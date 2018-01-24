Haniyeh: Solid Alliance in ME Being Formed in Face of US Policies

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Lol

Haniyeh is talking about the Solid Alliance being formed in face of US policy. I have to remind him that Hamas was an essential part of a solid alliance (IRAN, SYRIA, Hezbollah and HAMAS). Led by Mashaal and him Hamas stabled Syria and allies in the back and joined the anti-resistance axis (Turkey and Qatar) led by the USA.

The Resistance Axis has never been isolated or closed. It expanded accommodating Ansar Allah in Yemen, IRAQI POPULAR MOBILIZATION, and many freedom fighting groups/Parties, such as Lebanese SSNP, from Arab and Muslim countries.

January 23, 2018

Chief of Hamas Politburo Ismail Haniyeh said on Tuesday that a solid alliance is being established in the Middle East to confront the Us malicious policies, adding that such an alliance would not be isolated, but open to all sides for Al-Quds battle requires everyone’s efforts.

In a press conference in Gaza, Haniyeh considered that the US Vice President Mike Pence’s statements about moving the US embassy into Al-Quds aim at eradicating the Palestinian cause, stressing that the intifada and the popular support in addition to the Umma back up are main bases to confront the US policy.

Haniyeh also underscored that the Palestinian resistance will use some cards in order to liberate the prisoners at the Zionist jails, adding that who thinks that the Palestinian people have been emaciated is mistaken.

Source: Al-Manar Website

