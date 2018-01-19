President Aoun: Israeli Construction of Wall Contradicts with UNIFIL, Army Efforts to Maintain Stability

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

January 19, 2018

President of the Republic, Michel Aoun, welcomed at Baabda Palace on Friday Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Michael Beary, who visited the President with an accompanying delegation.

The President relayed to Beary Lebanon’s demand to consider the 13 points it holds along the “Blue Line”, which Lebanon does not regard as a final border, but rather a temporary measure that had been adopted after liberation took place back in the year 2000 when Israel withdrew from South Lebanon.

“Israel’s construction of a wall off the Lebanese border, and under the current status of the Blue Line, contradicts with the efforts of UNIFIL, in cooperation with the Lebanese army, to maintain security and stability along the southern border,” Aoun said.

“Lebanon is providing full support to UNIFIL to carry out the required tasks,” Aoun added. “The army has deployed an additional troop to maintain stability and help implement resolution 1701, at the time that Israel persists its incessant violations against the country’s sovereignty,” Aoun told Beary and his accompanying delegation.

In return, General Beary briefed President Aoun on “the stable situation prevailing in the south,” lauding the Lebanese Army’s efforts supporting UNIFIL to implement International Security Council resolution #1701.”

On another level, Aoun and Beary discussed preparations underway for Rome II conference set to take place on the 28th of February in support of the Lebanese Army and security forces, as well as the tasks of UNIFIL.

Source: Al-Manar Website and NNA

Lebanese Security Apparatus Carried out Wide Mission That Foiled ISIL Terrorist Plots

January 19, 2018

Lebanese Interior Minister Nouhad Al-Machnouk revealed on Friday that Internal Security Forces (ISF) has carried out a wide security mission that foiled terrorist plots by Takfiri ISIL group.

In a press conference in Beirut on Friday, Machnouk said the ISF’s Information Branch used an ISIL commander to gather intelligence on the group’s plots in Lebanon.

The minister said that the Lebanese security agency had arrested high-ranking ISIL official in June 2017, Abu Jaafar Al-Iraqi, noting that the Takfiri commander was recruited by the ISF’s Information Branch for five months.

Intelligence was reportedly gathered through Iraqi starting from last June until the end of 2017, particularly during the holiday season, the Lebanese minister said.

“The Intelligence Branch carried out a rare and wide mission that has saved Lebanon from dangerous terrorist threats,” Machnouk said during the press conference.

Meanwhile, he noted that Iraqi’s role in assisting Lebanon’s security services remained unknown to ISIL and even to his family over this period, during which the ISF had access to all of his incoming phone calls and other communications.

Source: Lebanese media

Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Israeli Enemy against Provocative Measures on Lebanese-Palestinian Border

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Friday warned the Zionist enemy against constructing a separation wall at the 13 controversial positions along the Lebanese-Palestinian border, stressing that the Islamic Resistance backs the government which rejected the Israeli measure.

“After liberating the Lebanese occupied territories from the Zionist enemy in 2000, the UN demarcation of the national border with the Palestinian territories left 13 controversial positions, and the Lebanese government informed the UNIFIL about its rejection for any Israeli measure in this concern. The Islamic Resistance backs the Lebanese government and army, and the Zionists must take Lebanon’s warning seriously.”

Related

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, ISIL, land theft, Lebanon, Lebanon's army, Nasrallah, UNIFIL, Zionist entity |