Putin calls on Israel to end occupation of Arab lands, proclaims solidarity with Palestine

The Russian President has written a letter to his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas affirming Russia’s longstanding commitment to justice for Palestine which dates back to the 1950s.

In his letter, Putin wrote,

“Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the Middle East Quartet of international mediators, takes a principled stand in support of the realisation of the Palestinians’ legitimate right to self-determination. We are in favour of a comprehensive and fair settlement in the Middle East on a solid international legal basis, including the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. It should result in the end of the Israeli occupation of the Arab lands that began in 1967 and the creation of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem.

Amid the persisting tensions in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and in view of the growing terrorist threat in the region, your continued commitment to the political and diplomatic solution to the Palestinian problem and your policy aimed at overcoming the intra-Palestinian discord acquires special significance. For our part, we will continue to assist efforts to restore the Palestinian national unity”.