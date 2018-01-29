BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:50 P.M.) – The Kurdish groups attending the Sochi peace conference held a closed-door meeting with the Russian Federation, today, journalist Firas Samuri told Al-Masdar News this afternoon.

According to Samuri, the Kurdish National Council and Democratic Federation of Northern Syria met with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss Turkey’s ongoing invasion of the Afrin Canton, along with several other political topics.

Led by the Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy on Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, the meeting lasted for several hours and primarily focused on the Afrin battle and the Syrian government’s proposal to take control of the area.

The Kurdish delegation acknowledged that they received the proposal from the Syrian government; however, no further details were released at this time.

No further details could be provided at this time.