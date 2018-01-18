IOF Raids Jenin, Kills Palestinian Who Carried out Nablus Operation

Posted on January 18, 2018 by martyrashrakat

January 18, 2018

IOF manhunt

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian late Wednesday in the north of the occupied West Bank.

Occupation forces raided the Palestinian city of Jenin late Wednesday, eyewitnesses said, with violent clashes breaking out in which Israeli occupation police said there were a “number of injuries”.

Palestinian health ministry announced that Ahmed Ismail Jarrar, 31, was martyred in Jenin raid.

For its part, Israeli security agency, the Shin Bet, said border guards raided Jenin to capture Palestinians who took part in Nablus operation, in which a rabbi was shot dead earlier this month.

“During the clashes, one of the suspects was killed while others were arrested,” Shin Bet said in a statement without giving further details.

Israeli media reported that at least two border guards were wounded in the gunfire exchange, one of them seriously.

SourceAgencies

Related Videos

Related

Advertisements

Filed under: Armed resistance, IOF, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinian Resistance | Tagged: |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: