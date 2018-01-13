‘We Create Life from Death’–Ahed Tamimi (from 2016 interview)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Posted on

In the video above (hat tip Greg Bacon) we see an interview conducted with Ahed Tamimi in 2016 by Abby Martin. At one point, Martin asks Tamimi about a necklace she is wearing around her neck. The girl replies that the pendant consists of bullets that were taken from an uncle who was martyred–apparently a reference to Rushdi Tamimi, who was shot in the back by Israeli forces in 2012 and who died the following morning.

“These are bullets which the soldiers shoot at us,” Ahed tells Martin. “We collect them after they leave the village. These came from my uncle who was martyred, my cousin gave them to me.”

“We make beautiful things out of them, like jewelry,” she adds. “We create life from death.”

Probably not surprisingly, Martin–accurately, I might add–describes Ahed Tamimi as “a new icon of resistance.”

Recently RT published a report saying that Israel, in an effort to fight the BDS movement, has launched a new project known as “Kella Shlomo”–a secretive organization which will carry out “engagement in the online space” supposedly to counteract the “delegitimization campaign” the Israelis are so haunted and preoccupied by.

I might have more to say about the new project in days to come, but for now I’ll simply say I don’t think it’s going to do them much good. The world is turning against the Israelis. Evidence of this is manifest in the global opposition to Trump’s embassy move, and I predict that Ahed Tamimi–and this interview with her in particular–are going to go a long way toward making Israel into even moreof a pariah than it already is.

The above is a photo of a memorial held for Rushdie Tamimi following his death in 2012 in which young Ahed can be seen holding up a picture of her uncle. The girl now “creates life from death” by wearing a necklace made of the bullets that were dug from his body.

To read an account of Rushdie Tamimi’s death click here.

Israel is a pariah state and becoming more so by the day.

If the Palestinians go on creating life out of death, eventually death will be defeated.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Nazi Israel, Occupation Terrorism, Occupied W Bank, Palestine, Palestinian Children, Popular Resistance, Richard Edmondson |