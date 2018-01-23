BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – The State Security Agency of Lebanon arrested a Lebanese citizen last week on charges of collaborating with Israel, the National News Agency (NNA) reported today.
According to a statement released by the State Security Agency, “Israelis residing in the Occupied Land had contacted Lebanese H.M. and subsequently met with him outside Lebanon before venturing into a logistic arrangement, which included providing him with a foreign passport that allowed him access into Occupied Palestine under the pretense of a sports event.”
“On 19/1/2018, the aforementioned Lebanese was arrested before he could travel and enter Occupied Palestine,” the statement concluded.
No further details have been released at this time.
Related Articles
Filed under: Lebanon, MOSSAD, Zionist entity | Tagged: spying |
Reblogged this on penelopap.