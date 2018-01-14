Mass Rally in New Delhi to Protest Netanyahu’s Visit to India

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 14, 2018

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in New Delhi on Sunday for a six-day visit which comes a few weeks after India voted to nullify the US recognition of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of the Zionist entity in the UN General Assembly.

Scores of Muslims have taken part in a rally in New Delhi (the video below) to say “no” to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s forthcoming visit to India.

During the rally, the protesters set an effigy plastered with Netanyahu pictures on fire. Anti-Israeli protests were also held in about 1,000 villages across India, according to media reports.

On December 6, US President Donald Trump recognized the holy city as the Israeli capital, ordering the State Department to launch the process of moving the US Embassy to Al-Quds.

Later on December 20, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) voted 128 to 9 to condemn the US decision. It declared the US move “null and void,” although this declaration is non-binding.

India voted in favor of the document, which was harshly criticized by Tel Aviv, which declared that it refuses to accept the UNGA’s decision.

