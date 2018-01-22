Yemeni Army Fires Ballistic Missile on Saudi and UAE Mercenaries in Southwestern Yemen

The Yemeni rocketry force fired on Monday a ballistic missile on Saudi and UAE mercenaries in Taiz in southwestern Yemen.
Military source at Yemen rocket unit told Yemen Press they had fired a ballistic missile branded Qaher M2 onto the gatherings of the Saudi and UAE mercenaries in Taiz.
Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.
Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.
However, the allied forces of the Yemeni Army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.
The Saudi-led coalition – which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait – has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression.
Source: Al-Manar Website
Related Articles
- Breaking: Houthi forces launch ballistic missile at Saudi military camp, 35 fighters killed
- UN Appeals for Nearly $3 bn to Save Millions in Yemen
- Saudi Warplanes Continue to Bomb Areas across Yemen
- Saudi-backed forces pay heavy price in latest Al-Bayda offensive
- Graphic: Dozens of Saudi-led mercenaries killed after Houthi rebels obliterate entire military convoy in west Yemen
- Breaking: Houthi forces fire short-range missile at Saudi military camp
- Houthi forces destroy 9 Saudi military vehicles in 24 hours
- Yemen claims ballistic missiles hit two key targets in southern Saudi Arabia
- Saudi Arabia says another missile from Yemen intercepted
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, Children, Human Rights, Human Rights Watch, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, UAE, USA, War on Yemen, Wars for Israel, Yemen |
Leave a Reply