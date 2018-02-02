Velayati Warns Saudi of Vietnam-Like Quagmire in Yemen

Posted on by martyrashrakat

International adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ali Akbar Velayati warned Saudi Arabia that its involvement in the war on Yemen could lead to the same catastrophe that the US government experienced in Vietnam.

“Saudi Arabia should expect to see Yemen turn into another Vietnam for that country,” Velayati said in a speech at a pro-Palestine conference in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad on Thursday.

He also stressed that any Iranian help for Yemen comes is in line with its humanitarian duties.

Velayati further pointed to the Syrian developments, underlining that the US government will definitely fail to break up Syria just as it ended up in failure in similar attempts in Iraq.

In comments last month, Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on the Islamic community to pay special attention to the ongoing developments in Muslim states, particularly in Palestine, Yemen and Bahrain.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition which launched the campaign in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni Army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

The Saudi-led coalition – which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait – has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression.

Source: Iranian media

