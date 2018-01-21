Posted on by martyrashrakat

On January 21, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Tiger Forces supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces captured the villages of Rasm al-Hirmil, Dwair al-Hawta, Khirbit al-Fajir, Tibarat al-Khushir and Rasm al-Jana in the southwestern Aleppo countryside, north of Abu Duhur airbase, according to the Hezbollah media wing in Syria. The media outlet added that a large part of the town of Abu Duhur in the eastern Idlib countryside was also captured by the SAA.

The SAA also recaptured the villages of Suruj and Istablat southwest of the Abu Duhur airbase in eastern Idlib from Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), according to Syrian pro-government sources.

In the northeastern Hama countryside, the SAA launched a new attack on positions of ISIS. The Hezbollah media wing reported that the SAA recaptured the villages of Aniq Bajrah and Tawtah from the terrorist group during the attack.

In a related development, the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced on January 21 that the SAA and its allies liberated 300 villages and towns in the governorates of Idlib, Aleppo and Hama in the last few months. The Syrian MoD also revealed that the SAA eliminated the elite force of HTS during its advance towards the Abu Duhur airbase.

The SAA is now working on securing all the villages north of Abu Duhur airbase, according to Syrian pro-government activists. Later, the SAA will likely launch a new military operation to break the HTS siege on the towns of al-Fu’ah and Kafriya in the eastern Idlib countryside.

