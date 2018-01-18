Shocking Video of Nikki Haley Groveling and Pandering at AIPAC Event (Israel Lobby)

Posted on January 18, 2018 by michaellee2009

 

Shocking Video of Nikki Haley Groveling and Pandering at AIPAC Event (Israel Lobby)

Louis Heywood — Russia Insider Jan 17, 2018

The level of insanity has reached an all new high when your diplomatic representative to the rest of planet Earth makes it clear that she is, in fact, beholden to a foreign government.

haley-israel

Watch as she panders to the Zionist! She goes the extra mile to make sure that they understand that serving Israel comes first, everything else is secondary.

She is an embarrassment to her country.

Source

