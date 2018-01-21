General Command of Army announces liberation of Abu al-Duhour military airport from terrorism

Damascus – General Command of Army and Armed Forces said Sunday that it established control over Abu al-Dohour Military Airport in addition to 300 villages and towns in the area expanding from the countryside of Hama, Idleb and Aleppo provinces after destroying the last gatherings of the terrorists there.
The General Command pointed out in a statement; SANA got a copy of, that after a series of successful operations and in cooperation with the allied and supporting forces, the Army established control over the strategic military airport of Abu al-Duhour in the southeastern countryside of Idleb Province.
It clarified that engineering units are dismantling mines and explosives planted by the terrorists in the area.
Related Videos
Relative News
- Syria’s Rejection to Illegitimate Presence of Any Foreign Forces on Its Territories Reiterated
- لعبة ترامب – أردوغان على الحدود السورية
- Syria still facing threats posed by US, Turkey
- Syrian Army foils big jihadist counter-attack in southern Idlib
- Hundreds of rebels killed in failed Idlib counter-offensive against Syrian Army: opposition sources statistics
- Syrian Army scores major advance in east Damascus
- الرقصة الأخيرة في سوريا ….بقلم نبيه البرجي
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, ISIL, Syria, Syrian Army, War on Syria |
Leave a Reply