BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a major advance in the Idlib Governorate, Saturday, capturing the strategic Abu Dhuhour Military Airport in the eastern part of the province.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Army was able to capture the airport after seized several towns located just south of this military installation on Saturday.

Below are some of the first photos from the captured airport; they were taken by field journalists embedded with the Tiger Forces in eastern Idlib.

Since capturing the Abu Dhuhour Airport, the Syrian Army has turned their attention to the city of Abu Dhuhour; it is currently under attack by the Tiger Forces.

