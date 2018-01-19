Israelis Deface Poster of Killed Tamimi Family Member

On January 3 Musab Tamimi became the first Palestinian to be killed by Israeli forces in the year 2018. Musab was the 16-year-old cousin of Ahed Tamimi, who remains imprisoned for slapping an Israeli soldier.

It is customary in Palestinian society to make posters of those killed by Israeli forces. For bereaved family members, it is a way of paying tribute to lost loved ones. Yesterday, on January 18, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, in an article by Gideon Levy and Alex Levac, reported that Israeli soldiers defaced a poster of Musab with stars of David and filthy graffiti.

The photo above shows Musab’s father, Firas, holding the defiled picture of his son. In their article, the two writers report:

Here’s what soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces scrawled on a mourning notice for 16-year-old Musab Tamimi, who was killed by a sniper’s shot to the throat: “Son of a bitch, slut, dead.” For good measure, they drew a Star of David. Two days after they killed the teen, IDF troops again invaded his village, Deir Nizam, north of Ramallah. In a late-night raid, they arrested four young residents and left behind as a souvenir the memorial notice they violated. Neatly folded, the notice is now in the possession of the bereaved father, Firas Tamimi. An expression of pain crosses his face when he shows it to us. He was the one who carried his bleeding son two weeks ago to the car and rushed him to a hospital, where the teen was pronounced dead.

Readers can access the full article here.

The story also relates previously-unknown circumstances regarding Musab’s death. The youth was shot in the neck by an Israeli sniper. Israeli officials justified the shooting on the grounds that he was armed with a rifle. However, Musab’s younger brother told Haaretz there was no gun. Also it seems an Israeli official, apparently worried that information might get out, issued a warning to the family against talking to the media:

This week, before our visit to Deir Nizam, a villager was summoned for a talk with “Captain Malek” from the Shin Bet security service. Through him, Firas relates, the agent conveyed a message to Musab’s family not to talk to the media and to ensure quiet in the village.

Musab lived in the village of Deir Nizam, not far from Nabi Saleh, where Ahed Tamimi slapped the soldier on December 19. Earlier this week an Israeli military court denied bail to Ahed, ruling that she must remain incarcerated until she stands trial.

Another manifestation of off-the-rails Israeli insanity to make the news recently is the story of Abdullah Eyad Ghanayem, who was crushed to death by an Israeli military jeep in 2015. According to a report here, the Israeli army has filed suit against Ghanayem’s family, as well as his entire village of Kafr Malik, located in the central West Bank near the city of Ramallah.

The suit reportedly seeks 95,260 Israeli shekels (about $28,000) for damages to the jeep. The story was brought to my attention by one of our readers, Siljan.