Gerry Adams, president of the Irish Republican political party Sinn Féin, has called upon the Irish government in Dublin to recognize the state of Palestine.

د. باسم نعيم نعيم @naim_basem Gerry Adams, president of #SinnFein, calls on the #Ireland government to recognize the state of #Palestine #FreePalestine #EndTheOccupation Adams has served as Sinn Féin president since 1983, and has been a member of the Dáil Éireann, the lower house of the Irish parliament, since 2010. He plans to step down as Sinn Féin leader next month to make way for a new generation of leadership. He will be replaced by Mary Lou McDonald.

On a related note, it is reported that Israel is planning to close down its embassy in Dublin, this apparently in response to Ireland’s vote against Trump’s embassy move at the UN.