Iran’s Contributions to the Fight against Terrorism Underscored

Posted on by michaellee2009

ST

DAMASCUS, (ST)_ The victory over terrorism in Syria and Iraq and the Iran’s steadfastness in the nuclear file foiled the scheme drawn for the region as to fracture its states, violate its sovereignty and control its independent decision, underscored H.E. President Bashar Al-Assad.

Receiving the visiting Chairman of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, Kamal Kharrazi and an accompanying delegation, President Assad pointed out that the support of Iran to Syria in all fields, particularly in the fight against terrorismcontributed to the successes achieved by the Syrian Arab Army against terrorists.

President Assad added that the brute Turkish aggression against the Syrian City of Afrin cannot be separated from the policy pursued by the Turkish regime since the first day of the crisis in Syria, based basically on Turkey‘s support for terrorism and terrorist organization of all colors and names.

Mr. Kharrazi congratulated President Assad and the Syrian People for the consequent victories against terrorists, and the last of which is through the restoration of Abu Duhur Airport, asserting that such victories would be crowned with the more of accomplishments at the political or the military level.

Mr. Kharrazi underscored the importance of continued exchange of viewpoints and the close standing cooperation between Syria and Iran as to encounter foreign schemes.

Dr. Mohamad Abdo Al-Ibrahim

Editor-in-Chief

alibrahim56@hotmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/Mohamad.Abdo.AlIbrahim

http://www.presidentassad.net/

Iran

Dismemberment Schemes Foiled

Success in Eliminating Terrorism in Syria

Need to Enhance Political Work to Fortify Anti-Terrorism Axis

Continued Cooperation against Terrorism Underscored

President al-Assad receives Khrrazi

Syria’s Friendly Countries Played Key Role in Backing Syrians’ Steadfastness

Determination of Syria and its Friends to Pursue Fight against Terrorism Reiterated

Cooperation with Syria in its War against Terrorism Highly Evaluated

Syrian People trust in the Iranian role underlined

The cancerous spread of terrorism should be encountered

Iran Support in the Battle against Terrorism

Syrian-Iranian Economic Relations boosted

Syrians’ Determination to Eliminate Terrorism

Friendly Countries’ Support Greatly Enhanced Syrian People’s Steadfastness

Syrian- Iranian economic relations to be bolstered

President Al-Assad Interview with the Iranian Khabar TV, October 4, 2015

President Bashar Al-Assad’s Interview with Iranian TV, June 28, 2012

PRESIDENT ASSAD/ IRANIAN TV INTERVIEW (September 17, 2008)

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Assad, Iran, ISIL, Moderate Terrorist, neo-Ottoman, Syria, Syrian Army, Takfiris, Turkey, War on Syria |