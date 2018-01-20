Posted on by michaellee2009

Zionist quotes reveal genocidal racism

By Gideon Polya

The Anglosphere countries (the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand) are variously based on genocide of the Indigenous inhabitants but in the post-WW2 era these countries variously came to terms with this genocidal racist past.

Indeed Donald Trump and the lunatic right aside, it is now simply unacceptable in Western Mainstream society for Mainstream politicians and other public figures to express outright racism or support for genocide.

Indeed Western Mainstream journalist, politician, academic and commentariat presstitutes can be described as politically correct racist (PC racist) by endlessly declaring their love of ‘moderate Muslims” and their desire to bring them freedom and democracy, while supporting US Alliance wars in the Muslim world that have killed millions. Thus in this century 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false atrocity that killed about 3,000 people [1].

In the case of Zionism, a genocidally racist political ideology that has only been significant in the last century, there are no such qualms. The Zionists make frank assertions about the inferiority of the Indigenous Palestinians, Arabs, Muslims and Asians and the necessity of ethnic cleansing to preserve a Jewish-dominated state in Palestine. This should have (but so far has not) created a serious political problem in the US, Australia and Canada that globally are number 1, 2 and 3 , respectively, in support for nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, racist, Israel.

Those supporting Nazi Germany can be reasonably described as pro-Nazi, and those supporting Israel are likewise reasonably described as pro-Apartheid. However while supporting Israel, its Western supporters do not use the genocidally racist rhetoric of the Zionists and hide behind the fig-leaves of an “even-handed approach”, the “Peace Process” and the “Two State Solution”.

The falsity and dishonesty of these disingenuous Western assertions is exposed by the horrible reality that Israeli ethnic cleansing of 90% of Palestine now makes a “Two State Solution” impossible. The Western supporters of Israel overwhelmingly ignore Zionist racism and the horrendous realities of the ongoing Palestinian Genocide that has involved 2.0 million Palestinian deaths from violence (0.1 million) and from imposed deprivation (1.9 million) since WW1, 8 million Palestinian refugees, the ethnic cleansing of 90% of the land of Palestine, and highly abusive, violent and indefinite confinement of presently 5 million Occupied Palestinians in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) or in West Bank ghettoes (3 million). The horrendous dimensions of the ongoing Palestinian Genocide invite comparisons with the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed by violence or imposed deprivation).

However for decent, anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish observers, the humane solution to the “Israeli-Palestinian Conflict” is simple and immediately implementable – a unitary state in Palestine with return of all refugees, zero tolerance for racism, equal rights for all, all human rights for all, one-person-one-vote, justice, goodwill, reconciliation, airport-level security, nuclear weapons removal, internationally-guaranteed national security initially based on present armed forces, and untrammelled access for all citizens to all of the Holy Land. Such humanity is utterly rejected by the Zionists whose genocidally racism must be exposed in order to bring them to heel and to expose the profound dishonesty of their Western supporters and the utter unacceptability of support for Israel.

It is vitally important to expose Zionist racism and genocidal intent, noting that Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention defines genocide as “Acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”. To that end, below is an alphabetically-ordered compendium of Zionist assertions “from the horse’s mouth” that variously admit and expose Zionist racism, anti-Arab anti-Semitism, anti-Jewish anti-Semitism, exceptionalism, genocide and genocidal intent (for detailed documentation see [2]).

ALBRIGHT. Madeleine Albright (Jewish American Zionist, US UN Ambassador , US Secretary of State ), when she defended UN sanctions against Iraq on a US “60 Minutes” segment in which anti-racist Jewish American journalist Lesley Stahl asked her “We have heard that half a million children have died. I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?” replied (1996): “We think the price is worth it”.

ARANNE. Zalman Aranne (Israeli Minister without portfolio, 1954-1955, Minister of Transportation, 1955, Minister of Education, 1955-1960, 1963- 1969) about the Indigenous Palestinian demographic “threat” to Israel (1967): “The way I know the Jewish people in Israel and the Diaspora, after all the heroism, miracles and wonders, a Jewish state in which there are 40 percent Arabs, is not a Jewish state. It is a fifth column that will destroy the Jewish state. It will be the kiss of death after a generation or a generation and a half… I see the two million Jews before me differently when there will be 1.3 million Arabs – 1.3 million Arabs, with their high birth rate and their permanent pent-up hatred. … We can overcome 60,000 Arabs, but not 600,000 and not a million”.

BARAK. Ehud Barak (Israeli Prime 1999 – 2001) (2000): “The Palestinians are like crocodiles, the more you give them meat, they want more”.

Ehud Barak (2000): “If we thought that instead of 200 Palestinian fatalities, 2,000 dead would put an end to the fighting at a stroke, we would use much more force….”

Ehud Barak when asked by Haaretz journalist Gideon Levy what he would have done if he had been born a Palestinian: “I would have joined a terrorist organization”.

BEGIN. Menachem Begin (Israeli Prime Minister, 1977 – 1983) (1947): “The Partition of Palestine is illegal. It will never be recognized…. Jerusalem was and will for ever be our capital. Eretz Israel [Jordan to the Mediterranean or Nile to the Euphrates?] will be restored to the people of Israel. All of it. And for Ever”.

Menachem Begin (1982): “[The Palestinians] are beasts walking on two legs”.

BEN GURION. David Ben Gurion (Israeli Prime Minister, 1949 – 1954, 1955 – 1963) (1937): “We must expel Arabs and take their places”.

David Ben Gurion (1948): “We must use terror, assassination, intimidation, land confiscation, and the cutting of all social services to rid the Galilee of its Arab population”.

David Ben Gurion: “Jewish villages were built in the place of Arab villages. You do not even know the names of these Arab villages, and I do not blame you because geography books no longer exist. Not only do the books not exist, the Arab villages are not there either. Nahlal arose in the place of Mahlul; Kibbutz Gvat in the place of Jibta; Kibbutz Sarid in the place of Huneifis; and Kefar Yehushua in the place of Tal al-Shuman. There is not a single place built in this country that did not have a former Arab population”.

David Ben Gurion (1938): “Let us not ignore the truth among ourselves … politically we are the aggressors and they defend themselves… The country is theirs, because they inhabit it, whereas we want to come here and settle down, and in their view we want to take away from them their country”.

David Ben Gurion: “If I knew that it was possible to save all the children of Germany by transporting them to England, and only half by transferring them to the Land of Israel, I would choose the latter, for before us lies not only the numbers of these children but the historical reckoning of the people of Israel”.

David Ben Gurion as revealed by Yitzhak Rabin (Israeli Prime Minister 1974 – 1977 and 1992 – 1995) (circa 1948): “We walked outside, Ben-Gurion accompanying us. Allon repeated his question, what is to be done with the Palestinian population?’ Ben-Gurion waved his hand in a gesture which said ‘Drive them out!”

David Ben Gurion: “If I was an Arab leader I would never make terms with Israel. That is natural: we have taken their country. Sure God promised it to us, but what does that matter to them? Out God is not theirs. We come from Israel, but two thousand years ago, and what is that to them? There has been antisemitism, the Nazis, Hitler, Auschwitz, but was that their fault? They only see one thing: we have come here and stolen their country. Why should they accept that?”

David Ben-Gurion: “When a Jew, in America or in South Africa, talks to his Jewish companions about ‘our’ government, he means the government of Israel”.

David Ben Gurion (1948): “We must do everything to insure they [the Palestinians] never do return.” Assuring his fellow Zionists that Palestinians will never come back to their homes: “The old will die and the young will forget”.

David Ben-Gurion (1948): “We should prepare to go over to the offensive. Our aim is to smash Lebanon, Trans-Jordan, and Syria. The weak point is Lebanon, for the Moslem regime is artificial and easy for us to undermine. We shall establish a Christian state there, and then we will smash the Arab Legion, eliminate Trans-Jordan; Syria will fall to us. We then bomb and move on and take Port Said, Alexandria and Sinai”.

DAYAN. Moshe Dayan (former Israeli general and Israeli Defense Minister) on the occupation and ethnic cleansing of the newly acquired Occupied Palestinian Territories (1967): “By allowing these Arabs to seek and find work in foreign countries, there’s a greater chance that they’ll want to migrate to those countries later”.

Moshe Dayan (1969): “We came here to a country that was populated by Arabs and we are building here a Hebrew, a Jewish state; instead of the Arab villages, Jewish villages were established. You even do not know the names of those villages, and I do not blame you because these villages no longer exist. There is not a single Jewish settlement that was not established in the place of a former Arab Village”.

EITAN. Raphael Eitan (Chief of Staff of the Israeli Defence Forces) (1983): “When we have settled the land, all the Arabs will be able to do about it will be to scurry around like drugged cockroaches in a bottle”.

Rafael Eitan (Chief of Staff of the Israeli Defense Forces) (1983): “We declare openly that the Arabs have no right to settle on even one centimeter of Eretz Israel… Force is all they do or ever will understand. We shall use the ultimate force until the Palestinians come crawling to us on all fours”.

ESHKOL. Levi Eshkol (war criminal Israeli Prime Minster, 1963-1969) about Palestinians in the Gaza Strip (1967): “I want them all to go, even if they go to the moon”, “ Precisely because of the suffocation and imprisonment there, maybe the Arabs will move from the Gaza Strip”; “[I’m] working on the establishment of a unit or office that will engage in encouraging Arab emigration”; “We are interested in emptying out Gaza first”; “Perhaps we can expect another war and then this problem will be solved. But that’s a type of ‘luxury,’ an unexpected solution”; “I suggest that we don’t come to a vote or a decision today; there’s time to deal with this joy, or better put, there’s time to deal with this trouble”; “I cannot imagine it – how we will organize life in this country when we have 1.4 million Arabs and we are 2.4 million [Jews], with 400,000 Arabs already in the country?”

Levi Eshkol (1967): “We’ll deprive Gaza of water, and the Arabs will leave”.

FEIGLIN. Moshe Feiglin (Deputy Speaker of the Knesset [the Israel parliament] in a letter to Israeli PM Netanyahu detailing a plan for ethnic cleansing of the Gaza Strip (2014): “… What is required now is that we internalize the fact that Oslo is finished, that this is our country—our country exclusively, including Gaza. There are no two states, and there are no two peoples. There is only one state for one people. Having internalized this, what is needed is a deep and thorough strategic review, in terms of the definition of the enemy, of the operational tasks, of the strategic goals, and of course, of appropriate necessary war ethics.

(1) Defining the enemy: The strategic enemy is extremist Arab Islam in all its varieties, from Iran to Gaza, which seeks to annihilate Israel in its entirety. The immediate enemy is Hamas. (Not the tunnels, not the rockets, but Hamas.)

(2) Defining the tasks: Conquest of the entire Gaza Strip, and annihilation of all fighting forces and their supporters.

(3) Defining the strategic goal: To turn Gaza into Jaffa, a flourishing Israeli city with a minimum number of hostile civilians.

(4) Defining war ethics: “Woe to the evildoer, and woe to his neighbor.”

In light of these four points, Israel must do the following:

a) The IDF shall designate certain open areas on the Sinai border, adjacent to the sea, in which the civilian population will be concentrated, far from the built-up areas that are used for launches and tunneling. In these areas, tent encampments will be established, until relevant emigration destinations are determined. The supply of electricity and water to the formerly populated areas will be disconnected.

b) The formerly populated areas will be shelled with maximum fire power. The entire civilian and military infrastructure of Hamas, its means of communication and of logistics, will be destroyed entirely, down to their foundations.

c) The IDF will divide the Gaza Strip laterally and crosswise, significantly expand the corridors, occupy commanding positions, and exterminate nests of resistance, in the event that any should remain.

d) Israel will start searching for emigration destinations and quotas for the refugees from Gaza. Those who wish to emigrate will be given a generous economic support package, and will arrive at the receiving countries with considerable economic capabilities.

e) Those who insist on staying, if they can be proven to have no affiliation with Hamas, will be required to publicly sign a declaration of loyalty to Israel, and receive a blue ID card similar to that of the Arabs of East Jerusalem.

f) When the fighting will end, Israeli law will be extended to cover the entire Gaza Strip, the people evicted from the Gush Katif will be invited to return to their settlements, and the city of Gaza and its suburbs will be rebuilt as true Israeli touristic and commercial cities… ”

HERZL. Theodor Herzl (genocidally racist psychopath founder of Zionism) (1895): “We shall try to spirit the penniless population across the border by procuring employment for it in the transit countries, while denying it employment in our country. The property owners will come over to our side. Both the process of expropriation and the removal of the poor must be carried out discretely and circumspectly”.

Theodor Herzl on Asian “barbarism” (1896): “If His Majesty the Sultan were to give us Palestine, we could in return undertake to regulate the whole finances of Turkey. We should there form a portion of a rampart of Europe against Asia, an outpost of civilization as opposed to barbarism. We should as a neutral State remains in contact with all Europe, which would have to guarantee our existence”.

ISRAELI CHILDREN. Israeli children were found by Israeli psychologist George Tamarin to overwhelmingly support Biblical Israelite genocide of Canaanites as reported by Professor Richard Dawkins in his book “The God Delusion” (2006): “Tamarin presented to more than a thousand Israeli school children, aged between eight and fourteen , the account of the battle of Jericho in the book of Joshua [which states] Then they utterly destroyed all in the city, both men and women, young and old, oxen, sheep, and asses, with the edge of the sword … Tamarin then asked the children a simple moral question: “Do you think Joshua and the Israelites acted rightly or not? They had to choose between a (total approval), B (partial approval) and C (total disapproval).

The results were polarized: 66 per cent gave total approval, and 26 per cent total disapproval, with rather fewer (8 per cent) in the middle with partial approval … Tamarin ran a fascinating control group in his experiment. A different group of 168 Israeli children were given the same text from the book of Joshua, but with Joshua’s name replaced by “General Lin” and “ Israel ” replaced by “a Chinese kingdom 3,000 years ago”. Now the experiment gave opposite results. Only 7 per cent approved of General Lin’s behaviour, and 75 per cent disapproved… It was religion that made the difference between children condemning genocide and condoning it”.

ISRAELI PRO-GENOCIDE DEMONSTRATORS. Israeli demonstrators supporting an IDF soldier who executed a wounded Palestinian and demanding mass killing of Palestinians, as reported thus (2016): “A photo posted by Arab-Israeli lawmaker Ahmed Tibi showed a demonstrator holding a banner displaying the words “Kill them all,” at the rally, which drew a crowd of around 2,000 people. Dan Cohen, an independent US journalist on the ground, reported that the crowd was chanting “death to Arabs””.

JABOTINSKY. Vladimir Jabotinsky (leading pre-WW2 Zionist) (1935): “ There is only one power which really counts. The power of political pressure. We Jews are the most powerful people on earth, because we have this power, and we know how to apply it”.

KOENIG. Israel Koenig (author of “The Koenig Memorandum that called for the Judaization of the Galilee in 1977) (1977): “We must use terror, assassination, intimidation, land confiscation, and the cutting of all social services to rid the Galilee of its Arab population”.

LIEBERMAN. Avigdor Lieberman (Israeli Foreign Minister) re getting rid of Palestinian Israelis (2015): “Anyone who’s with us should be given everything – up to half the kingdom. Anyone who’s against us, there’s nothing to do – we should raise an axe and cut off his head; otherwise we won’t survive here”.

Avigdor Lieberman re expelling a northern Israeli Palestinian town (2015): “There’s no reason for Umm al-Fahim to be part of the State of Israel. Citizens in the State of Israel who fly a black flag on Nakba Day – as far as I’m concerned they should go away, and I’ll donate them to Abu Mazen with great joy”.

MEIR. Golda Meir (Israeli Prime Minister 1969 – 1974) (1961): “Anyone who speaks in favor of bringing the Arab refugees back must also say how he expects to take the responsibility for it, if he is interested in the state of Israel. It is better that things are stated clearly and plainly: We shall not let this happen”.

Golda Meir (1969): “There is no such thing as a Palestinian people… It is not as if we came and threw them out and took their country. They didn’t exist”.

Golda Meir (1969): “How can we return the occupied territories? There is nobody to return them to”.

Golda Meir (1971): “This country exists as the fulfillment of a promise made by God Himself. It would be ridiculous to ask it to account for its legitimacy”.

Golda Meir (1975): “Let me at this juncture deal also – even if very briefly- with the ridiculous accusation that I have heard for so many years to the effect that we ignored the Arabs of Palestine and set about developing the country as though it had no Arab population at all. When the instigators of the Arab disturbances of the late 1930s claimed, as they did, that the Arabs were attacking us because they had been “disposed”, I did not have to look up British census figures to know that the Arab population of Palestine had doubled since the start of Jewish settlements there. I had seen for myself the rate of growth of the Arab population ever since I had first come to Palestine. Not only did the living standard of the Arabs of Palestine far exceed that of the Arabs anywhere else in the Middle East, but attracted by the new opportunities, hordes of Arabs were emigrating to Palestine from Syria and other neighbouring countries all through those years”.

Golda Meir on a conversation with President Richard Nixon in 1969 (1975): “We also talked about the Palestinians and I spoke my mind as openly on that topic as I did on others. “Between the Mediterranean and the borders of Iraq,” I said, “in what was once Palestine [for about 3,000 years], there are now two countries , one Jewish and one Arab, and there is no room for a third. The Palestinians must find the solution to their problem together with that Arab country, Jordan, because a “Palestinian state” between us and the Jordan can only become a base to from which it will be even more convenient to attack and destroy Israel””.

MORRIS. Benny Morris (leftist Israeli historian) predicting more Israeli ethnic cleansing of Palestinians (2004): “But I am ready to tell you that in other circumstances, apocalyptic ones, which are liable to be realized in five or ten years, I can see expulsions”.

NETANYAHU. Benjamin Netanyahu (Israeli Prime Minister 1996 – 1999 and 2009-present) (1989): “Israel should have exploited the repression of the demonstrations in China, when world attention focused on that country, to carry out mass expulsions among the Arabs of the territories”.

OLD TESTAMENT. Old Testament of the Holy Bible (core of the Torah of Judaism and of Abrahamic religions) promulgates racial superiority and genocide in the multi-ethnic “Promised Land” by the “Chosen People” (written circa 600-400 BCE).

The Old Testament relating to Noah and the near-total extermination of Humanity (Genesis, chapters 6 and 7): “6. 5 And God saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually. 6 And it repented the Lord that he had made man on the earth, and it grieved him at his heart.7 And the Lord said, I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth; both man, and beast, and the creeping thing, and the fowls of the air; for it repenteth me that I have made them. 8 But Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord. 9 These are the generations of Noah: Noah was a just man and perfect in his generations, and Noah walked with God. 10 And Noah begat three sons, Shem, Ham, and Japheth. 11 The earth also was corrupt before God, and the earth was filled with violence. 12 And God looked upon the earth, and, behold, it was corrupt; for all flesh had corrupted his way upon the earth. 13 And God said unto Noah, The end of all flesh is come before me; for the earth is filled with violence through them; and, behold, I will destroy them with the earth. 14 Make thee an ark of gopher wood; rooms shalt thou make in the ark, and shalt pitch it within and without with pitch… 7. 20 Fifteen cubits upward did the waters prevail; and the mountains were covered.21 And all flesh died that moved upon the earth, both of fowl, and of cattle, and of beast, and of every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth, and every man: 22 All in whose nostrils was the breath of life, of all that was in the dry land, died. 23 And every living substance was destroyed which was upon the face of the ground, both man, and cattle, and the creeping things, and the fowl of the heaven; and they were destroyed from the earth: and Noah only remained alive, and they that were with him in the ark. 24 And the waters prevailed upon the earth an hundred and fifty days.”

The Old Testament relating to the genocidal collective punishment of Sodom and Gomorrah (Genesis , chapter 19): “1 And there came two angels to Sodom at even; and Lot sat in the gate of Sodom: and Lot seeing them rose up to meet them; and he bowed himself with his face toward the ground… 4 But before they lay down, the men of the city, even the men of Sodom, compassed the house round, both old and young, all the people from every quarter: 5 And they called unto Lot, and said unto him, Where are the men which came in to thee this night? Bring them out unto us, that we may know them… 10 but the men put forth their hand, and pulled Lot into the house to them, and shut to the door. 11 And they smote the men that were at the door of the house with blindness, both small and great: so that they wearied themselves to find the door. 12 And the men said unto Lot, Hast thou here any besides? son in law, and thy sons, and thy daughters, and whatsoever thou hast in the city, bring them out of this place:13 For we will destroy this place, because the cry of them is waxen great before the face of the Lord; and the Lord hath sent us to destroy it… 15 And when the morning arose, then the angels hastened Lot, saying, Arise, take thy wife, and thy two daughters, which are here; lest thou be consumed in the iniquity of the city.16 And while he lingered, the men laid hold upon his hand, and upon the hand of his wife, and upon the hand of his two daughters; the Lord being merciful unto him: and they brought him forth, and set him without the city.17 And it came to pass, when they had brought them forth abroad, that he said, Escape for thy life; look not behind thee, neither stay thou in all the plain; escape to the mountain, lest thou be consumed… 24 Then the Lord rained upon Sodom and upon Gomorrah brimstone and fire from the Lord out of heaven; 25 And he overthrew those cities, and all the plain, and all the inhabitants of the cities, and that which grew upon the ground.26 But his wife looked back from behind him, and she became a pillar of salt.”

The Old Testament relating to the gendercide of the Hivites by Jacob’s sons (Genesis, chapter 34 ): “1 And Dinah the daughter of Leah, which she bare unto Jacob, went out to see the daughters of the land. 2 And when Shechem the son of Hamor the Hivite, prince of the country, saw her, he took her, and lay with her, and defiled her.3 and his soul clave unto Dinah the daughter of Jacob, and he loved the damsel, and spake kindly unto the damsel. 4 And Shechem spake unto his father Hamor, saying, Get me this damsel to wife… 20 And Hamor and Shechem his son came unto the gate of their city, and communed with the men of their city, saying,21 These men are peaceable with us; therefore let them dwell in the land, and trade therein; for the land, behold, it is large enough for them; let us take their daughters to us for wives, and let us give them our daughters. 22 Only herein will the men consent unto us for to dwell with us, to be one people, if every male among us be circumcised, as they are circumcised. 23 Shall not their cattle and their substance and every beast of theirs be ours? Only let us consent unto them, and they will dwell with us. 24 And unto Hamor and unto Shechem his son hearkened all that went out of the gate of his city; and every male was circumcised, all that went out of the gate of his city. 25 And it came to pass on the third day, when they were sore, that two of the sons of Jacob, Simeon and Levi, Dinah’s brethren, took each man his sword, and came upon the city boldly, and slew all the males. 26 And they slew Hamor and Shechem his son with the edge of the sword, and took Dinah out of Shechem’s house, and went out. 27 The sons of Jacob came upon the slain, and spoiled the city, because they had defiled their sister. 28 They took their sheep, and their oxen, and their asses, and that which was in the city, and that which was in the field, 29 and all their wealth, and all their little ones, and their wives took they captive, and spoiled even all that was in the house.”

The Old Testament relating to the horrendous punishment of the Egyptians, notably the killing the firstborn of Egypt “to put a difference between the Egyptians and Israel” (Exodus, chapter 11): “ 4 And Moses said, Thus saith the Lord, About midnight will I go out into the midst of Egypt: 5 And all the firstborn in the land of Egypt shall die, from the first born of Pharaoh that sitteth upon his throne, even unto the firstborn of the maidservant that is behind the mill; and all the firstborn of beasts. 6 And there shall be a great cry throughout all the land of Egypt, such as there was none like it, nor shall be like it any more. 7 But against any of the children of Israel shall not a dog move his tongue, against man or beast: that ye may know how that the Lord doth put a difference between the Egyptians and Israel.”

The Old Testament advocating Canaanite Genocide (Palestinian Genocide) by the “Chosen People” in Deuteronomy chapter 7: “1 When the Lord thy God shall bring thee into the land whither thou goest to possess it, and hath cast out many nations before thee, the Hittites, and the Girgashites, and the Amorites, and the Canaanites, and the Perizzites, and the Hivites, and the Jebusites, seven nations greater and mightier than thou; 2 And when the Lord thy God shall deliver them before thee; thou shalt smite them, and utterly destroy them; thou shalt make no covenant with them, nor shew mercy unto them: 3 Neither shalt thou make marriages with them; thy daughter thou shalt not give unto his son, nor his daughter shalt thou take unto thy son. 4 For they will turn away thy son from following me that they may serve other gods: so will the anger of the Lord be kindled against you, and destroy thee suddenly. 5 But thus shall ye deal with them; ye shall destroy their altars, and break down their images, and cut down their groves, and burn their graven images with fire. For thou art a holy people unto the Lord thy God: the Lord thy God hath chosen thee to be a special people unto himself, above all people that are upon the face of the earth”.

The Old Testament relating to the promise to the Israelites of the established agrarian land of other peoples “flowing with milk and honey”(Deuteronomy, chapter 27): “Now Moses, with the elders of Israel, commanded the people, saying: “Keep all the commandments which I command you today. 2 And it shall be, on the day when you cross over the Jordan to the land which the Lord your God is giving you, which you shall set up for yourselves large stones, and whitewash them with lime. 3 You shall write on them all the words of this law, when you have crossed over, that you may enter the land which the Lord your God is giving you, ‘a land flowing with milk and honey, just as the Lord God of your fathers promised you”.

The Old Testament relating to the Canaanite Genocide (Joshua, chapter 23): “3 You have seen all that the Lord your God has done to all these nations because of you, for the Lord your God is He who has fought for you. 4 See, I have divided to you by lot these nations that remain, to be an inheritance for your tribes, from the Jordan, with all the nations that I have cut off, as far as the Great Sea westward. 5 And the Lord your God will expel them from before you and drive them out of your sight. So you shall possess their land, as the Lord your God promised you”.

The Old Testament relating to Joshua’s Jericho Genocide (Joshua, Chapter 6): “2 And the Lord said unto Joshua, See, I have given into thine hand Jericho, and the king thereof, and the mighty men of valour. 3 And ye shall compass the city, all ye men of war, and go round about the city once. Thus shalt thou do six days… 16 And it came to pass at the seventh time, when the priests blew with the trumpets, Joshua said unto the people, Shout; for the Lord hath given you the city. 17 And the city shall be accursed, even it, and all that are therein, to the Lord: only Rahab the harlot shall live, she and all that are with her in the house, because she hid the messengers that we sent… 21 And they utterly destroyed all that was in the city, both man and woman, young and old, and ox, and sheep, and ass, with the edge of the sword… 27 So the Lord was with Joshua; and his fame was noised throughout all the country”.

The Old Testament relating to the punishment of Saul for failing to completely destroy the Amalekites and Kenites (1 Samuel, chapter 15): “1 Samuel also said to Saul, “The Lord sent me to anoint you king over His people, over Israel. Now therefore, heed the voice of the words of the Lord. 2 Thus says the Lord of hosts: ‘I will punish Amalek for what he did to Israel, how he ambushed him on the way when he came up from Egypt. 3 Now go and attack Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and do not spare them. But kill man and woman, infant and nursing child, ox and sheep, camel and donkey.’” 4 So Saul gathered the people together and numbered them in Telaim, two hundred thousand foot soldiers and ten thousand men of Judah. 5 And Saul came to a city of Amalek, and lay in wait in the valley. 6 Then Saul said to the Kenites, “Go, depart, get down from among the Amalekites, lest I destroy you with them. For you showed kindness to all the children of Israel when they came up out of Egypt.” So the Kenites departed from among the Amalekites. 7 And Saul attacked the Amalekites, from Havilah all the way to Shur, which is east of Egypt. 8 He also took Agag king of the Amalekites alive, and utterly destroyed all the people with the edge of the sword. 9 But Saul and the people spared Agag and the best of the sheep, the oxen, the fatlings, the lambs, and all that was good, and were unwilling to utterly destroy them. But everything despised and worthless, that they utterly destroyed… 24 Then Saul said to Samuel, “I have sinned, for I have transgressed the commandment of the Lord and your words, because I feared the people and obeyed their voice. 25 Now therefore, please pardon my sin, and return with me, that I may worship the Lord.” 26 But Samuel said to Saul, “I will not return with you, for you have rejected the word of the Lord, and the Lord has rejected you from being king over Israel.”27 And as Samuel turned around to go away, Saul seized the edge of his robe, and it tore. 28 So Samuel said to him, “The Lord has torn the kingdom of Israel from you today, and has given it to a neighbor of yours, who is better than you. 29 And also the Strength of Israel will not lie nor relent. For He is not a man that He should relent.”

The Old Testament relating to the genocide of the Geshurites, the Girzites, and the Amalekites (1 Samuel, chapter 27) : “8 And David and his men went up and raided the Geshurites, the Girzites, and the Amalekites. For those nations were the inhabitants of the land from of old, as you go to Shur, even as far as the land of Egypt. 9 Whenever David attacked the land, he left neither man nor woman alive, but took away the sheep, the oxen, the donkeys, the camels, and the apparel, and returned and came to Achish. 10 Then Achish would say, “Where have you made a raid today?” And David would say, “Against the southern area of Judah, or against the southern area of the Jerahmeelites, or against the southern area of the Kenites.” 11 David would save neither man nor woman alive, to bring news to Gath, saying, “Lest they should inform on us, saying, ‘Thus David did.’” And thus was his behavior all the time he dwelt in the country of the Philistines. 12 So Achish believed David, saying, “He has made his people Israel utterly abhor him; therefore he will be my servant forever.”

The Old Testament relating the capture and ethnic cleansing of Jerusalem by genocidal psychopath King David in 2 Samuel, chapter 5: “6 And the king and his men went to Jerusalem unto the Jebusites, the inhabitants of the land: which spake unto David, saying, Except thou take away the blind and the lame, thou shalt not come in hither: thinking, David cannot come in hither. 7 Nevertheless David took the strong hold of Zion: the same is the city of David. 8 And David said on that day, Whosoever getteth up to the gutter, and smiteth the Jebusites, and the lame and the blind, that are hated of David’s soul, he shall be chief and captain. Wherefore they said, The blind and the lame shall not come into the house. 9 So David dwelt in the fort, and called it the city of David. And David built roundabout from Millo and inward. 10 And David went on, and grew great, and the LORD God of hosts was with him”. John Wesley has interpreted “The blind and the lame shall not come into the house” to mean “That is, whence it became a proverb, or a common saying, used by David, and others, the blind and the lame Jebusites, were set to keep the house, that is, the fort of Zion; and to keep others from coming into it; but now they are shut out of it, and none of them, either of the Jebusites, or of blind and lame persons, shall be admitted to come into it again. Which David might ordain, to keep up the memory of this great exploit, and of the insolent carriage of the Jebusites” i.e. genocide of the Jebusites that mirrors the exclusion of 8 million Palestinians today from entering Palestine and exclusion by the Apartheid Wall, the Gaza Concentration Camp, razor wire and road blocks of most of the now majority 6.8 million Indigenous Palestinian subjects of Israel from actually or readily entering Jerusalem.

PELED. Matityahu Peled (Israeli General) (1972): “The thesis that the danger of genocide was hanging over us in June 1967 and that Israel was fighting for its physical existence is only bluff, which was born and developed after the war”.

PERES. Shimon Peres (Nobel Peace Laureate, nuclear terrorist, Israeli president 207-2014 and twice Prime Minister as well as Interim Prime Minister in the 1970s to the 1990s) successfully evaded the prohibition of French sales of uranium to Israel under international agreements by proposing: “Don’t sell it to us, lend it to us. We will return it to you after our mission is completed”.

PERRIN. Rabbi Yaacov Perrin (1920): “One million Arabs are not worth a Jewish fingernail”.

PORATH. Yoram Bar Porath (Israeli academic) demanding honesty about the Zionist program (1972): “It is the duty of Israeli leaders to explain to public opinion, clearly and courageously, a certain number of facts that are forgotten with time. The first of these is that there is no Zionism, colonialization or Jewish State without the eviction of the Arabs and the expropriation of their lands”.

RABIN. Yitzhak Rabin (Israeli Prime Minister 1974 – 1977 and 1992 – 1995) (1983): “[Israel will] create in the course of the next 10 or 20 years conditions which would attract natural and voluntary migration of the refugees from the Gaza Strip and the west Bank to Jordan. To achieve this we have to come to agreement with King Hussein and not with Yasser Arafat”.

Yitzhak Rabin (1948): “We shall reduce the Arab population to a community of woodcutters and waiters”.

SHAMIR. Yizhak Shamir (Israeli Prime Minister, 1983 – 1984 and 1986 – 1992) (1988): “[The Palestinians] would be crushed like grasshoppers … heads smashed against the boulders and walls”.

Yizhak Shamir (1990): “The past leaders of our movement left us a clear message to keep Eretz Israel from the Sea to the River Jordan for future generations, for the mass aliya [Jewish immigration], and for the Jewish people, all of whom will be gathered into this country”.

Yizhak Shamir (1997): “The settlement of the Land of Israel is the essence of Zionism. Without settlement, we will not fulfill Zionism. It’s that simple”.

SHARON. Ariel Sharon (Israeli Prime Minister, 2001 – 2006) (1998): “It is the duty of Israeli leaders to explain to public opinion, clearly and courageously, a certain number of facts that are forgotten with time. The first of these is that there is no Zionism, colonialization, or Jewish State without the eviction of the Arabs and the expropriation of their lands”.

Ariel Sharon (1998): “Everybody has to move, run and grab as many [Palestinian] hilltops as they can to enlarge the (Jewish) settlements because everything we take now will stay ours…Everything we don’t grab will go to them” .

Ariel Sharon (2001): “Israel may have the right to put others on trial, but certainly no one has the right to put the Jewish people and the State of Israel on trial”.

Ariel Sharon (then Prime Minister) during an argument in an Israeli cabinet meeting in which Shimon Peres warned Prime Minister Ariel Sharon that unless he would heed American requests for a cease fire with the Palestinians, he could cause America to turn against Israel; in a fit of anger, Sharon responded to Peres (2001): “Every time we do something you tell me America will do this and will do that . . . I want to tell you something very clear: don’t worry about American pressure on Israel. We, the Jewish people, control America, and the Americans know it”.

TAMIR. Naftali Tamir (former Israeli Ambassador to Australia) (2006): “Israel and Australia are like sisters in Asia. We are in Asia without the characteristics of Asians. We don’t have yellow skin and slanted eyes. Asia is basically the yellow race. Australia and Israel are not – we are basically the white race. We are on the western side of Asia and they are on the southeastern side. Israel has not fully acknowledged the value of working together with Australia in Asia. It’s a way for us to cooperate with and enhance our position in the countries neighboring Australia”.

WEITZ. Joseph Weitz (the director of the Land and Afforestation Department of the Jewish National Fund (JNF)): “There are some who believe that the non-Jewish population, even in a high percentage, within our borders will be more effectively under our surveillance; and there are some who believe the contrary, i.e., that it is easier to carry out surveillance over the activities of a neighbor than over those of a tenant. [I] tend to support the latter view and have an additional argument:…the need to sustain the character of the state which will henceforth be Jewish…with a non-Jewish minority limited to 15 percent. I had already reached this fundamental position as early as 1940 [and] it is entered in my diary”.

WEIZMANN. Chaim Weizmann (chemist, Zionist leader, President of the Zionist Organization and Israeli President of Israel, 1949- 1952) (1920): “We will establish ourselves in Palestine whether you like it or not…You can hasten our arrival or you can equally retard it. It is however better for you to help us so as to avoid our constructive powers being turned into a destructive power which will overthrow the world”.

Chaim Weizmann advocating genocide (1941): “If half a million Arabs could be transferred, two million Jews could be put in their place”.

YAAKOV. Itzhak Yaakov (Israeli engineer and brigadier general in charge of development of an Israeli nuclear bomb to be detonated in the Egyptian Sinai Peninsular as a demonstration if the 1967 War did not go as planned; he was later punished when he revealed this secret): “Doomsday operation… Look, it was so natural. You’ve got an enemy, and he says he’s going to throw you to the sea. You believe him. How can you stop him?” You scare him. If you’ve got something you can scare him with, you scare him… [the plan] was to create a new situation on the ground, a situation which would force the great powers to intervene, or a situation which would force the Egyptians to stop and say, ‘Wait a minute, we didn’t prepare for that.’ The objective was to change the picture”.

YA’ALON. Moshe Ya’alon (Lieutenant General Moshe (“Bogey”) Ya’alon, headed genocidal Israeli Operation Defensive Shield in West Bank in 2002; IDF chief of staff from 2002-2005; Israeli Defense Minister from 2013-2016 including the genocidal 2014 Gaza Massacre) (2002):.The characteristics of that [Palestinian] threat are invisible, like cancer. When you are attacked externally, you see the attack, you are wounded. Cancer, on the other hand, is something internal. Therefore, I find it more disturbing, because here the diagnosis is critical. If the diagnosis is wrong and people say it’s not cancer but a headache, then the response is irrelevant. But I maintain that it is cancer. My professional diagnosis is that there is a phenomenon here that constitutes an existential threat… There are all kinds of solutions to cancerous manifestations. Some will say it is necessary to amputate organs. But at the moment, I am applying chemotherapy, yes”.

ZIONIST DEFAMATION OF ANTI-RACIST JEWS. Zionists routinely apply anti-Jewish anti-Semitic and false defamation of anti-racist Jews as “self-hating Jews” or “self-loathing Jews”. The Zionist hatred for Palestinians, Arabs, Muslims and Asians also extends to hatred of anti-racist Jews who are compelled to publicly oppose ongoing Zionist human rights abuse, racism, Apartheid and genocide. Google searches for the terms “self-hating Jews” or “self-loathing Jews” yield circa 35,000 and 45,000 results, respectively, evidence that these false, anti-Jewish anti-Semitic Zionist assertions have wide currency. For anti-racist Jews and indeed all anti-racist humanitarians the core moral messages from the Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million dead, 1 in 6 dying from deprivation) and from the more general WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slav, Jewish and Gypsy dead) are “zero tolerance for racism”, “never again to anyone”, “bear witness” and “zero tolerance for lying”. However these sacred injunctions are grossly violated by the anti-Arab anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and indeed anti-Jewish anti-Semitic racist Zionists running Israel and their Western backers variously involved in the ongoing Palestinian Genocide, Iraqi Genocide, Somali Genocide, Afghan Genocide, and the ongoing Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide [1].

Final comments

As set out in this compendium, Zionism as articulated by its proponents from Theodor Herzl to Benjamin Netanyahu, is genocidal racism in awful intent and horrendous practice. While portrayed by One Percenter-controlled Mainstream media as “nice” Western leaders, popular Justin Trudeau (Canada) and all-smiles, oh-so-charming Malcolm Turnbull (Australia) would be politically finished and utterly disgraced if they were to express the explicit genocidally racist views of the kind advanced by the Zionists as set out above. Yet Australia and Canada rank second and third, respectively, after Trump America as supporters of Israel. People world-wide must adopt the exacting and resolute moral position of anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish critics of Israel that there must be zero tolerance for racism.

Zionism is genocidal racism in awful racist theory and appalling genocidal practice. The racist Zionists and their supporters must be sidelined from public life as have been like racists such as the neo-Nazis, Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan. Peace is the only way but silence kills and silence is complicity – decent people around the world must speak out by (a) informing everyone they can, (b) demanding zero tolerance for racism, and (c) urging and applying Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Israel and all its supporters.

References

Gideon Polya, “Paris Atrocity Context: 27 Million Muslim Avoidable Deaths From Imposed Deprivation In 20 Countries Violated By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 22 November, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya221115A.htm . “Zionist quotes re racism and Palestinian Genocide”, Palestinian Genocide : https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/zionist-quotes .

