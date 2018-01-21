Palestine takes israel to ICC over detained children

Posted on January 21, 2018 by michaellee2009

The move came as Israel extended detention of 16-year-old girl Ahed al-Tamimi

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Palestinian Authority has submitted a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) over Israeli violations against Palestinian children.

The move came as Israeli authorities extended the detention of 16-year-old girl Ahed al-Tamimi for the fifth time on charges of attacking Israeli soldiers.

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Minister Riad al-Malki called on ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to “exercise her legal authority without delay to prevent the continuation of crimes being committed against the Palestinian people.”

He cited the case of al-Tamimi, who was first detained by Israeli forces on Dec. 19 as “another proof on Israeli policies and crimes” against the Palestinians.

“This complaint against Israeli criminals is a proof on the necessity to accelerate the opening of a criminal investigation to guarantee fair justice to Palestinian children and victims,” he said.

Last week, the Palestinian Central Council announced the referral of the issues of Israeli settlement building and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails to the ICC.

According to Palestinian figures, over 6,400 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, including 300 children.

