boat belonging to Ahmed ‘Awad al-Sayed al-Sa’idy (39). The boat was manned by Ahmed, Mo’men Jamal al-Nu’man (28), and Mohamed ‘Awad al-Sa’idy (10). The other fishing boat was belonging to Akram Mohamed Abu Foul (33) and was manned by his son Mohammed (10) and Mohammed Mahmoud Mustafa Abu Jayyab (26) from al-Shati’ refugee camp, west of Gaza. The boats were sailing within 5 nautical miles offshore, which is about 1500 meters off the northern Gaza Strip between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The Israeli naval soldiers forced the fishermen to stop fishing, take off their clothes, jumped into the water and swim towards the Israeli gunboats. The fishermen were then arrested and taken to Ashdod Seaport in Israel while the boat was confiscated.

At approximately 19:00 on the same day, Israeli forces released 5 fishermen through Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing while kept Mo’men Jamal al-Nu’man under arrest. Fisherman Ahmed al-Sa’idy sustained a metal bullet wound to both legs, Akram Abu Foul was hit with metal bullets to the legs and back and Mohammed Abu Jayyab sustained a metal bullet wound to the legs. The fishermen also said to PCHR’s fieldworker that Nu’man was hit with dozens of metal bullet throughout his body.

At approximately 15:00, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands. As a result, a 27-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right leg while he was working in his land. The wounded civilian was transferred to Gaza European Hospital in Khan Yunis. His injury was classified as moderate.

Around the same time, Israeli planes sprayed herbicides at agricultural lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel from a distance of around 100 meters to the west of the abovementioned fence along the northeastern side of al-Bureij and until Deir al-Balah. The spraying continued for 2 hours.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli forces moved into Joyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They patrolled the streets and then raided and searched several houses amidst firing sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the houses’ entrances. As a result, Ehsan Abdul Latif Kharisha suffered tear gas inhalation, but no arrests were reported.

At approximately 22:30, following an armed attack on the road leading to “Yitzhar” settlement, Israeli forces moved into Surrah village, southwest of Nablus. They confiscated the DVRs of the surveillance cameras from shops and houses, but no arrests were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus. They confiscated DVRs of the surveillance cameras from shops and houses, but no arrests were reported.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Nablus Suburb, south of Nablus, Tal Street, southwest of the city, and al-Makhfiyah and Rafidiya neighborhoods, west of the city. They confiscated DVRs of the surveillance cameras from shops and houses, but no arrests were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qaffin village, north of Tulkarm; Hebron, al-Thaheriyah, Sa’ir and Beit al-Roush villages.

Wednesday, 10 January 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Mahmoud Emad Hasan Kamil (22).

Around the same time, during Israel forces’ training in Kherbet Samrah area in al-Faw Valley in the northern Jordan Valley, east of Tubas, Yasser ‘Eid Yasser Abu ‘Aram (4) sustained a superficial live bullet wound to the head. Yasser was wounded while he was in bed in a tent where his family lives in the area. He was taken to Tubas Clinic and then transferred to Tubas Turkish Hospital. Medical examinations showed that the bullet settled under the skin of Yasser’s head as he will undergo a surgery to remove it.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Araba village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Yazid Jom’ah Taher Moghir (21).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Thaheriyah village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Suleiman Shehdah Jabarin (40) using police dogs. The soldiers then arrested Suleiman and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces accompanied with 4 military vehicles moved into the southern area in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Husam Khairi Abu Rajab (40). The soldiers then confiscated jewelry and handed Husam a list of the confiscated items. However, no arrests were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-‘Aroub refugee camp, Dura, al-Samou’, al-Semia, and Shoyoukh al-‘Arab villages.

Demonstrations in protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Upon calls for demonstrations protesting against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s Presidential Decree to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. As a result, 2 civilians were wounded; One in the Gaza Strip and the other in the West Bank. The demonstrations were as follows:

West Bank:

At approximately 12:30 on Thursday, 04 January 2018, dozens of Palestinian youngsters gathered at the main entrance to Deir Netham village, northwest of Ramallah, after they participated in the funeral procession of Mos’ab Feras al-Tamimi (17), who was hit with a live bullet by the Israeli forces on Wednesday, 03 January 2018. The youngsters threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the abovementioned entrance. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at the young men. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the head. He was transferred via a PRCS ambulance to Al Istishari Hospital in al-Raihan Suburb, north of Ramallah. His injury was classified as serious.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 12:30 on Friday, 05 January 2018, dozens of Palestinian youngsters gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in the northern Gaza Strip. They gathered near the security fence and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers stationed inside the watchtowers and in its vicinity in Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, northwest of Beit Hanoun village, and east of the Islamic Cemetery, east of Jabalia, fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right thigh.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Date Imports Category Amount Tons Number Liters 03 January Various goods 201 Humanitarian aid 14 Cooking gas 256,220 Diesel 66600 Benzene 37700 Construction aggregates 87 Cement 40 Construction steel 3 Exporting vegetables, strawberries, fish, and Aluminum scrap 25 04 January Various goods 142 Humanitarian aid 33 Cooking gas 255,810 Diesel 147900 Benzene 75750 Construction aggregates 82 Cement 86 Construction steel 11 Exporting vegetables, strawberries, clothes, and fish 26 Various goods 89 Humanitarian aid 1 Cooking gas 253510 Benzene 508300 Diesel 113600 Construction aggregates 89 Cement 39 07 January Construction steel 12 Exporting vegetables, clothes, and strawberries. 22 Various goods 205 Humanitarian aid 13 Cooking gas 254400 Benzene 250400 Diesel 38250 Construction aggregates 47 Cement 48 08 January Construction steel 8 Exporting vegetables ,strawberries, clothes, and Aluminum scraps 29 09 January Various goods 160 Humanitarian aid 15 Cooking gas 229710 Benzene 267250 Diesel 77500 Construction aggregates 68 Cement 35 Construction steel 11 Exporting potatoes 3

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(03-09 January 2018)

Category 03 January 04 January 05 January 06 January 07 January 08 January 09 January Patients 22 23 7 – 68 45 59 Companions 16 21 7 – 58 37 52 Personal needs 24 67 8 – 32 25 24 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 22 – Arabs fromIsrael 2 12 6 – 17 1 6 Diplomats – – – – – – – International journalists – – – – – 4 – International workers 5 26 – – 4 4 12 Travelersabroad 2 – 1 – – – 77 Business people 98 73 – – 115 82 96 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 9 – – – 5 6 7 VIPs – – – – 2 5 1 Ambulances to Israel 4 2 2 – 3 – 5 Patients’ Companions 4 2 2 – 3 – 5

Note:

On Wednesday, 03 January 2018, Israeli forces allowed 35 persons; on Thursday, 04 January 2018, 33 persons; on Friday, 05 January 2018, 14 persons; on Sunday, 07 January 2018, 47 persons; on Monday, 08 January 2018, 64 persons; and on Tuesday, 09 January 2018, 44 persons to spend Christmas holidays;

On Sunday, 07 January 2018, Israeli forces allowed one person and on Monday, 08 January 2018, 2 persons to return to the West Bank.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Ramallah: Israeli forces established (10) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 04 January 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah; at the entrance to Kafur Malek village, northeast of the city; and in the bridge of ‘Atara village, north of the city.

At approximately 17:30 on Sunday, 07 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the main entrance to Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah.

At approximately 18:40, a similar checkpoint was established in ‘Atara village’s bridge, north of the city.

At approximately 09:50 on Monday, 08 January 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the main intersection of ‘Ain Sinah village, north of Ramallah and at the intersection of al-Tibah village (between Ramallah and Jericho on al-Mo’arajat Road).

On Tuesday, 09 January 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah; at ‘Atara village’s bridge, north of the city; and at the main entrance to Kherbitha al-Musbah village, west of the city.

Hebron: Israeli forces established (16) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 04 January 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Beit Ummer village, at the southern entrance to Halhoul village, and at the northern entrance to Yatta village.

On Friday, 05 January 2018, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Beit Ummer and Samou’a villages, at the northern entrance to Hebron.

On Saturday, 06 January 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Hebron and at the entrances to ‘Aroub refugee camp and Beit Kahel village.

On Sunday, 08 January 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the northern entrance to Halhoul village and at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

On Tuesday, 09 January 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron (al-Fahs), at the entrance to Ethna village, and at the northern entrance to Halhoul village (al-Nabi Yunis).

On Wednesday, 10 January 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp and at the entrance to Ethna village.

Nablus:

Following the killing of an Israeli settler by Palestinian armed persons on Tuesday, 09 January 2018, Israeli forces declared a complete closure of the western side of Nablus until a further notice. The Israeli authorities stated in a statement that the closure includes Jeet- Yitzhar Street; the main Hawarah Street connecting between northern West Bank and its cities; and Hawarah checkpoint, at the southern entrance to Nablus. PCHR’s fieldworker said that hundreds of workers and employees from the West Bank could not access their work in Ramallah. He also added that the Israeli forces on Wednesday morning, 10 January, closed “Yitzhar” settlement Bypass Road from the settlement intersection to Jeet intersection, south and southwest of Nablus. They also closed the road between Tal village and Yitzhar Street and Hawarah village’s checkpoint until Bita intersection, south of the city. Moreover, Jeet village’s intersection leading to Qalqiliyia, southwest of Nablus, was closed. The Israeli forces also established a checkpoint on the Nablus-Tulkarm Road and a similar checkpoint at the intersection of Sharaf village, west of Nablus.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (10) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 15:20 on Thursday, 04 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qlqiliyia.

On Saturday, 06 January 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Hejjah and ‘Azoun villages, east of Qalqiliyia (established 2 times); between ‘Azoun and Jayyous villages, northeast of the village, east of Qalqiliyia (established 2 times).

At approximately 09:30 on Monday, 08 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia. At approximately 18:00, the Israeli forces re-established the abovementioned checkpoint.

Salfit: Israeli forces established (5) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 04 January 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the intersection of “Arel” settlement, and at the entrances to Merdah and Hares villages, north of Salfit.

At approximately 20:45 on Monday, 08 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Askaka village, east of Salfit.

At approximately 21:15, a similar checkpoint was established at the northern entrance to Salfit.

Tulkarm:

At approximately 18:45 on Saturday, 06 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Ezbit Shofa village, southeast of the city.

At approximately 09:00 on Monday, 08 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qafeen village, north of Tulkarm.

A number of Journalists were detained south of Nablus:

At approximately 12:30 on Wednesday, 10 January 2018, a group of journalists and photojournalists of international and local agencies headed to Madama village, south of Nablus, to cover clashes erupted between Palestinian young men and Israeli forces. The journalists took Tal-Arraq Bureen Road to reach Madama Bridge, northeast of the village. When Around 5 journalists arrived at the bridge, the Israeli forces stopped them at the entrance and confiscate their IDs and press cards. The Israeli forces took photos of the cards and returned the press cards to the journalists while the IDs were kept with the Israeli forces. The journalists were prevented from entering the bridge and identified as:

Nedal Shafeeq Taher Shtaih, photojournalist at Anatolia Agency; Ja’far Zahid Hussain Shatih, photojournalist at France Press Agency; Mohamed ‘Ali Turkman, photojournalist at Reuters News Agency; Mahmoud Fawzi, photojournalist at Ramasat Agency; and Mohamed Tarabu, photojournalist at FM24 Website.

At approximately 14:00 on the same day, the Palestine TV staff arrived at the bridge. Among the staff, there was the TV cameraman, Sameh Darouza; the TV reporter in Nablus, Baker Abed al-Haq; and the TV car’s driver. The Israeli forces confiscated their IDs and press cards and then photographed the cards. The staff was detained. At approximately 15:00, the five journalists were released and went back to Nablus while the Palestine TV staff is still detained.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 11:00 on Sunday, 08 January 2018, Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint, south of al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City, arrested Sabah Abed al-Mo’ti Abu Mayalah (28). She was then taken to an investigation center in “Kiryat ‘Arba’” settlement, east of Hebron. Israeli forces claimed that Sabah had a knife in her bag.

At approximately 08:00 on Tuesday, 09 January 2018, Israeli forces stationed at al-Hamra checkpoint in the central Jordan Valley, arrested ‘Ali Abed al-Razeq Abu ‘Erra (20), from ‘Aqbah village, west of Tubas. It should be noted that ‘Ali was arrested after stopping him at the abovementioned checkpoint.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Use of force against demonstrations protesting the U.S. President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

At approximately 15:00 on Saturday, 06 January 20178, Israeli forces suppressed a protest organized on Salah al-Deen Street in the center of occupied East Jerusalem against the U.S. President’s Donald Trump Decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel. Shadi Motawar, Secretary of Fatah Movement in East Jerusalem, said that the protest came in light of the ongoing protests organized against the U.S. President’s Donald Trump Decision. He added that the Israeli forces confiscated 3 Palestinian flags from protestors after pushing and beating them. Motawar also said that the Israeli forces used sound bombs to disperse the protestors. As a result, ‘Awad Salaymah, Member of Fatah Movement in Jerusalem, sustained a sound bomb shrapnel wound. Furthermore, ‘Emad Ghrab sustained a sound bomb shrapnel wound to the right foot. The Israeli forces also arrested the Jerusalemite activist ‘Ahed al-Rishq and then took him to Salah al-Deen Police Station under the pretext of raising the Palestinian flag.

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 02:30 on Thursday, 04 January 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-Mukaber Mount village, south of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 3 civilians, including 2 children. The arrested persons were identified as Islam Ayman ‘Wisat (17) and his brother Fares (23); and Zidan ‘Atah ‘Wisat (15). Zidan’s father said that the Israeli forces raided his house, entered his son’s room and then arrested him while sleeping. Meanwhile, the Israeli forces cursed the father and beat him up. They also pointed their firearms at him and then threatened to open fire at him if he approached his son.

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yousef Fawaz Burqan (11) and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Beit Eliyahu” Center.

At approximately 19:00 on Thursday, 04 January 2018, Israeli forces arrested Salah Mohamed ‘Owidah (21) after severely beating him on al-‘Ein Street in Silwan village, south of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces stopped a vehicle carrying 3 persons while travelling on the street. They then checked the passengers’ IDs, forced them to get out of the vehicle, and then searched them. Meanwhile, they severely hit Salah ‘Owidah with hands and riffles’ butts and then arrested him. The eyewitnesses added that the Israeli forces while beating ‘Owidah, they fired sound bombs and rubber-coated metal bullets to prevent families present in the area from approaching him.

At approximately 03:00 on Monday, 08 January 2018, Israeli forces moved into Qutnah village, northwest of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Emad Mohamed Mahmoud al-Faqieh (43) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Wadi al-Jouz, east of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Mofeed Ziyad Sa’idah (19), Fadi Nader Sa’idah (21), and Amjad Showiki (20). All the arrested persons were then taken to al-Maskobiyia Police Station in West Jerusalem for investigation.

At approximately 04:00 on Monday, Israeli forces moved into al-Tour neighborhood, east of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Mahdi Mofeed Khdour (12), Qusai Husam Nader Zaytoun (13), Dawoud Mahmoud Abu al-Hawa (14), and Majd NaderSa’idah (17).

At approximately 01:30 on Tuesday, 09 January 2018, Israeli forces moved into Qutnah village, northwest of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ramy al-Faqieh and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Anatah village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Osama Zakaria ‘Elian (22) and then arrested him.

Leveling in favor of settlement projects:

On Monday, 08 January 2018, The Israeli Municipality staff along with the Nature and Antiquities Authorities and accompanied with Israeli forces moved into al-Rababah Valley neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. The abovementioned staffs conducted excavations in many areas in the neighborhood as a prelude to establish a tourist footbridge. It should be noted that the Israeli Municipality plans to build a bridge connecting between al-Thawri neighborhood and al-Nabi Dawoud area, passing through al-Rababah Valley under the supervision of the so-called “Jerusalem Development Authority.” The bridge length is 197 meters and 30 meters high. Moreover, the Israeli Municipality staff conducted excavations with large vehicles in the neighborhood’s lands to check the soil and to establish the bridge foundations. The lands’ owners and Silwan village’s residents prevent the staffs from continuing the excavations. After that, the Israeli staffs headed to a settlement outpost in the neighborhood and conducted excavations. It should be noted that a large amount of concrete were loaded in al-Rababah Valley lands as a prelude to build the bridge, but the lands owners prevented them. The lands owners also confirmed that on Monday afternoon, they were surprised with Israeli forces raiding their lands and conducting excavations in order to establish a new settlement project without a prior notice that enables them to submit challenges to the competent authorities. The neighborhood’s residents added that the Israeli authorities prevented them from using their lands, mending them, or planting them and only allowed them to harvest olive. The neighborhood’s residents added that the Israeli new plan aims at confiscating their lands in favor of settlement projects.

Restrictions on NGOs’ work:

At approximately 10:30 on Tuesday, 09 January 2018, Israeli forces prevented holding a press conference titled “Time Has Come to Hear Jerusalem’s Cry” in al-Dar Hotel in al-Shaiekh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. The press conference was organized against the U.S. President’s Donald Trump Decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel. According to PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses’ statement, the Israeli Intelligence officers raided al-Dar Hotel, where the officers then raided the conference hall. The conference was organized by al-Dar Cultural Institution and Elia Association for Youth Media and was scheduled to be held approximately 11:00. It should be noted that the Israeli Intelligence officers raided the Hotel before holding the conference and forced journalists to leave the hall. Meanwhile, an Israeli Intelligence officer took photos of the hall, conference banner, and speakers’ names. Furthermore, Special Israeli forces stationed at the hotel entrance and then prevented entering to the hotel. The conference organizers attempted to hold the conference in front of the American House adjacent to al-Dar Hotel, but the Israeli Intelligence officers chased them and then arrested 3 of them. After that, the officers checked the IDs of journalists and other participants. The arrested persons were identified as Abed al-Latif Ghaith; Hani al-‘Issawi, Director of Elia Association for Youth Media; and Ahmed al-Safadi.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, 04 January 2018, Israeli forces prevented the municipality staff of Kafur Thuluth village, east of Qalqilyia, from paving al-‘Aynoun Road, connecting between Kafur Thulth village and ‘Arab al-Khouli in Qana Valley area. It should be noted that the municipality staff conducted mending works on the street in addition to casting cement on Wednesday morning, 03 January 2018. The Municipality staff was prevented from working despite of coordinating with the Israeli Civil Affairs. The abovementioned road is within Area C, which is under the Israeli control according to the 1993 Oslo Accords. The municipality spokesperson, Zaki ‘Omar, said via a phone call that on Wednesday ,03 January 2018, the municipality started mending the street and casting cement after getting a coordination from the Israeli Civil Affairs, but on 04 January 2018, the staff was surprised with the Israeli arrival at the area and preventing them from working. The municipality spokesperson confirmed that this step came to meet the desire of Israeli settlers, who gathered in the area and caused chaos.

On Friday, 05 January 2018, Avigdor Lieberman, Defense Minister of Israel, approved building and marketing 900 settlement housing units in the new settlement residential neighborhood in “Ariel” settlement, north of Salfit. The abovementioned settlement that the Israeli forces call the “capital of Samaria” is the second largest settlement in the West Bank. It should be noted that “Ariel” settlement was established in 1978 after confiscating 500 dunums from Hares, Medah, and Salfit lands, north of the West Bank.

At approximately 11:00 on Wednesday, 10 January 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Kherbit Um al-Khair, southeast of Yatta, south of Hebron. An Israeli Civil Administration officer handed Zayid Suliman al-Hathaleen (22) a notice to stop working in a caravan built of tin plates on an area of 12 square meters under the pretext of non-licensing.

Israeli settlers’ attacks

At approximately 15:00 on Monday, 08 January 2018, the Israeli Liaison accompanied with a force of Israeli soldiers removed a tent set by Israeli settlers from” Alon Moreh” in a plot of land belonging to Mohamed Naif ‘Emran. The settlers set the tent on 31 December 2017. The plot of land is located in Ras al-‘Ein Mount, east of Dir al-Hatab village, northeast if Nablus. Furthermore, the plot of land is about 30 dumums planted with 70 olive trees and 60 almond trees. After the Israeli forces left the area, Mohamed headed to his land and found around 15 olive trees were cut.

Following the killing of an Israeli settler by Palestinian armed persons on Tuesday, 09 January 2018, Israeli forces completely closed “Yitzhar” settlement bypass road, south of Nablus and detained the Palestinian vehicles that were on the road. At approximately 21:30, a round 200 Israeli settlers from a point-blank range attacked the Palestinian vehicles and broke the windows of some vehicles. As a result, a Palestinian driver Ayman Fariuq ‘Adel ‘Abdat (24) sustained a fracture to the right hand and bruises to the back and legs. Ayman received medical treatment in Rafidia Hospital in Nablus.

At approximately 21:00 on Tuesday, Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar” settlement established in the southern side of Bureen village, south of Nablus, attacked and threw stones the civilians’ houses in the village outskirts. Meanwhile, group of Palestinian young men gathered and confronted the settlers, but no casualties were reported.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC in 2017 to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

