BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – In an avalanche of major advances throughout Aleppo province’s southern countryside over the last four days, the Syrian Arab Army and allied pro-government militias have chased armed Islamist groups from virtually the entire region.

Syrian army-led forces have swept armed rebel factions from southern Aleppo like a specter, blitzing through anywhere between 20 to 30 towns and villages per day in fashion that saw them constantly showing up in unexpected places and attacking via unexpected axes.

The main geographical feature of southern Aleppo is the Al-Hass plateau and to this effect the entire upland region – running from As-Safriah to Al-Ramlah and Tal ad-Daman to Khanasser – has been seized by pro-government forces in one hundred hours of campaigning. With the rump of southern Aleppo now under the control of the Syrian Army including the important crossroad town of Tal ad-Daman, it is expected that soon enough the final advance will commence to link with other army forces battling it out against jihadist factions in eastern Idlib province – a journey no greater than three kilometers at the shortest point. SYRIAN ARMY CAPTURES ENTIRE AREA OF MOUNT HASS IN SOUTHERN ALEPPO (PHOTOS, MAP)

On January 13, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Tiger Forces, supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces, captured the entire region of Mount al-Hass that includes dozens of villages in southwestern Aleppo, according to the Hezbollah media wing in Syria. The source added that the SAA also secured the Tell Daman-Khanasir-Jabal al-Arbain road.

Now, less than 6km separates SAA troops deployed in southwestern Aleppo from positions of the Tiger Forces east of Abu Duhur airbase in eastern Idlib.

Syrian pro-government sources reported that the SAA and its allies killed several fighters of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) during their advance, including “Abu Qaswara Malahem” the commander of “Jund al-Malahem”, an elite force of HTS.

From its side, the HTS-linked news agency Iba’a claims that HTS and its allies expanded their operations in the southeastern Idlib countryside and recaptured the villages of Khuwayn, Tell Maraq and Rubay’ah from the SAA.

However, Syrian pro-government activists denied Iba’a’s claims and claimed that the SAA didn’t lose any position in the northern Hama countryside or the southeastern Idlib countryside.

So far, the SAA backed by the Russian Aerospace Forces had repelled three counter attacks of HTS and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in southern Idlib. However, the radical groups appear to be desperate to achieve any victory what so ever to calm down the anger among their supporters.

On January 13, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Tiger Forces, supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces, captured the strategic Tell al-town of Daman and the nearby hill northeast of the Abu Duhur airbase in eastern Idlib, according to the Hezbollah media wing in Syria.

The media outlet added that the SAA also captured the villages of Tell Ahmar, Tell al-Sheh, Qala’t al-Sheikh, Mazra’a, Umm Amod, Hanytiyah, Maktaba, Tell Huysid, Abed, Shuyhat al-Lahab, al-Safa, Tlail al-Safa, Binan, Umm Jirn, al-Zira’a, Burj al-Ruman, Hafrat al-Hass and Abu Ghata, Jub Jassem in southwestern Aleppo.

The Hezbollah media wing also confirmed that the SAA and its allies repelled Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) attack on their positions southwest of the Abu Duhur airbase and secured the villages of Rabay’ah and al-Khuraybah there. Syrian soldiers destroyed two VBIEDs of HTS while repelling the attack, according to the source.

Moreover, pro-government sources confirmed that Russian warplane destroyed three heavy VBIEDs and a convoy of HTS in Khan al-Subul village in southern Idlib. Syrian opposition activists said that the VBIEDs explosions killed several civilians in Khan al-Subul.

