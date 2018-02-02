There are no Nazis in the Ukraine! None! Never been any!! No such thing as a Ukie Nazi!!!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 29, 2018

What you see in the footage below is the creation in Kiev of a new totally democratic militia. Here is how this event was presented on the YouTube channel I grabbed it from: (my own – wholly unofficial – translation from Ukrainian)

About 600 members of the organization “National militia”, dressed in camouflage uniforms held January 28, marched down Khreshchatyk in Kiev held for a swearing in ceremony before the MP and leader of the “national body” Andrey Biletsky. Members of the party committed to the principles of social-nationalism. Andrey Beletsky is considered close to the Minister of internal Affairs Arsen Avakov. In addition to Kiev, the “National militia” are already present in Chernivtsi, Lutsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Dnepr, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia. The swaring in video on the official page on Facebook is accompanied by the comment “We are numerous and we are not afraid to use Force to set on the streets of the Ukrainian Order!”.

Take a look for yourself:

It is important to repeat here that these militias as 100% democratic that *THERE* *ARE* *NO* *NAZIS* *IN* *THE* *UKRAINE*!! Any suggestion to the contrary comes from paid Putin trolls (there are entire buildings in Russia filled with hired trolls to parrot the Putin propaganda). Russian revanchist are smearing the freedom loving Ukrainian people and looking for a pretext to send their tanks not only to Kiev, but also to Poland, Berlin and even London! Putin and his Asiatic hordes want to crush the White Christian Civilization in the West and our Ukrainian brothers form the thin brown line standing between our invincible NATO forces the these mongoloid brutes! Social Nationalism has absolute nothing in common with National Socialism, nothing *at all*. Don’t let these evil, cunning and bloodthirsty Russians smear our Ukrainian brothers – let’s give them our full support and hail them as the frontline defenders of freedom, democracy, human rights, and Western Civilization!

Glory to the Ukraine! To the heroes, glory!

The Saker

