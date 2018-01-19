Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

(11- 17 January 2018)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(11 – 17 January 2018)

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force in the oPt

3 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, were killed, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

112 Palestinian civilians, including 29 children, 2 journalists and a paramedic, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

44 of them were hit with live bullets, 54 were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets, and 14 were hit with tear gas canisters and their shrapnel.

12 demonstrators were arrested, including 5 children, in the West Bank.

Israeli warplanes targeted a tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces conducted 79 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and a limited one was conducted in the southern Gaza Strip.

101 civilians, including 25 children and 3 women, were arrested.

38 of them, including 14 children and 2 women, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Several shooting incidents targeting the Palestinian fishing boats occurred in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli authorities continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

Israeli settlers started to establish a settlement road between Nablus and Qalqiliya.

Shooting was reported towards the border areas of the Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

4 Palestinian civilians, including a woman, were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (11 – 17 January 2018).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces killed 3 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. They also wounded 112 Palestinian civilians, including 29 children, 2 journalists and a paramedic, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea and target border areas in addition to targeting tunnels by Israeli warplanes.

In the West Bank, On 11 January 2018, Israeli forces killed ‘Ali Qino (Qadous) (17) from ‘Iraq Burin village, south of Nablus. The aforementioned child was killed when Israeli soldiers stationed near cement cubes established by Israeli forces in the morning on the main street of the village to close it opened fire at him. A number of children threw stones from a distance of 150 meters at the Israeli soldiers. The latter immediately opened fire at them, killing the abovementioned child. Doctors in Nablus Specialist Hospital where the child was transferred said that the latter was hit with a bullet that entered his forehead and exited the left side, causing skull fracture and brain herniation

On 15 January 2018, in a similar crime, Israeli forces killed Ahmed Salim (24) from Jayous village, northeast of Qaqliliya. The aforementioned was killed when he was in a peaceful protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel daily organized in al-Mentar area near the annexation wall, west of the village. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces fired more than 20 live bullets in a row from a distance of only 20 meters.

During the reporting period, the West Bank witnessed protests against the U.S. President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. During the protests, the Israeli forces used force against the protesters, and the shooting to disperse the protests resulted in the injury of 30 civilians, including 4 children, 2 journalists and a paramedic. Four civilians were hit with live bullets, 20 were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets, and 6 were directly hit with tear gas canisters and sound bombs shrapnel.

In the same context, in addition to the abovementioned wounded persons, on 15 January 2018, 7 civilians, including 3 children, were wounded when Israeli forces moved into Burqin village, west of Jenin and a number of Palestinian children and youngsters protested against the soldiers. On 16 January 2018, Israeli forces wounded a civilian when they moved into Nablus to carry out an arrest campaign and protect hundreds of Israeli settlers who entered the city to perform their Talmudic rituals in “Josef’s Tomb.” On 17 January 2018, 28 civilians, including 12 children, were wounded; 25 were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets and 3 with sound bombs and tear gas canisters. This happened when Israeli settlers moved into ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliya, and civilians confronted them. Meanwhile, the Israeli soldiers moved into the village amidst intensive firing of sound bombs, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets after cutting off the electricity.

In the Gaza Strip, in new crime of using lethal force, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip killed Amir Abu Musa’ed (15) from al-Musadder village after being shot with a bullet to the chest. The child was killed when Israeli soldiers opened fire at 20 children and young men who were protesting on Um Hasaniyah Hill area, east of the camp, and throwing stones at the soldiers stationed behind sand barriers.

The border areas with Israel witnessed protests against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it. During the protests, the Israeli forces used force against the protestors. Due to opening fire to disperse the protests, 46 civilians were wounded, including 10 children. Thirty-nine were hit with live bullets, 2 were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets, and 5 were directly with tear gas canisters at their bodies.

As part of the Israeli airstrikes, on 13 January 2018, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at a tunnel near Kerm Abu Salem Crossing in al-Shokah village at the border junction between Egypt, Israel and the Gaza Strip to the southeastern side of Rafah City. However, no casualties were reported.

As part of targeting fishermen in the sea, on 11 January 2018, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah Shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats. The shooting recurred in the above-mentioned area on 13 January 2018.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 11 January 2018, Israeli soldiers opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of Gaza Valley village near the eastern borders of the village. The shooting recurred in the same area on 13 January 2019. However, no casualties were reported in both incidents.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 79 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank while they conducted 10 incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 63 Palestinian civilians, including 11 children and a girl, in the West Bank. Thirty-eight of them, including 14 children and 2 women, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. In addition to those arrested, Israeli forces arrested 12 civilians, including 5 children, during their participation in peaceful protests. Thus, the number of arrestees amounted to 113 civilians, including 30 children and the 3 women.

During the reporting period, Israeli forces confiscated about NIS 17,400, JD700, and $600 from a house belonging to Mo’yad Taqatqa in ‘Alar village, north of Tulkarm. They also confiscated an Opel car belonging to ‘Abdel Rahman Shtayah, from Salem village, northeast of Nablus. Moreover, Mohammed Za’amrah’s family lost NIS2600 belonging to his wife after their house was raided and searched in al-Masyoun neighbourhood in Ramallah.

In the Gaza Strip, on 17 January 2018, Israeli forces moved into the eastern side of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. They levelled and combed the lands adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel to the eastern side of al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. They later redeployed along the border fence.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli Settlers’ attacks:

On 11 January 2018, a group of Israeli settler from “Gilead” settlement moved intoFare’at village, northeast of Qalqiliya, and attempted to carry out assaults for the second consecutive time. It should be noted one day before; a group of Israeli settlers attacked civilian houses in the village and threw stones at them. As a result, windows of 7 houses were broken.

On 12 January 2018, around 100 Israeli settlers from “Ariel” settlement established in the southern side of Salfit attacked a house belonging to Yousef Hasan Suliman Daraghmah, south of al-Laban village, south of Nablus.

On 13 January 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar” settlement established in the western side of Hawarah village, south of Nablus, damaged around 80 fruitful olive trees in al-Lohaf area near the abovementioned settlement.

On the same day, around 30 Israeli settlers from” Yitzhar” settlement raided a house belonging to Moneer Suliman al-Nouri, in the outskirts of ‘Oreef village, south of Nablus. The Israeli settlers set fire to an old tractor and broke windows of houses.

On the same day, Israeli settlers under the intensive protection of Israeli forces leveled lands belonging to the villages’ residents in al-Khanadeq and Khelet Abu ‘Amer Areas between the villages of Tal and Fare’ata. This reflects the clear intention of the Israeli authorities to seize vacant areas and annex them to the “Havat Gelad” settlement outpost to connect it with “Kadomim” settlement established on the lands of Kafr Qaddoum, east of Qaliqilya, in order to be an official settlement.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 11 January 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at Palestinian agricultural lands in the eastern side of Gaza Valley (Johr al-Deek) near the eastern borders of the village. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Mohammed Nidal Mohammed Ghabariyah (19), Fadi Ramzi Khalil Huwail (21), and Mohammed Methqal ‘Azaizah (22).

At approximately 01:45, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Yahiya Tawfiq Abu Shamlah (43) and Majdi Ghazi al-Bari (31).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Um al-Toot village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested ‘Alaa’ Feisal Zakarneh (23) and ‘Alaa’ Abdul Razeq Zakarneh (25).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 5 civilians, including 2 children, namely Abdullah Khair al-Tamimi (19), Abdul Latif Abdul Fattah al-Tamimi (18), Mo’men Mahmoud al-Tamimi (16)Eyas Mahmoud al-Tamimi (17), and Mohammed Bilal al-Tamimi (18).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Liqya village, southwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Mohammed Saleh Bader (22) and Majdi Sami Mafarjah (25).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested ‘Azzam Fawzi Hasan Abu al-‘Adas (32) from his house in al-Bibi building on Tal al-‘Aalawi Street.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asirah village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Saif Basem Saleh (18).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nidal Yusuf al-‘Alami (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 08:35, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire and pumped water at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Bal’a village, northeast of Tulkarm; Bedia village, northwest of Salfit; Abu al-Samen Valley area, al-Majd, Deir al-‘Asal, Emrish and Beit Awla villages in Hebron.

Friday, 12 January 2018

At approximately 00:40, Israeli forces moved into ‘Alar village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses belonging to Taqatqa family and then arrested 4 civilians, including a child. The soldiers then confiscated about NIS 17,400, JD 700, and $600 from a house belonging to Mo’yad Taqatqa. The Israeli officer claimed that the Israeli forces will check the money and then return it back. The arrestees were identified as Yazan Mo’yad Taqatqa (17), Nihad Ma’rouf Taqatqa (53), Eyad Ma’rouf Taqatqa (43) and his son Mohammed (20).

Hana’a Abdul Latif Taqatqa (49) said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“At approximately 00:45 on Friday, 12 January 2018, a large Israeli force suddenly raided our house. Everyone woke up and panicked. The soldiers locked us in the living room and questioned all of us. They then investigated with each one separately and asked normal questions. The soldiers entered the bedrooms and searched them, causing damage to the furniture and breaking the closets’ doors. They then made a hole in a gypsum wall. After that, an officer approached me and said “we will start searching the bedroom, follow us there”, and I followed them. The soldiers found a bag in my closet, opened it to find money and then began to count it. I told the soldiers that the money belongs to my daughter, who works and saves her money with me. The soldiers informed me that they had to check the money. The officer then called a soldier and ordered him to record a video while counting the money. The soldiers later withdrew from the house after confiscating the money, which was NIS 17,400, JD 700 and $600. The soldiers also confiscated a laptop belonging to my daughter, who is a University student, and 5 cell phones.”

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Tal village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mo’ath Yusuf Mohammed Raihan (30).

At approximately 10:30, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Gaza Valley (Johr al-Deek), opened fire at a number of Palestinian workers, who were collecting plastic and scraps in the landfill, east of the abovementioned village. As a result, the workers were forced to leave the area fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Zeta village, north of Tulkarm; al-Naqurah village, northwest of Nablus; Howarah and Beta villages, south of the city.

Saturday 13 January 2018:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Sa’ir village, northeast of Hebron and stationed in al-‘Aroud neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Alaa’ Kayed al-Faroukh (28) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Yasin Mahmoud al-Shakhshir (28) from his house in Ras al-‘Ein neighborhood.

At approximately 01:45, Israeli forces moved into Zabuba village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Kamel Saleem Mahmoud Jaradat (30) and Ahmed Mohammed Mahmoud Jaradat (16)

At approximately 07:50, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 22:50, Israeli warplanes launched one missile and after 5 minutes they launched another at a tunnel near Karm Abu Salem Crossing in al-Shawkah village near the border-conjunction between Egypt, Israel and the Gaza Strip, southeast of Rafah. However, no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (12) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qifin village, northeast of Tulkarm; Zeta, al-Nazlah al-Wusta, Nazlet Abu al-Nar, al-Nazlah al-Gharbiyah, ‘Alar, Deir al-Ghusoun villages, north of the city, Shuweikah Suburb in Tulkarm; Far’ata village, east of Tulkarm; Beit Ummer, al-Shoyoukh and al-Karmel villages in Hebron.

Sunday, 14 January 2018:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron and stationed in the market area. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to ‘Essa Mohammed ‘Ali al-‘Amour (33) and Yahiya Saleh al-‘Amour (29) and then arrested them.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Waqas ‘Adnan Saba’neh (26) and Abdul Rahman Jamil Najem (24).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Redwan Suleiman Mohammed Hamarshah (21).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians, including a child, namely ‘Adnan Mohammed ‘Afifah (22), Mohammed Yusuf Janazrah (21) and Rani Mahmoud Hadib (16).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Islam Fou’ad Samar (25).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asirah northern village, north of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians, including 2 brothers, namely Mohammed (24), his brother Baha’a Sa’ed ‘Ali Yasin (22), and Abdul Rahman Hamad ‘Ali Yasin (21).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in al-Mawaleh Mount area in the centre of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mousa ‘Awad ‘Awad (24) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

At approximately 01:10, Israeli forces moved into ‘Enabta village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hasan Thaher Hejazi. The soldiers confiscated the DVR of the house surveillance cameras. However, no arrests were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Tulkarm and ‘Aatil village, northeast of the city; Deir al-Ghosoun village, north of the city; Qalqiliyah and Joyous villages, northeast of the city; al-Shuyoukh village and Halhoul.

Monday, 15 January 2018

At approximately 00:40, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses belonging to Lewa’a ‘Ouda Nezal (16) and ‘Ali Mo’yad Sharim (18) and then arrested them.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Ezzah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Abdul Razeq Badawneh (26) and Majed al-‘Ezzah (23).

At approximately 01:50, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Kamal Mohammed ‘Edwan (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Mohammed Salah Hesham Ghunaim (16) and Mohammed Adeeb Mousa (35). The soldiers also confiscated Mohammed Mousa’s vehicle. The Israeli forces handed a summons to Mahmoud Ahmed Husain Salah (10) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of the city.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Faid Yusuf al-Sha’er (17) and Mohammed Khalid Tanouh (27).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jericho. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Tamer Husein Barahmah (19).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved ‘Aqabah refugee camp. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Khalid Mesleh Batanjah (25).

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asakrah village, east of Bethlehm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Khalid ‘Asakrah (17) and then arrested him.

At approximately 17:30, forces moved into Burqin village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of shops and a petrol station on the main street in the village. The soldiers confiscated the DVR of the shops’ surveillance cameras to check them. Meanwhile, a number of Palestinian youngsters gathered and threw stones at Israeli military vehicles. The Israeli forces fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 7 civilians, including 3 children, were wounded. One civilian was hit with a live bullet and the 6 others were hit with metal bullets. The wounded civilians were transferred to Dr. Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital in Jenin to receive medical treatment. Their wounds were classified as moderate.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Thaheriyah and al-Koum villages in Hebron; and Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Tuesday, 16 January 2018

At approximately 00:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus to carry out an arrest campaign and protect hundreds of settlers, who entered the city to perform their Talmudic prayers in “Joseph Tomb.” Half an hour later, dozens of buses carrying hundreds of settlers arrived at “Joseph Tomb” area in Balatet al-Balad village, east of the city. The settlers stepped out of the buses and performed their Talmudic prayers and religious rituals under an intensive protection of the Israeli forces. Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered and put barricades, stones and set fire to tires on the streets the settlers use. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers and their vehicles. Clashes reached the outskirts of Balata refugee camp and ‘Asker al-Balad village. The Israeli soldiers fired live and metal bullets at them. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian was hit with 2 metal bullets to the left armpit and left leg. At approximately 04:00, the Israeli forces arrested Mustafa Mohammed Saher al-Masri (22) from his house on ‘Aman Street, and Bader Husam al-Rezah (30) from his house in al-Makhfiyah neighborhood, west of the city.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Abu Katilah neighbourhood in the western area in Hebron; Taffuh village, Beit Awla; al-Mawreq and Hadab al-Fawar villages..

Wednesday, 17 January 2018

At approximately 00:10, a group of Israeli settlers in 7 vehicles moved into the northern entrance to ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. Members of the Palestinian Popular Guarding Committee against Settlers’ Attacks in the village noticed that and informed the inhabitants via mosques’ loudspeakers that settlers attacked the village. After that, Dozens of civilians rushed towards the abovementioned entrance and prevented the settlers from moving forward. Meanwhile, Israeli forces moved into the village and heavily fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters and cut the electricity off the village. The clashes continued until approximately 04:30. As a result, 28 civilians, including 12 children, were wounded. Twenty five of them were hit with metal bullets and 3 others were hit with tear gas canisters and sound bombs to their bodies.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed on al-Saf Street in the center of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Bilal Khader Salama (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Salem village, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to civil engineer Abdul Rahman Nasouh Abed Shtiyah (33). The house is in the second floor in Shtiyah building on the village main street. The Israeli forces then arrested Abdul Rahman and confiscated his car.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Qusai Ayman al-Titi (17) and Ismail Maher al-Sharif (16).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 2 civilians, including a child, namely Adam Eyad al-‘Amour (17) and Mahmoud Salem al-Badan (22).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asakrah village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested ‘Awad ‘Asakrah (24) and Mohammed ‘Asakrah (29).

At approximately 03:40, Israeli forces moved into Ramallah and stationed in al-Masyoun neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Za’amrah (33). The soldiers broke the main door and locked the family members in one room. They also confiscated about NIS 2600 belonging to Mohammed’s wife. Meanwhile, another Israeli force raided and searched a house belonging to Amin Mahmoud Raihan (19) near Za’amrah’s house and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians, including a girl, namely Yasmeen Abdul Rahman Rashid Abu Sorour (20), Mo;men Ibrahim Malash (21) and As’ad Darwish (23).

At approximately 07:00, Israeli forces accompanied with 4 military bulldozers moved about 100 meters into the west of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. They made their way from “Kissufim” military site, east of Khan Yunis. The bulldozers leveled the lands adjacent to the abovementioned border fence and then headed into the north of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip. At approximately 09:40 on the same day, the Israeli forces redeployed along the border fence.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted 3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Fawar refugee camp, Beit Ummer village and al-Mawreq village in Hebron.

Demonstrations in protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Upon calls for demonstrations protesting against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s Presidential Decree to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. As a result, 3 civilians, including 2 children, were killed in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Moreover, 76 civilians, including 14 children, were wounded. 43 of them were hit with live bullets, 22 were hit with metal bullets, and 11 civilians were directly hit with tear gas canisters and sound bombs shrapnel (this number does not include the number of wounded civilians during the incursions in the West Bank.) The demonstrations were as follows:

West Bank:

At approximately 15:30 on Thursday, 11 January 2018, a number of Palestinian young men gathered in al-Mentar area near the annexation wall, west of Joyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers guarding the wall. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 15-year-old child sustained a live bullet wound to the right leg.

At approximately 16:40 on the same day, two military jeeps carrying more than 10 soldiers were stationed in al-Fawar area between ‘Iraq Burin village and Tal Wahi village in New Nablus, south of Nablus. The two jeeps were stationed near cement cubes established by the Israeli forces since the morning on the main street in the area to close it. A number of children gathered on al-Fawar Hill around 150 meters away from the southwestern side of the cubes and threw stones at the two jeeps. The Israeli soldiers fortified in the jeeps immediately and in response opened fire at the children, who fled to the ‘Iraq Burin village. They then noticed that their friend; ‘Ali ‘Omer Nemer Qadous (17), was missed and returned to the area to search for him. They then saw him lying on the ground covered in blood and breathing his last. The children screamed, and then Jihad Yousif ‘Ali ‘Eid (28), who was driving his car out of their village to Nablus, heard them and headed to them. The children carried the killed child and put him on the back car seat to take him to Nablus Specialist Hospital in the city. After checking him, doctors in the hospital declared that Qadous was hit with a bullet that entered his head and left from the left side, causing him skull fracture and brain herniation.

At approximately 12:00 on Friday, 12 January 2018, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered at the northern entrance to al-Birah. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at al-Mahkamah Checkpoint established near “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian sustained a Two-Two bullet to the foot.

At approximately 12:40 on the same Friday, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a protest in the center of Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah near the eastern entrance to the village. When the protestors approached the entrance, Israeli forces fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right leg.

Following the same Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a peaceful demonstration in Budrus village, west of Ramallah. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed in the vicinity of the annexation wall established on the village lands. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 2 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds to the lower limbs of their bodies.

Around the same time, Palestinian civilians organized a protest in front of al-Husein Ben ‘Ali Mosque in ‘Ein Sarah area in Hebron. They made their way to al-Zawiyah Gate. When the protestors approached al-Shalalah Street and the military checkpoint established at the entrance to al-Shuhada’a Street, Israeli forces fired sound bombs to disperse them. As a result, Ra’ed al-Sharif (33), a reporter at al-Ghad Channel, was hit with sound bombs shrapnel to the right foot. He received medical treatment on the spot.

Following the same Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered at the main entrance to Beta village, south of Nablus. They set fire to tires, put barricades on the street, which is near the main market, and then threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed behind military vehicles. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 2 civilians, including a child, sustained metal bullet wounds. Israeli forces also arrested Kamal Labib Nasser Ma’la (20) and Karam Nasser Rushdi Ma’la (18).

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested near Beit Furik village checkpoint, east of Nablus. They set fire to tires and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed behind military vehicles. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 2 civilians, including a child, sustained live bullet wounds.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a protest in Bilal Ben Rabah Mosque area (Rachel’s Tomb) near the northern entrance to Bethlehem. The protestors set fire to tires and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at the abovementioned entrance. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors and chased them. The Israeli forces arrested Hasan Faraj, Member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, Wesam Fadel Hamdan, Secretary of Fatah movement in Jab’a village, southwest of Bethlehem, and Majed al-‘Aamarin.

At approximately 16:00, a number of Palestinian youngsters gathered in the vicinity of the northern checkpoint to Qalqiliyah where Israeli soldiers stationed. The protestors threw stones at the soldiers, who immediately fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them and chased them. The Israeli forces arrested Hasan Tareq Ahmed Sabri (17).

At approximately 12:30 on Saturday, 13 January 2018, a number of Palestinian youngsters protested in the vicinity of the northern checkpoint to Qalqiliyah (Eyal crossing) and threw stones at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them and chased them. The Israeli forces arrested Hasan Tareq Ahmed Sabri (17) and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 13:30 on the same day, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a peaceful demonstration in the center of al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah near the Israeli military watchtowers established on the village lands. The protestors threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at the village entrance. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 2 civilians, including a child, sustained metal bullet wounds to the lower limbs of their bodies.

At approximately 17:00 on the same day, a number of Palestinian youngsters protested at the annexation wall in al-Mentar area, west of Joyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers, who guard the area. The soldiers fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors and chased them. The soldiers arrested Ghassan Munther Abdul Latif Baidah (13).

At approximately 18:00 on Sunday, 14 January 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested at the main entrance to al-Laban eastern village branching from Ramallah-Nablus Street. The protestors set fire to tires, put barricades on the street and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed behind military vehicles. The soldiers fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a sound bomb fell on a laundry room and a store made of tin plates in a house belonging to ‘Essam Ahmed Suleiman ‘Ouwais and fire broke out. The inhabitants were able to extinguish the fire that burned large parts of the room and its contents.

At approximately 16:15 on Monday, 15 January 2018, a number of Palestinian youngsters gathered in al-Mentar area adjacent to the annexation wall, west of Jayous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, to protest against the U.S. President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who were guarding the wall. The protestors were then surprised with the Israeli soldiers intensively firing live bullets at them; around 20 bullets in a row, according to eyewitnesses. As a result, Ahmed ‘Abdel Jabbar Mohammed Salim (24) was hit with a bullet to the back of his head and immediately killed. The eyewitnesses said that the Israeli soldiers opened fire at the aforementioned civilian from a distance of 20 meters. Eyad Yousif Khaled al-Helou, who works in the Military Medical Services, declared the death of Salim immediately after his injury. Salim’s body was transferred to Dr. Darwish Nazzal Governmental Hospital in Qalqiliyah, but the soldiers stationed at the DCO Checkpoint at the eastern entrance to the city stopped the ambulance transferring the body for 10 minutes at the checkpoint before allowing it to cross. It should be mentioned that the Israeli forces opened fire at Salim only after 5 minutes of his arrival at the confrontations. Moreover, the protesters were surprised with the use of live bullets as the Israeli forces daily use rubber-coated metal bullets in that area. Furthermore, Salim was a former prisoner, who served 3 years in the Israeli jails and was released in 2016. He was also a student in al-Quds Open University and owned a restaurant in the center of Jayous village.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 15:30 on Thursday, 11 January 2018, around 20 Palestinian children and young men gathered in the area of Um Hasaniyeh Hill near the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip. The children and young men threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence in protest against the U.S. President’s Declaration to recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel. At approximately 16:30, a number of them approached 50 to 70 meters to the fence, and immediately the soldiers opened fired at them. As a result, four of them, including 3 children, were hit with live bullets and then taken by an ambulance of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah to receive medical treatment. Doctors at the hospital declared the death of one of the children identified as Amir ‘Abdel Hamid Mosa’ed Abu Mosa’ed (15) from al-Musader village after being shot with a bullet to the chest. The 3 other civilians who are all from al-Bureij were a 16-year-old child wounded to the abdomen with a bullet and a 20-year-old young man wounded with a bullet to the abdomen as well. The doctors described their wounds as serious while a 17-year-old child was moderately wounded with a bullet to the left thigh.

At approximately 13:00 on Friday, 12 January 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians headed to the border fence area between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Khuza’a, ‘Abasan al-Kabirah and al-Jadidah villages and al-Sarij area, east of al-Qararah, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s Decree to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Clashes continued for few hours during which Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence sporadically fired live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters. As a result, 6 civilians, including a child, sustained live bullet wounds.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of al-Sheja’eya Neighborhood, east of Gaza city, and made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel ( adjacent to former Nahel Oz Crossing). The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 16 civilians, including 4 children, were wounded. Thirteen of them were hit with live bullets, one civilian was hit with a metal bullet and 2 civilians were hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded civilians were transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Medical sources classified their injuries as serious.

At approximately 13:30 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian youngsters and young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in the northern Gaza Strip. They approached the security fence and set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the abovementioned border fence. The soldiers stationed in military watchtowers and in their vicinity at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, northwest of Beit Hanoun, north of Buret Abu Samrah, north of the abovementioned village, fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 17 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded. Thirteen civilians were hit with live bullets, 3 civilians were hit with tear gas canister and one civilian was hit with a metal bullet. The wounded civilians were transferred via ambulances belonging to Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Military Medical Service and the Ministry of Health to the Indonesian hospital and al-‘Awda Hospital and Beit Hanoun Governmental hospital. Medical sources classified 2 civilians’ injuries as serious and they were transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, while the other injuries were between moderate and minor. Moreover, medical crews offered first aid on the spot to dozens of civilians, who suffered tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 14:00 on the same Friday, hundreds of Palestinian youngsters and young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s Degree to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The protestors set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. The clashes continued until the afternoon. As a result, 3 civilians, including a child, sustained live bullet wounds to the lower limbs of their bodies.

At approximately 14:00 on Saturday, 13 January 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered into the east of al-Sheja’eya Neighborhood, east of Gaza City (adjacent to former Nahel Oz Crossing). The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right foot.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Date Imports Category Amount Tons Number Liters 10 January Various goods 225 Humanitarian aid 15 Cooking gas 256670 Diesel 298852 Benzene 189450 Construction aggregates 50 Cement 37 Construction steel 17 Exporting vegetables, strawberries, fish, and Aluminum scrap 9 11 January Various goods 250 Humanitarian aid 14 Cooking gas 253670 Diesel 367200 Benzene 77950 Construction aggregates 55 Cement 33 Construction steel 12 Exporting vegetables, strawberries, clothes. 19

Note:

On Sunday, 14 January 2018, Israeli authorities closed Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing for security reasons.

On Monday, 15 January 2018, Israeli authorities closed Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing for security reasons.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(10-16 January 2018)

Category 10 January 11 January 12 January 13 January 14 January 15 January 16 January Patients 48 20 1 – 71 50 49 Companions 38 18 – – 64 52 47 Personal needs 32 56 32 – 46 88 46 Familiesof prisoners – – – – 1 – 12 Arabs fromIsrael 15 16 17 – 40 9 4 Diplomats 36 – – – – – – International journalists 4 – – – – – 4 International workers 20 58 10 – 27 21 14 TravelersAbroad – – – – 1 – 67 Business people 104 103 5 – 140 70 72 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 5 1 – – 1 – – VIPs – 2 4 – 2 – – Ambulances to Israel 2 3 2 – 3 5 7 Patients’ Companions 2 3 2 – 3 5 7

Note:

On Wednesday, 10 January 2018, the Israeli authorities allowed 2 persons, who work at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA), and internationals to renew their permits.

On Wednesday, 10 January 2018, Israeli forces allowed 58 Christians; on Thursday, 11 January 2018, 88 Christians; on Friday, 12 January 2018, 33 Christians; on Sunday, 14 January 2018, 56 Christians; on Monday, 15 January 2018, 18 Christians; and on Tuesday, 16 January 2018, 58 Christians to spend Christmas holidays.



Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Hebron: Israeli forces established (15) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday 11 January 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Taramah village and al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Saturday, 13 January 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Taffouh and Sa’ir villages.

On Sunday, 14 January 2018, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the eastern entrance to Dura village, at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, at the southern entrance to Halhoul village, and on Beit ‘Aynoun village’s road.

On Monday, 15 January 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to Halhoul village, at the southern entrance to Yatta village, and at the entrances to Beit ‘Aynoun and Beit Ummer villages.

On Tuesday, 16 January 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Ethna and Sa’ir villages.

On Wednesday, 17 January 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Bani Na’iem, al-Shayyoukh, and Beit ‘Awaa villages.

Nablus:

Following the killing of an Israeli settler by Palestinian armed persons on Tuesday, 09 January 2018, Israeli forces imposed a tightened closure on the governorate. Since that date, the Israeli forces closed Jeet – Yitzhar bypass Street, south of the city, and obstructed the civilians’ vehicles movement. They also closed Hawarah checkpoint, at the southern entrance to Nablus. Streets leading to Nablus witnessed the deployment of checkpoints at their intersections. PCHR’s fieldworker in Nablus said that Israeli forces established many checkpoints near the intersection of Dir Sharaf village, al-Taneeb Company, on Nablus-Tulkarm Road, at the intersection of al-Naqoura village, on Nablus-Jenin Street, at the entrance to Surra village on Nablus-Qalqiliyia Street, Hawarwad village’s Street connects between the north of West Bank and other governorates, and on al-Bathan Road on Nablus-Tubas Street. Moreover, the Israeli forces closed with cement cubes and sand barriers the intersection of Tal-‘Arraq Bureen villages with new Nablus neighborhood, and the main entrance to Bita village. Beit Fowreek checkpoints, east of Nablus witnessed the obstruction of Palestinian vehicles’ movement, as the checkpoint was closed for hours and re-opened. They also tightened on the civilians’ enter and exit the village via the checkpoint. Al-Hamrah checkpoint in the central Jordan Valley, east of the city, also witnessed closure.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (7) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 11 January 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia, at the entrances to ‘Azoun (2 times), ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb, and Jenasafout villages, east of the city.

At approximately 14:30 on Sunday, 14 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the intersection of Jeet village, northeast of Qalqiliyia.

On Monday, 15 January 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia and at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of the city.

Salfit:

At approximately 22:40 on Thursday, 11 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Zawiyia village, west of Salfit.

At approximately 09:30 on Monday, 15 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Salfit.

Tulkarm:

At approximately 16:50 on Thursday, 11 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Rameen village.

At approximately 18:00, a similar checkpoint was established at the intersection of Beit Lid village, east of Tulkarm.

At approximately 07:30 on Monday, 15 January 2018, Israeli forces closed with iron gates and cement cubes the entrances to Rameen, Shofah, and Saffareen villages, which are located adjacent to the bypass road leading to “Einav” and “Avni Heivetz” settlements, southeast of Tulkarm.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 16:00 on Thursday, 11 January 2018, Israeli forces arrested Mohamed Ibrahim Talahmah (25), from al-Burj village, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron while he was near the annexation wall, west of the village.

At approximately 15:15 on Sunday, 14 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint near “Rafava” settlement, west of Salfit. They then arrested Mo’min Ameen Abed alHaleem Dawoud, from Hares village. At approximately 20:00, Mo’min was released and no more incidents were reported.

At approximately 16:00 on Monday, 15 January 2018, Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint at the entrance to al-Ibrahimi mosque in Hebron’s Old City, detained Ayyat Jameel Fafisha (23), under the pretext that they found a screwdriver in her bag. Half an hour later, she was released after the intervention of the village’s residents.

At approximately 20:10 on Monday, Israeli forces, who were patrolling on the Main Street of al-Nabi Iyyas village, east of Qalqiliyia, arrested Sakhir Mo’za Mahmoud Saleem (25), from ‘Azoun village.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Use of force against demonstrations protesting the U.S. President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Following the Friday prayer on 12 January 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians from Abu Dis village, east of occupied Jerusalem headed to Kabsa area, which is the nearest point between Abu Dis village and occupied Jerusalem, separating between them the annexation wall. The Palestinian civilians threw stones at Israeli forces stationed in the area. The Israeli forces then fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, and tear gas canisters at them. The clashes, which continued for over 5 hours, resulted in the injury of 13 protestors, including a child, and arrest of 3 other civilians, including 2 children. Among the arrested civilians was the abovementioned wounded child. Hani Halibah, Spokesperson of the Popular Resistance Committees, said that around 7 masked Israeli undercover agents “al-Mosta’rbin” dressed like Palestinian civilians infiltrated the demonstration carrying stones. The undercover agents, who were hiding guns in their clothes, pointed their guns at the protestors and then arrested 3 of them, including 2 children. The Israeli forces moved into the area from Jerusalem through a gate in the annexation wall in order to help the undercover agents. Moreover, a drone hovering above the area took photos of the clashes erupted in the village. The arrested persons were identified as Mohamed Talal ‘Ariqat (17), Shawkat Khadir al-Shaiekh (35), and Hamza Sa’ied al-Khatib (15). Halibah added that Mohamed ‘Ariqat was hit with live bullets while arresting him. It should be noted that Mohamed’s injury and health condition were unknown.

At approximately 15:00 on Saturday, 13 January 2018, dozens of Palestinian young men organized a protest on Salah al-Deen Street in the center of occupied Jerusalem. Meanwhile, Israeli forces fired sound bombs at them and then beat them up. Eyewitnesses said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli forces surrounded protestors and then took photos of them. The Israeli forces also confiscated the Palestinian flag-printed posters with the sentence of “Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine”, in addition to ripping the same posters hanged on the shops doors and Salah al-Deen Street walls. When the protestors chanted slogans for Jerusalem, the Israeli forces beat and pushed them in order to disperse them. The Israeli forces also fired sound bombs at the protestors and chased them into al-Zahraa and Saint George Streets in the city. As a result, 5 civilians were hit with sound bombs shrapnel. Among the wounded persons was Yaser Darwish, Secretary of Fatah Movement in al-‘Issawiyia village, who was hit with a rubber coated metal bullet and then arrested after chasing him for a long distance. It should be noted that journalists’ cameras captured an Israeli soldier firing a rubber coated metal bullet at Darwish from close range. The PRCS crews stated that 3 Palestinian young men were hit with sound bombs and a paramedic ‘Areen Za’aneen was hit with a sound bomb while offering first aid to a wounded person. Furthermore, among the wounded persons was cameraman Mohamed Adkidak, who sustained sound bomb shrapnel wound to the head.

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 00:00 on Thursday, 11 January 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Rasheed Mohamed Rasheed (16) and then arrested him.

At approximately 00:30, Israeli forces moved into the African Community neighborhood near al-Majles Gate in occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nasser Qaws, Director of the Prisoner’s Club in Jerusalem, and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Mukaber Mount neighborhood, south of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalil Abed Basheer (32) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Jouz Valley neighborhood, east of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Naser ‘Ajjaj, Advisor of Jerusalem’s Governor, and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Thawri neighborhood, south of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Abeer Ahmed Othman Ziyad (43), Member of Fatah Movement, and then arrested her along with her husband Ziyad Ziyad.

At approximately 04:00 on Thursday, Israeli forces moved into al-Tour neighborhood, east of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Mohamed al-Saiyd and Mohamed Ya’qoub al-Qawasmi (15).

Following the Friday prayer on 12 January 2018, Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian woman along with 5 worshipers, who hold U.S. passports, after getting out from al-Aqsa Mosque through al-Majles Gate in occupied Jerusalem. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces arrested 5 worshipers while getting out from al-Aqsa Mosque, confiscated their passports, and then questioned them in a Police Station. Moreover, a Palestinian woman Ameera Suliman al-Hajj Khalil (61) was arrested. Ameera said that the Israeli police released her on one condition that she will be deported from al-Aqsa Mosque for 2 weeks. She also clarified that the Israeli forces detained her while getting out of al-Aqsa Mosque and then took her to the Police Station. Ameera was accused of raising the Palestinian flag and chanting Allahu Akbar in al-Aqsa Mosque.

At approximately 16:00 on Sunday, 14 January 2018, Israeli forces arrested 10 Palestinian civilians from occupied Jerusalem while welcoming a former prisoner Subaieh Mosbah Abu Subaieh, who was released from “Rimon” prison in the afternoon. Amjad Abu ‘Asab, Head of the Prisoners’ Families Committee in Jerusalem, said that the Israeli forces arrested 10 Palestinian civilians and severely beat them after stopping a bus carrying Musbah along with his family and friends at the southern entrance to the city. Amjad added that the Israeli forces arrested the former prisoner Abu Subaieh along with his uncles Tayseer, Jaber, and ‘Alaa Musbah Abu Subaieh, in addition to his cousins Ahmed and Mohamed. The Israeli forces also arrested Majed al-Ja’bah, Mohamed al-Hashlamoun, Rohi Kalghazi, and Loai Naser al-Deen. It should be noted that the former prisoner Subaieh Abu Subaieh is the son of Mosbah, who was killed on October 2016 after a shooting incident he carried out in al-Shaiekh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied Jerusalem. It should be noted that Mosbah Abu Subaieh’s corpse is still under the Israeli authorities’ custody.

At approximately 01:00 on Tuesday, 16 January 2018, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed ‘Ali Abu Taieh (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00 on Tuesday, Israeli forces moved into al-Tour neighborhood, east of Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 7 children identified as Na’iem Ibrahim ‘Ashair (11), Mohamed Ahmed ‘Ashair (14), ‘Ali Mohamed Abu al-Hawa (14), Sufian Firas Abu al-Hawa (14), Mohamed Sameer Abu al-Hawa (15), Ameer Sami Abu al-Hawa (16), and ‘Adnan Mousa al-Hidrah (17).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Badow village, northwest of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abed al-Rahman Mohamed Zahran (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 09:00 on Tuesday, 16 January 2018, Israeli forces arrested Khalid al-Zair (34) and his son Hussain (2) while confronting the Israeli forces, who moved into al-Rababah Valley to conduct excavations and implement the tourist footbridge settlement project connecting between al-Thawri neighborhood and al-Nabi Dawoud area and passing through al-Rababah Valley. Al-Zair said that the Israeli police released him on one condition that he will not approach the Israeli authorities’ construction works in the area for 2 weeks. Al-Zair also clarified that on late Monday, he could prevent a digger and truck from entering his land, checking the soil, and conducting excavations in favor of the settlement project. When the Israeli police arrived at his land, he showed them the land papers and then they withdrew. On Tuesday, he was surprised that the Israeli police summoned him for the second time and arrested him without taking into consideration his 2-year-old child. Al-Zair added that the Israeli authorities started the excavations in an Israeli outpost in al-Rababah Valley lands a week ago in favor of the settlement project.

At approximately 02:00 on Tuesday, 16 January 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-Tour neighborhood, east of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Rohi Mo’taz al-Modaber (14), Khadir Abu Ghannam (15), Mohamed ‘Ali Abu Ghannam (15), and Mo’min Taha al-Ghalith (17).

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

At approximately 09:00 on Monday, 15 January 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with military vehicles and a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Khelt al-Dabi’ area, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration officers handed Mohamed ‘Ali Jaber Dababsah (30) a notice to stop construction works in a 15-square-meter agricultural room and solar power cells. The Israeli authorities also noticed Kherbit al-Mofaqarah Mosque to stop construction works under the pretext of non-licensing. On the same time, the Israeli settlers set barbed wires in Palestinian civilians’ lands in the vicinity of “Ma’on” settlement. The abovementioned lands belong to Abu Qubitah family, who live in al-Tawani village.

At approximately 08:00 on Tuesday, 16 January 2018, a force of Israeli soldiers accompanied with Israeli vehicles and a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into al-Tibah area, east of Tarqomiyia village, northwest of Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration officers handed Omar Ratib Thayaynah (31) a final demolition notice of a 20-square-meter agricultural room under the pretext of non-licensing.

Israeli settlers’ attacks

At approximately 16:30 on Thursday, 11 January 2018, a group of Israeli settler from “Gilead” settlement moved into Fare’atah village, northeast of Qalqiliyia, and attempted to carry out attacks in the area for the second consecutive time. It should be noted that at approximately 17:00 on Wednesday, 10 January 2018, a group of Israeli settlers attacked the residents’ houses and threw stones at them. As a result, windows of 7 houses were broken. The abovementioned houses belong to ‘Odah Kamal al-Taweel, Amjad ‘Adnan al-Taweel, Ya’qoub Mohamed Abed al-Fatah, Belal ‘Odah al-Taweel, Yaser Mohamed Yameen, and ‘Ali Mohamed ‘Ali Hussain.

At approximately 13:25 on Friday, 12 January 2018, around 100 Israeli settlers from “Ariel” settlement established in the southern side of Salfit attacked a house belonging to Yousef Hasan Suliman Daraghmah, south of al-Laban village, south of Nablus. The Israeli settlers were in an educational trip in Khan al-Ahmar area in the above-mentioned area. The Israeli settlers then broke the house windows before being confronted by the village residents.

At approximately 10:00 on Saturday, 13 January 2018, Israeli settlers from “Gilead” settlement accompanied with Israeli forces started building a new settlement road around “Gilead” settlement outpost between Tal and Fer’itah villages, northeast of Qalqiliyia. The Israeli settlers under the protection of Israeli forces leveled lands in al-Khanadeq area and Khelit Abu ‘Amer. They also set tents in the area. This refers to the Israeli authorities’ clear intention to seize large areas, annex it to the “Havat Gil’ad” outpost, connect it with “Kedumim” settlement, east of Qalqiliyia, and consider it as an official settlement. The Israeli Defense Minister declared the recognition of “Havat Gil’ad” outpost and considering it as an official settlement after the killing of an Israeli settler few days ago.

At approximately 15:00 on Saturday, 13 January 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar” settlement established in the western side of Hawarah village, south of Nablus, damaged around 80 fruitful olive trees in al-Lohaf area near the abovementioned settlement. Meanwhile, the village residents gathered to confront the Israeli settlers. After that, the Israeli forces intervened to protect the Israeli settlers and returned them to the settlement. The plot of land belongs to Mowafaq Ahmed Saleem ‘Odah, Manwa ‘Odah, Hamdan Sameh Abu Shehadah, and Sabi’ Saleem ‘Odah.

At approximately 17:20 on Saturday, around 30 Israeli settlers from” Yitzhar” settlement established in the western side of ‘Oreef village, south of Nablus, raided a house belonging to Moneer Suliman al-Nouri, which is in the village outskirts from the eastern side. The Israeli settlers set fire to an old tractor and broke the house windows before confronting them by the village residents. After that, the Israeli forces intervened to secure the return of the Israeli settlers to the settlement.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

