US-Supported Terrorists Use Chemical Weapons Against Syrian Soldiers

US-Supported Terrorists Use CWs Against Syrian Soldiers

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org – Home – Stephen Lendman)

Throughout nearly seven years of war, Syria was falsely accused of using CWs numerous times – no credible evidence supporting the claims.

The latest accusation came on January 13, the al-Qaeda-connected White Helmets falsely saying Syrian warplanes bombed eastern Ghouta near Damascus with chlorine gas.

It’s unclear what, if anything, happened. No Syrian CW attack occurred. BBC disinformation suggested otherwise, no evidence cited, nor have Syrian or Russian warplanes attacked hospitals anywhere in the country, as the BBC and other Western media falsely claim.

US-supported terrorists used chemical weapons many times, including two new incidents, ignored by Western media, instead blaming Syria for CWs used against its people.

On January 13, Syrian Tiger Forces commander Col. Sleiman Shaheen said terrorists attacked his forces with chlorine gas in Tal Maraq in Idlib province.

It’s unclear how many casualties occurred. On Tuesday, chlorine gas was again used against Syrian forces in Idlib, many requiring medical treatment.

Separately, Damascus called Trump’s planned 30,000-strong border security force “blatant aggression on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and a flagrant violation of international law” – saying it’s resolved to end America’s illegal presence in the country.

Sergey Lavrov called the scheme “a very serious issue,” Washington’s aim to partition the country, adding:

“We don’t see the efforts to help resolve the conflict as soon as possible, but rather to help those who would like to make practical steps to change the government in Syrian Arab Republic.”

According to Turkey’s Anadolu news agency, government tanks and armored vehicles were mobilized in Hatay province along the Syrian border.

Erdogan said an “operation may start any time. Operations into other (Syrian regions) will come after.

H called Washington’s planned border security force a “terrorist army,” vowing to “drown” it before created, adding:

“This is what we have to say to all our allies. Don’t get between us and terrorist organizations, or we will not be responsible for the unwanted consequences.”

Turkish forces will battle Washington’s border security force “until not a single terrorist remains along our borders, let alone 30,000 of them.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavasoglu said “(w)e will take our own measures (against terrorist groups, referring to YPG Kurdish fighters in northern Syria),” adding:

“Regardless of who backs them, whether it is the US or other countries, it doesn’t matter to us.”

Turkish forces already operate illegally in northern Syria. More may be on the way.

War in Syria rages, no end of it in sight

