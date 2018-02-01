Hezbollah: Lieberman’s Remarks on Lebanon’s Energy Resources “in Context of Continuous Israeli Aggression”

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 31, 2018

Hezbollah on Wednesday maintained that the statements made by the Zionist war minister Avigdor Lieberman reflect the Israeli greed for seizing Lebanon resources, adding that they come in the context of enemy’s continuous aggression on the Lebanese sovereignty and legitimate rights. In a statement, Hezbollah expressed its support to the stances made by the Lebanese senior officials against Lieberman’s remarks and reiterated firmly and unequivocally confronting any aggression on Lebanon’s gas and oil resources and defending the country’s facilities. Source: Hezbollah Media Relations

Lebanese Senior Officials Warns against Israeli Comment on Offshore Energy

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun on Wednesday said Israeli comments urging firms not to bid on a Lebanese offshore energy tender were “a threat to Lebanon”.

Earlier on Wednesday Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman described Lebanon’s offshore oil and gas licensing process as “very provocative” and urged international firms not to bid.

House Speaker Nabih Berri for his part warned over Lieberman’s statement and noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Russia is “more than dangerous.”

“This requires all Lebanese to be vigilant and to cling to unity,” the Speaker added.

PM Saad Hariri Hariri meanwhile noted that “Israeli officials have been addressing threats to Lebanon for several days now, the last of which was Lieberman’s claim that Block 9 belongs to Israel.”

Source: Websites

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Bloody Oil, Hezbollah, Lebanon's army, Lieberman, Michel Aoun, Zionist entity |