BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:55 P.M.) – Among the many high-end formations deployed by the Syrian Arab Army and allied paramilitary groups in the province of Deir Ezzor to defend recently retaken cities, towns and villages along the western bank of the Euphrates River from ISIS is a powerful Syrian Hezbollah force with countless years of experience on the battlefield.

Yesterday it was confirmed that the Syrian Hezbollah paramilitary group known as the Al-Rida Force is currently deployed along the western Euphrates shore south of Deir Ezzor city.

In its most recent assignment, the battle group has been tasked with carrying out defensive operations – namely, detecting and neutralizing ISIS infiltration attempts in the southwestern countryside of Deir Ezzor province.

The paramilitary formation is made up of native Syrian Hezbollah fighters who are mostly from the province of Homs. Throughout the Syrian conflict they have been trained and advised by the (original) Lebanese arm of Hezbollah.

Just yesterday, the Al-Rida Force – in conjunction with army units – rolled back a multi-pronged ISIS offensive against a number of towns along the western Euphrates shore.