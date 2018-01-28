BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The UAE-backed Southern Resistance forces and Saudi-backed Hadi loyalists clashed inside the second largest city in Yemen on Sunday.

According to Saba News Agency, the Hadi loyalists were deployed to the port-city of Aden this weekend after the Yemeni President ‘Abd Rubbah Mansour Hadi was given a deadline by the UAE-allied Southern Transitional Council to dismiss his cabinet.

 The UAE-backed group has accused the Hadi regime of being the primary catalyst behind Yemen’s economic woes.

In a statement released by the Saba News Agency, the pro-Hadi Yemeni Interior Ministry recently announced a ban on gatherings, sit-ins or marches in Aden.

“These actions will be considered acts that target stability and calm,” the statement read, adding that armed groups will also be banned from entering Aden.

Tensions are still rising in Aden, despite repeated attempts by the Saudi Coalition to mediate a solution to the political disagreements.