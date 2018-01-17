There is no prospect for division or federalism in Syria لا أفق للتقسيم ولا للفدرالية في سورية

Posted on by martyrashrakat

يناير 17, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

If the first impression of the American propagandas for supporting, training, and arming a force that can take over the protection of the Syrian borders with Turkey and Iraq, which its main component is the Kurds, is the danger of dividing Syria, then the scrutiny will raise a question whether is it possible for Syria to recognize this fait accompli, and will the allies of Syria in Russia and Iran support its position that refuses and seeks to overthrow a state in the eastern of Euphrates. The answer will be positive immediately. Neither Syria nor its allies have waged such of these wars and there is no possibility of the danger of division. The decision of Syria and the allies will be in confronting this fait accompli till overthrowing it. Thus the question becomes is Washington ready to wage the war of defending the Kurdish state knowing that it did not do that for more important, and more balanced, and most rooted state that has justifications to be recognized more?

What is before us is not the process of building a Kurdish state, rather a process between the beginning and the end of the Kurdish state and what will happen in the interval before the end. Today, America is announcing its intention; to support the establishment of this state in allocating the post-ISIS stage by depending on the Kurds, waiting for the facts resulting from the confrontations and the settlements in favor of a Syrian state where the Kurds will be part of it, until then, the Kurds will be received military and civilian aids and will become ready to be integrated into the new Syrian state from the level of the public administrations and reconstruction to the level of mayors, dignitaries, military officers, and police officers. And thus those will have their privacy into any composition of the Syrian state and will have their loyalty to the Americans who have spent, trained, and provided them with equipments, capabilities, and expertise.

The Syrian concern is a must, the crucial response from Damascus and the allies is a necessity, and the readiness to every assumption and possibility is needed, but the most important concern after the settlements, the American withdrawal, and the Kurds; integration in their Syrian national state is the danger of the formation of a solid stat inside a state from the political, economic, military and administrative entity which grows under the American auspices. So it is important to pay attention and to restrict all the American plans in the Kurdish areas. While those who should concern are the Turks who will get two slaps at the same time, because on one hand, the Turks will be unable to strike the Kurdish state militarily under the direct American presence and the prestige of their President’s talk about the red line of its national security will fall, and on the other hand, the Syrian country and its allies will be the only hope for face-saving, but this requires to get the slap of accepting the retreat from the hostile rhetoric against the Syrian country and the acceptance later to get out of Syria empty handed.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

لا أفق للتقسيم ولا للفدرالية في سورية

يناير 16, 2018

ناصر قنديل



– إذا كان أوّل ما توحي به الإعلانات الأميركية عن دعم تدريب وتسليح قوة تتولّى أمر الحدود السورية مع تركيا والعراق يشكّل الأكراد قوامها الرئيسي، هو خطر تقسيم سورية، بوضع الثقل الأميركي لحماية حدود دويلة شرق الفرات، فإنّ التدقيق في الأمر يطرح السؤال عمّا إذا كان مقبولاً من سورية التسليم بهذا الأمر الواقع، وهل سيقف حلفاء سورية في روسيا وإيران مؤيّدين لموقفها الرافض والساعي لإسقاط دويلة شرق الفرات، وسيكون الجواب فورياً بالإيجاب، فلا سورية ولا حلفاءها خاضوا هذه الحروب، وليس بين الاحتمالات خطر التقسيم وكيفية التعامل معه. فقرار سورية والحلفاء سيكون حكماً بمواجهة هذا الأمر الواقع حتى سقوطه، ليصير السؤال: وهل واشنطن مستعدّة لخوض حرب الدفاع عن الدولة الكردية، وهي لم تفعل ذلك دفاعاً عن دويلة كردية أهمّ وأوزن وأكثر تجذّراً وتملك مقدّرات الدفاع عن وجودها أكثر، ومن مبرّرات شرعية الاعتراف بها أكثر وأكثر؟

– ما هو أمامنا إذن، ليس مسار بناء دويلة كردية، بل مسار ما بين بداية الدويلة الكردية ونهايتها وما سيحدث في الفترة الفاصلة قبل النهاية، فأميركا تعلن اليوم ما يُوحي بنيّتها دعم قيام هذه الدويلة في ترصيد حصص مرحلة ما بعد داعش، وتملأ الفراغ بالأكراد كي لا يملأه محور المقاومة، بانتظار ما سيتشكل من حقائق المواجهات والتسويات لحساب دولة سورية يكون الأكراد جزءاً منها، وحتى ذلك الحين سيكون الأكراد قد تلقّوا مساعدات عسكرية ومدنية وتشكّلوا بهياكل تصير جاهزة للاندماج بالدولة السورية الجديدة، من مستوى الإدارات العامة وإعادة الإعمار إلى مستوى رؤساء البلديات والمخاتير والوجهاء والضباط العسكريين وضباط الشرطة، وسيحمل هؤلاء خصوصيتهم داخل أيّ تركيب للدولة السورية يشاركون فيه، كما سيحملون معهم ولاءهم للأميركيين الذين أنفقوا عليهم ودرّبوهم وزوّدوهم بالمعدات والإمكانات والخبرات.

– القلق السوري واجب، والجواب الحاسم من دمشق والحلفاء على الإعلان الأميركي ضروريّ، والتهيّؤ لكلّ فرضية واحتمال أكثر من لازم، لكن القلق الأهمّ قد يكون على المدى البعيد، بعدما تقوم التسويات وينسحب الأميركيون ويندمج الأكراد بدولتهم الوطنية السورية، من خطر أن يتشكّل من الكيان السياسي والاقتصادي والعسكري والإداري الذي ينمو في حضن الأميركيين دويلة داخل الدولة يصعُب تفكيكُها. وهذا ما يحتاج العين المفتوحة من الآن وتطويقاً استباقياً لكلّ الخطط الأميركية في مناطق الأكراد، أما مَن عليه أن يقلق اليوم وغداً وبعد غد فهم الأتراك الذين يواجهون صفعة أميركية على الوجه والقفا في آن واحد، فمن جهة سيعجز الأتراك عن ضرب الدويلة الكردية عسكرياً في ظلّ الحضور الأميركي المباشر، وستسقط مهابة حديث رئيسهم عن الخطوط الحمر لأمنه القومي فيتلقى صفعة الوجه ببرود، ومن جهة مقابلة ستشكل الدولة السورية وحلفاؤها باب الأمل الوحيد لحفظ بعض ماء الوجه والقول بسقوط خطر التقسيم. وهذا يستدعي استدارة تركية لتلقّي صفعة القفا والقبول بالتراجع عن خطاب العداء مع الدولة السورية، والقبول لاحقاً بالخروج من سورية ومن المولد بلا حمص.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Axis of Resistance, Kurdistan, kurds, Nasser Kandil, Syria, USA, War on Syria |