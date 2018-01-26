Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

(18- 24 January 2018)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(18 – 24 January 2018)

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force in the oPt

A Palestinian was killed, 4 others were wounded, and 3 houses were levelled in a military operation in Jenin.

25 Palestinian civilians, including 6 children, 2 women, a journalist and paramedic, were killed in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

13 of them were hit with live bullets, 5 were hit with rubber-coated metal bullets, and 7 were hit with sound bomb shrapnel.

A Palestinian ill prisoner died of cancer in the Israeli jails.

Israeli forces conducted 74 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 8 similar ones into Jerusalem.

79 civilians, including 16 children, a woman and PLC Member, were arrested.

24 of them, including 9 children and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem.

Seven shooting incidents targeting the Palestinian fishing boats occurred in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli authorities continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

Israeli settlers started to establish a settlement road between Nablus and Qalqiliya.

Shooting was reported towards the border areas of the Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

4 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children and a woman, were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (18 – 24 January 2018).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in Jenin in the northern West Bank while a Palestinian prisoner died in the Israeli jails due to the medical negligence policy adopted by the Israeli forces against Palestinian prisoners in the jails. The Israeli forces also wounded 29 Palestinian civilians, including 6 children, 2 women, a journalist and a paramedic, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea and target border areas.

In the West Bank, On 18 January 2018, using disproportionate force, on Thursday morning, 18 January 2018, Israeli forces conducted a wide-scale military operation in Jenin and its suburbs targeting Ahmed Nasser Khalid Jarrar (22). Ahmed survived, but the Israeli forces killed his cousin and demolished 3 houses belonging to Jarrar family. The Israeli forces claimed that the killed civilian carried out a shooting attack on 09 January 2018, in the vicinity of Surrah village, southwest of Nablus, resulting in the death of a settler. During the operation, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered in the vicinity of the targeted houses and then threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces. The Israeli forces immediately fired live bullets and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. As a result, 4 Palestinian civilians were wounded; the condition of one of them is serious.

On 20 January 2018, Palestinian prisoner in the Israeli jails, Husain ‘Atallah (57) from Nablus, who suffered cancer, died in Assaf Harofeh Medical Center in Israel in circumstances that raise suspicion of deliberate medical negligence in the Israeli prisons. ‘Atallah was sentenced with 32 years in prison and spent 21 years of them in the Israeli prisons. While in prison, ‘Atallah was diagnosed with cancer in 5 parts of his body, in the lungs, spine, liver, and head. Despite the rapid deterioration of his health condition in his last days, the Israeli authorities refused the repeated calls to release him as a humanitarian case. ‘Atallah’s death sheds light on the deterioration of Palestinian prisoners detention conditions in Israeli jails and the punitive measures against them, particularly the medical negligence they are subject to.

On 23 January 2018, two Palestinian children were wounded when Israeli forces stationed at Za’atarah Cehckpoint, south of Nablus, opened fire at them. The two children were wounded to the lower limbs while they were crossing the checkpoint. The Israeli forces claimed that the children attempted to stab Israeli soldier.

On 24 January 2018, a 15-year-old child was superficially wounded to the right cheek when Israeli forces moved into Borqa village, northwest of Nablus, via its main entrance and a number of children and youngsters protested against them.

During the reporting period, the West Bank witnessed protests against the U.S. President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. During the protests, the Israeli forces used force against the protesters, and the shooting to disperse the protests resulted in the injury of 12 civilians, including a child, a photojournalist and a paramedic. Five of them were hit with live bullets, and 7 sustained sound bomb shrapnel.

In the Gaza Strip, the border areas with Israel witnessed protests against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it. During the protests, the Israeli forces used force against the protestors. Due to opening fire to disperse the protests, 10 Palestinian civilians were wounded, including 2 children, with live bullets.

As part of targeting fishermen in the sea, on 20 January 2018, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah Shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats. The shooting recurred once in the above-mentioned area on 21 January 2018 and 3 times on 20 January 2018. On 20 January 2018, the gunboats opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats offshore, west of Beit Lahia Municipality in the northern Gaza Strip. The shooting recurred in the same area on 21 January 2018. In all the shooting incidents, fishermen panicked and fled to the shore. Neither causalities nor damage to the boat was reported.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 22 January 2018, Israeli soldiers opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of Gaza Valley village near the eastern borders of the village. However, no casualties were reported in both incidents.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 74 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank while they conducted 8 incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 79 Palestinian civilians, including 16 children and a woman, in the West Bank. Twenty-four of them, including 9 children and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. Among those arrested this week was Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) Member and former Palestinian Finance Minister, Dr ‘Omer ‘Abdel Razeq.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 18 January 2018

Using disproportionate force, on Thursday morning, 18 January 2018, Israeli forces conducted a wide-scale military operation in Jenin and its suburbs targeting Ahmed Nasser Khalid Jarrar (22). Ahmed survived, but the Israeli forces killed his cousin and demolished 3 houses belonging to Jarrar family. The Israeli forces claimed that the killed civilian carried out a shooting attack on 09 January 2018, in the vicinity of Surrah village, southwest of Nablus, resulting in the death of a settler

According to PCHR’s investigation and eyewitnesses’ statements, at approximately 22:40 on Wednesday, 17 January 2018, forces of heliborne Yamam Unit, which is part of the “Musta’ribin” special units dressing like Palestinian civilians, landed in the vicinity of Qabatiyah village and Muthalath al-Shuhada’a, south of Jenin. The Unit officers sneaked into the targeted area, south of the city, overlooking Jenin refugee camp and Burqin Valley. At approximately 23:10, another force sneaked into Jaffa Petrol Station on Jaffa Street near al-Dakhliyah Intersection, west of the city. The special unit officers in 2 civilian cars carrying Palestinian registration plates raided the petrol station, from which they arrested two workers namely Ahmed Jamil Ahmed al-Qamba’a (28) and Salah Eden Sobhi Abdullah Jaradat (26) and confiscated the DVR of the surveillance cameras. The special unit officers then headed to Burqin Valley and stationed in the vicinity of houses belonging to Jarrar family. When armed Palestinians noticed the special unit officers, clashes erupted. At approximately 00:50 on Thursday, 18 January 2018, Israeli military backups accompanied with 2 military bulldozers arrived. They surrounded a house belonging to Nasser Khalid Ibrahim Jarrar and then fired 4 shells from the rocket-propelled grenade at the house. The Israeli forces said that they targeted Nasser’s son Ahmed and killed him. They then arrested 2 civilians alleged to be members of the cell accused of killing the Israeli settler. The Israeli forces also targeted a person hiding in the targeted house. Later, the Israeli forces said in a statement: “The military operation in Jenin is not over yet,” and they killed Ahmed’s cousin namely Ahmed Ismail Jarrar (31) as his dead body is under their custody.” During the military operation, the Israeli bulldozers demolished a 2-storey house built on an area of 200 square meters belonging to Ahmed Nasser Jarrar. They also demolished 2 houses, one of them belongs to Ahmed’s uncle ‘Ali Khalid Jarrar and the other belongs to his cousin Ismail Jarrar. Each House is comprised of one floor and built on an area of 200 square meters.

During the operation, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered in the vicinity of the targeted houses and then threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces. The Israeli forces immediately fired live bullets and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. As a result, 4 Palestinian civilians were wounded; one of them was hit with a live bullet to the abdomen and then taken to the Dr. Khalil Suliman Governmental Hospital in Jenin, where his health condition was classified as serious. In the evening, the Israeli forces said that they arrested Waqqas Hafeth Jarrar (21) during the operation.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Rima village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Sameh al-Khatib (29) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Jamal Qawas (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 5 civilians namely Mohammed Fares Hamed (22), Ra’fat Anwar Hamed (26), Ahmed ‘Aahed ‘Awad Hamed (27), Walid Taha Hamed (22) and Nazih Ayoub Hamed (24).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Dura al-Qari’a village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Osayd Nasser Hamdan (19) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Hebron and stationed in Abu Katilah and al-Hawouz neighbourhoods. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohammed Ibrahim al-Fakhouri (26) and Abdullah Sa’eed ‘Abaidu (29) and then arrested them.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (11) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Betunia, Birzeit, Kafer Ne’mah villages and al-Jalazoun refugee camp in Ramallah and al-Birah; Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit; Deir Estia village, northwest of the city; Kafer al-Deek village, west of the city; Dura, Ethna, surif and Deir Samet villages in Hebron.

Friday, 19 January 2018

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Qader Frehat and then arrested his sons Jehad (30) and Abdul Qader (22). They also arrested Yahiya No’man Abu al-Haija (27) and Mustafa al-Karam (29) from the eastern neighbourhood in Jenin, while they were at Frehat’s house.

At approximately 23:45, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They patrolled the streets and deployed in the area. The soldiers then arrested Abdul Qader (13) and Ismail Khalid Abdul Qader ‘Oudah (20) from Magharet al-Dab’ah village. The Israeli forces then released them in the next day morning.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, Yatta al-Karmel, Bani Na’im village and Deir Estia villages, northwest of Salfit.

Saturday 20 January 2018:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and then handed summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city. The civilians were identified as Ibrahim Mustafa Qanis, Ibrahim Nasser Jawarish and Yusuf Noor Abu Sorour.

At approximately 12:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 15:20, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Sahour and Hendaza area in Bethlehem; ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; Halhoul and Yatta in Hebron.

Sunday, 21 January 2018:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Baha’a ‘Aref al-‘Amour (22) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Batir village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Noor Kamal Mo’amer (20) and Mohammed Sa’ed Abu Harthiyah (22).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Sahour and stationed in Thahret al-Nada area, southeast of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalid Hasan ‘Obaiyat (48) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of the city.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Jaber Rebhi al-Badawi (12) and Noor Abdul Hafeth Mohammed Abu Sham’ah (13) and then arrested them. The Israeli forces also handed summonses to Mohammed Rabah Fadelat (23) and Abed Kamel al-Titi (19) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Shuyoukh al-‘Arab village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched ‘Ayad ‘Ali ‘Ouwaidat (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Salam neighbourhood in Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Khaldoun Noor Eden al-Mahariq and Husam ‘Ali Abu Shakhedem and then handed them 2 summonses to refer to the Israeli intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Ahdoush Anwar Ahdoush (23) and ‘Ala’a Feisal ‘Ar’ar (27).

Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied with 4 military vehicles moved into Yatta, south of Hebron and stationed in Roq’ah neighbourhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mousa Mahmoud Rashid (49) and then arrested his sons Mos’ab (22) and Nezar (24).

At approximately 07:00, Israeli forces stationed offshore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura and Halhoul in Hebron; Joyous village, northeast of Qalqiliyah.

Monday, 22 January 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The Israeli gunboats recurred the shooting at approximately 04:00 and approximately 21:10 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 01:10, Israeli forces moved into Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Omer Abdul Razeq Matar (59), Member of the PLC representing the Change and Reform Bloc of Hamas Movement and former Minister of Finance, and then arrested him. It should be noted that Matar was arrested several times before by the Israeli forces on grounds of appointing him as the Minister of Finance in the tenth Palestinian government, which was formed by Hamas Movement in 2006. He was released only 2 months ago. Abdul Razeq was a lecturer at the Economy faculty in An-Najah National University before nominating for the PLC elections. He was number (16) on the list of Change and Reform bloc. Abdul Razeq also worked as a researcher at the Palestinian Women’s Research and Documentation Centre Library (PWRDC) in Ramallah.

At approximately 01:20, Israeli forces moved into Beit Jala. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nafeth Shehadah Omer (30) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Batir village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to No’man Mo’amer and then arrested his son Rashid (28) and Abdul Hadi (21).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mo’men Husam Tuqan (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Kharbatha al-Mesbah village, southwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Yusuf Khalid al-Habal and Hutheifah ‘Essa al-Habal and then arrested them.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Sayda village, northeast of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Essa Mohammed Rabeh ‘Ali al-Ashqar (31). At approximately 06:25, the Israeli forces withdrew, but no arrests were reported. It should be noted that al-Ashqar is an officer at the Palestinian Preventive Security Service (PSS).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved Kafer Malek village, northeast of Ramllah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Amjad Faraj and then arrested him.

At approximately 08:30, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire at Palestinian agricultural lands, east of Gaza Valley (Juhor al-Deek) near the eastern borders of the village. However, no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Dura, al-Thaheriyah, Deir al-‘Asal, Baqah al-Sharqiah and Nazlet Abu al-Nar villages, north of Tulkarm; ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah.

Tuesday, 23 January 2018

At approximately 01:50, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Samir Sofyan Abdul Karim Zo’rub (23), Qassam Osama Abdul Hafeth (22), and Lutfi Basem Ja’idi (35). It should be noted that the three arrestees are former prisoners.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Furik village, north of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sadam Salamah Mohammed Hanani (24) near the municipality building and then arrested him. When the Israeli forces withdrew from the house, they broke the right front door glass of a car belonging to Sadam and searched it.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses belonging to Jarrar family in Barqin Valley and al-Hadaf area, west of the city. The soldiers arrested 3 civilians namely Wesam ‘Asem Jarrar (24), Soheib Nasser Khalid Jarrar (23), Laith Mahdi Jarrar (25).

At approximately 13:25, Israeli forces stationed at Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus, opened fire at Palestinian children, who were crossing the checkpoint, and wounded them in the lower limbs. The Israeli forces claimed that the 2 children attempted to carry out a stab attack against the soldiers. Following that, the Israeli forces closed the checkpoint in both directions and subjected the children to strip search and then arrested them. The Israeli forces also prevented the PRCS ambulance from offering first aid to the wounded children. Israeli sources said that the Israeli Border Guard officers opened fire at 2 Palestinians, who attempted to carry out a stab attack, but no soldiers were wounded. The Israeli sources added that the 2 Palestinians sustained wounds in the lower limbs, and medical crews offered them first aid. The children were then transferred to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva City in Israel. It was clear that the wounded are form al-Jadidah village, south of Jenin, and they were identified as Mohammed Farhan Fares Haj Mohammed (14) and Ahmed Sa’ed Fariz Zaqzouq (14), who are 9 grade students at al-Jadidah Secondary School for Boys.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Ethna, Taffuh, al-Majd and al-Kume villages in Hebron.

Wednesday, 24 January 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf Ya’qoub Hamamdah (40) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ref’at ‘Ali al-‘Alamah (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Oudai Jaber Jarrar (20) in Barqin Valley, west of the city, and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Malek village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Laith ‘Aahed Hamayel (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Deir Estia village, northwest of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohanned Tayel Fares (22) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Bil’in village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Essa Sorour and then arrested his son Mohammed (14).

Around the same time, Israeli infantry units moved into the southern neighborhood of Hebron’s Old City. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Khalil Hasan Abu Husein (32) and his brother Husam (20) and then arrested them.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Malik Abdul Fattah Jawabrah (16) and then arrested him.

At approximately 18:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Hawad area at the main entrance to Barqa village, branching from Jenin – Nablus Street, northwest of Nablus. A number of Palestinian youngsters gathered, set fire to tires, put barricades on the main street and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed in and behind military vehicles. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 15-year-old child sustained a superficial live bullet wound to the right tight. He was transferred to Rafidiya Governmental Hospital in Nablus. Medical sources classified his injury as moderate.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Thaheriyah, Beit Kahel, Abu al-‘Asja and Raboud villages in Hebron.

Palestinian Prisoner Died in the Israeli jails:

On 20 January 2018, Palestinian prisoner in the Israeli jails, Husain ‘Atallah (57) from Nablus, who suffered cancer, died in Assaf Harofeh Medical Center in Israel in circumstances that raise suspicion of deliberate medical negligence in the Israeli prisons. ‘Atallah was sentenced with 32 years in prison and spent 21 years of them in the Israeli prisons. While in prison, ‘Atallah was diagnosed with cancer in 5 parts of his body, in the lungs, spine, liver, and head. Despite the rapid deterioration of his health condition in his last days, the Israeli authorities refused the repeated calls to release him as a humanitarian case. Issa Qaraqe’a, Head of the Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs, stated to the media that the Israeli Early Release Committee of the Prison Service refused a request submitted by the Committee’s lawyer to release ‘Atallah in last September. According to that, the lawyer filed three appeals regarding the decision, but the appeals were rejected by the Israeli court. The court was supposed to consider a fourth appeal, which was submitted by the Committee’s lawyer on 22 January 2018. However, ‘Atallah died 2 days before the date in Assaf Harofeh Medical Centre.

Demonstrations in protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Upon calls for demonstrations protesting against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s Presidential Decree to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. As a result, 22 civilians, including 3 children, 2 women a journalist and a paramedic, were wounded. Ten of them were hit with live bullets, 5 were hit with metal bullets, and 7 civilians were hit with sound bombs shrapnel (this number only incudes those wounded in Jerusalem and not those during the incursions into the West Bank.) It should be mentioned that PCHR keeps the names of wounded persons for fear of arresting them.The demonstrations were as follows:

West Bank:

At approximately 12:40 on the same Friday, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a protest in the center of Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah near the eastern entrance to the village. When the protestors approached the entrance, Israeli forces fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 3 civilians sustained metal bullet wounds to the lower limbs of their bodies.

At approximately 15:30 on Saturday, 20 January 2018, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a protest in the center of Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah near the eastern entrance to the village. When the protestors approached the entrance, Israeli forces fired live and metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, Nasser Jamal ‘Abdo Hawash (42), paramedic in the Health Work Committees (HWC) sustained a metal bullet wound to the head.

At approximately 13:00 on Thursday, 23 January 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested at the northern entrance to al-Birah. They threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers stationed at al-Mahkamah checkpoint established near “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. The Israeli forces used force to disperse them firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at the protestors. As a result, a 19-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the eye.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 13:30 on Friday, 19 January 2018, dozens of Palestinian children and young men gathered near the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, in the northern Gaza Strip. They approached the security fence and set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the abovementioned border fence. The soldiers stationed in military watchtowers in the landfill area, north of the Agriculture School, north of Beit Hanoun, fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 6 civilians, including a child, sustained live bullet wounds. They were taken by ambulances belonging to PRCS, Military Services and the Ministry of Health to the Indonesian and Beit Hanoun Hospitals. Doctors classified their wounds as moderate.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of al-Sheja’eya Neighborhood, east of Gaza city, and made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel (adjacent to former Nahel Oz Crossing). The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 4 civilians, including a child, sustained live bullet wounds. The wounded civilians were transferred by ambulances to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Doctors there classified their injuries as moderate.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(17-23 January 2018)

Category 17 January 18 January 19 January 20 January 21 January 22 January 23 January Patients 52 29 4 – 71 45 45 Companions 41 25 3 – 64 39 42 Personal needs 21 55 5 – 34 14 33 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 18 – Arabs fromIsrael 1 16 18 – 21 2 10 Diplomats 9 1 – – – – 1 International journalists – 4 – – – 15 – International workers 29 63 3 – 27 21 18 TravelersAbroad 1 – – – 1 – 53 Business people 83 68 2 – 110 97 71 Business meetings – – – – – 6 – Security interviews – 7 – – 8 6 2 VIPs – 2 1 – – 5 – Ambulances to Israel 2 3 3 – 2 3 1 Patients’ Companions 2 1 3 – 2 3 –

Note:

On Wednesday, 17 January 2018, Israeli forces allowed 9 persons; on Thursday, 18 January 2018, 88 persons; on Friday, 19 January 2018, 8 persons; and on Sunday, 20 January 2018, 6 persons to spend Christmas holidays.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Ramallah: On Thursday, 18 January 2018, Israeli forces closed the 2 main entrances to Sinjel village, north of Ramallah. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces closed with iron gate the southern entrance to the city and closed with cement cubes the northern entrance to the city. As a result, the village’s residents are forced to take a long road through nearby villages before arriving at Ramallah.

Hebron: Israeli forces established (15) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday 18 January 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Halhoul village, and at the entrances to Sa’ir and Beit Ummer villages.

On Friday, 19 January 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the southern entrance to Hebron and at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

On Saturday, 20 January 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, and at the entrances to Samou’a and Kharsa villages.

On Sunday, 21 January 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp and at the entrance to Beit Ummer village.

On Monday, 22 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron.

On Tuesday, 22 January 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to al-‘Aroub and al-Fawar refugee camps.

On Wednesday, 24 January 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the southern entrance to Hebron (al-Fahs) and at the entrance to Dir Razzah village.

Nablus : Following the killing of an Israeli settler by Palestinian armed persons on Tuesday, 09 January 2018, Israeli forces imposed a tightened closure on the governorate. Since that date, the Israeli forces closed Jeet – Yitzhar bypass Street, south of the city, and obstructed the civilians’ vehicles movement. They also closed Hawarah checkpoint, at the southern entrance to Nablus. Streets leading to Nablus witnessed the deployment of checkpoints at their intersections. PCHR’s fieldworker in Nablus said that Israeli forces established many checkpoints near the intersection of Dir Sharaf village, al-Taneeb Company, on Nablus-Tulkarm Road, at the intersection of al-Naqoura village, on Nablus-Jenin Street, at the entrance to Surra village on Nablus-Qalqiliyia Street, Hawarwad village’s Street connects between the north of West Bank and other governorates, and on al-Bathan Road on Nablus-Tubas Street. Moreover, the Israeli forces closed with cement cubes and sand barriers the intersection of Tal-‘Arraq Bureen villages with new Nablus neighborhood, and the main entrance to Bita village.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (22) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 18 January 2018, Israeli forces established 6 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia (established 2 times), on Street between Jayyous and ‘Azoun villages, at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, and at the intersection of Jeet village, northeast of the city.

On Saturday, 20 January 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia, at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of the city (established 2 times).

On Sunday, 21 January 2018, Israeli forces established 7 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia; at the northern entrance to ‘Azoun village (established 2 times); on the roads connecting between Jayyous- ‘Azoun villages, Jayyous- Kafur Jamal villages, Jayyous- Sir villages, north of Qalqiliyia; and at the entrance to al-Nabi Iyyas village, east of Qalqiliyia. The Israeli forces stationed at the checkpoints checked the civilians’ IDs and searched their vehicles. They also handed ‘Obadah Salah Khaled (13), from al-Nabi Iyyas village, a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services.

At approximately 20:40 on Monday, 22 January 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Jayyous and Sir villages, northeast of Qalqiliyia; and between Jayyous and Kafur Jamal villages, north of the city.

On Wednesday, 24 January 2018, Israeli forces established 7 checkpoints near the entrance to Kafur Laqif village, on the main street between Nablus and Qalqiliyia, at the three entrances to ‘Azoun village, at the intersections of Surrah, Jeet, and Jinasafout villages, east of the city.

Salfit: At approximately 11:20 on Sunday, 21 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Askaka village, east of Salfit.

At approximately 19:55 on Monday, 22 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qarawet Bani Hassan. At approximately 15:30 on Tuesday, 23 January 2018, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Dersitiyia village, northwest of Salfit.

Tulkarm: At approximately 22:00 on Sunday, 21 January 2018, Israeli forces stationed at ‘Inab military checkpoint, east of Tulkarm, tightened their arbitrary measures against Palestinian civilians and obstructed their movement.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 11:00 on Friday, 19 January 2018, Israeli forces stationed at al-Ibrahimi Mosque checkpoint in Hebron’s Old City, arrested Montaha Ibrahim ‘Ali Abu Hamdiyia (32), claiming that she had a knife. Montaha was then taken to a police station in al-Ibrahimi Mosque’s yard before taking her to an investigation center in “Kiryat Arba“

At approximately 14:00 on Saturday, 20 January 2018, Israeli forces stationed at al-Ibrahimi Mosque’s checkpoint in Hebron’s Old City, arrested Wadee’ Karam Masodah (14). The Israeli forces claimed that Wadee’ who was riding his bike attacked an Israeli settler. An hour later, Wadee’a’s was released, the Israeli settler confiscated Wadee’a’s bike.

At approximately 14:25 on Sunday, 21 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on al-Kafryiat Road between Tulkarm and Qalqiliyia. They stopped Palestinian civilians’ vehicles, checked their IDs, and then arrested Faieq Tareq Abdullah (27), from Tulkarm.

At approximately 13:00 on Monday, 22 January 2018, Israeli forces stationed at “Abu al-Rish” military checkpoint near al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City, arrested Bahaa al-Deen Mohamed al-Sharawnah (17), from Dura, claiming that he had a knife.

Efforts to Create a Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Use of force against demonstrations protesting the U.S. President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

At approximately 15:00 on Saturday, 20 January 2018, dozens of Palestinian young men organized a protest on Salah al-Deen Street in the center of occupied Jerusalem. When the protestors gathered, Israeli forces immediately fired sound bombs at them and beat them up. Eyewitnesses said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli forces surrounded the protestors and then took photos of them via their cell phones. The protestors then chanted slogans for Jerusalem, during which the Israeli forces pushed and beat them in addition to firing sound bombs at them to disperse them. As a result, 7 civilians, including a child, 2 women and photojournalist Faiz Abu Rimilah, were hit with sound bomb shrapnel. All the wounded persons were treated on the spot by paramedics.

Arrests and Incursions:

On Thursday, 18 January 2018, Israeli forces raided and searched houses in occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. They arrested 4 civilians, including 3 children, and then took them to a detention facility in the city. They arrested persons were identified as Ahmed Mohamed Dahbour (15), ‘Alaa Riyad al-‘Ajlouni (16), Mohamed Basem Hejazi (14), Mohamed Tofaha (19), Hamza Hisham Abu ‘Absah (20), and Mohamed Hasan Helwa (19).

On Thursday, Israeli forces moved into Hizmah village, east of occupied Jerusalem. The Israeli forces then closed with cement cubes the 2 main entrances to the village after forcing the shops’ owners to close at gunpoint.

On Friday, 19 January 2018, Israeli forces arrested 4 Turkish persons on al-Wad Street in occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. Amjad Abu ‘Asab, Head of the Prisoners’ Families Committee in Jerusalem, said that the Israeli forces arrested 4 Turkish persons while walking on al-Wad Street and then took them to al-Silsilah Gate Police Station.

On Sunday, 21 January 2018, Israeli forces arrested al-Aqsa Mosque’s guard Khalil al-Tarahoni and then took him to an investigation center. The Media Coordinator of the Islamic Endowments Department (Awqaf) in Jerusalem stated that the arrest of Khalil was without any reason.

At approximately 01:30 on Monday, 22 January 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sultan Nour al-Deen ‘Obaid (20), and then arrested him. Sultan was taken to a detention facility in the city.

At approximately 02:00 on Monday, Israeli forces moved into Baten al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Ghaith (20) and then arrested him. Mohamed was then taken to a detention center in the city.

On Monday, Israeli forces arrested Ghada Zaghir from Bab al-Amoud (Damascus Gate) area in the center of occupied Jerusalem. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces arrested Ghada and deported other Palestinian women from Bab al-‘Amoud area. They then deployed in Bab al-‘Amoud’s yards and on the stairs to prevent organizing a protest against the visit of the US Vice President Mike Pence to occupied Jerusalem.

At approximately 02:00 on Tuesday, 23 January 2018, Israeli forces moved into Qalandia Refugee Camp, north of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Yousef Thair Farhan, Rasoul Majed Mutair, and Saleh Mutair.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Tour village, south of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Ameer Hazem al-Sayad (16), Mohamed Mahmoud Abu al-Hawa (14), Mohamed Tareq Abu Ghannam (14), and Yazan al-Salfiti (14).

At approximately 02:15, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Mohamed Fayiz Rajbi (15), and Harbi Nidal al-Rajbi (15).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Haninah village, north of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Shamasnah (20) and then arrested him. Mohamed was then taken to a detention center for investigation.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

On Tuesday, 23 January 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Beit Jala in Bethlehem. They then stationed in “Krimizan” area, where they raided a house belonging to Nasri Nimer ‘Abed Rabu family and then handed Nasri a notice to vacate a shed and demolish it under the pretext of non-licensing. Hasan Barijiyah, Member of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Comission in Bethlehem, said that the Israeli forces handed Nasri a notice to vacate a shed and demolish it, noting that he built the shed and annexed it to a cave, where he has lived for 20 years. Hasan added that Nasri aimed at protecting his 22-dunum land from confiscation. Nasri added that the Israeli forces demolished what he built in the same area 3 times in order to intimidate and displace him in addition to seizing his land in favor of settlement activities.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

