Iran’s Contributions to the Fight against Terrorism Underscored

DAMASCUS, (ST)_ The victory over terrorism in Syria and Iraq and the Iran’s steadfastness in the nuclear file foiled the scheme drawn for the region as to fracture its states, violate its sovereignty and control its independent decision, underscored H.E. President Bashar Al-Assad.
Receiving the visiting Chairman of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, Kamal Kharrazi and an accompanying delegation, President Assad pointed out that the support of Iran to Syria in all fields, particularly in the fight against terrorismcontributed to the successes achieved by the Syrian Arab Army against terrorists.
President Assad added that the brute Turkish aggression against the Syrian City of Afrin cannot be separated from the policy pursued by the Turkish regime since the first day of the crisis in Syria, based basically on Turkey‘s support for terrorism and terrorist organization of all colors and names.
Mr. Kharrazi congratulated President Assad and the Syrian People for the consequent victories against terrorists, and the last of which is through the restoration of Abu Duhur Airport, asserting that such victories would be crowned with the more of accomplishments at the political or the military level.
Mr. Kharrazi underscored the importance of continued exchange of viewpoints and the close standing cooperation between Syria and Iran as to encounter foreign schemes.
