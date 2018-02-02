Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

PCHR Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

(25- 31 January 2018)

Israeli forces Kill Palestinian Child Laith Haitham Fathi Abu Na’im (17) in al-Mughayer Village, northeast of Ramallah

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

A Palestinian child was killed in al-Mughayer village, northeast of Ramallah.

12 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

11 of them were hit with live bullets, and one was hit with rubber bullets.

Israeli forces conducted 82 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 4 similar ones into Jerusalem.

105 civilians, including 14 children and a woman, were arrested.

40 of them, including 12 children and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem; most of them from al-‘Issawiyah village.

4 shooting incidents targeting the Palestinian fishing boats occurred in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli authorities continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

Two buildings comprised of 20 residential apartments were demolished in Beir ‘Ounah area, west of Beit Jala.

A house built of tin plates was dismantled, south of Hebron.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

15 commercial and agricultural facilities were demolished in al-‘Issawiyah village.

A Shooting was reported towards the border areas of the Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

14 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children and a woman, were arrested at the checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (25 – 31 January 2018).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian child in al-Mughayer village, bnortheast of Ramallah in the West Bank and wounded 12 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip as well, the Israeli forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea and target border areas.

In the West Bank, in new crime of excessive use of lethal force, on Tuesday, 30 January 2018, Israeli forces killed a 17-year-old Palestinian child when they moved into al-Mughayer village, northeast of Ramallah. According to PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses’ accounts on the last crime, at approximately 16:30 on the above-mentioned day, Israeli forces moved into the village and stationed in the center of it. A number of Palestinian children and youngsters gathered to throw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli vehicles. A soldier from one of the vehicles immediately fired one bullet that hit Laith Haitham Fathi Abu Na’im (17), entering his right eye and exiting his head. The wounded child was taken by an ambulance to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment and admitted to the Emergency Department; however, he drew his last breath only minutes after. Eyewitnesses said that the bullet was shot at Abu Na’im at very close range, and he did not pose any threat to the life of the Israeli soldiers.

On 31 January 2018, 2 Palestinian civilians were wounded when Israeli forces moved into Jenin and its refugee camp to carry out an arrest campaign. A number of Palestinian children and youngsters then gathered to throw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli vehicles. The Israeli forces immediately fired live and rubber bullets at them, wounding the 2 civilians. In similar circumstances, a child was wounded with a rubber bullet to the eyelid when Israeli forces moved into the eastern area in Nablus.

During the reporting period, the West Bank witnessed protests against the U.S. President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. During the protests, the Israeli forces used force against the protesters, and the shooting to disperse the protests resulted in the injury of one child in Sa’ir village, northeast of Hebron. The child was hit with a bullet to the foot and then arrested to be taken to an unknown destination.

In the Gaza Strip, the border areas with Israel witnessed protests against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it. During the protests, the Israeli forces used force against the protestors. Due to opening fire to disperse the protests, 8 Palestinian civilians were wounded, including a child, with live bullets. Four of them, including the child, were wounded in Northern Gaza Strip; 3 in central Gaza Strip; and one in Khan Younis.

As part of targeting fishermen in the sea, on 27 January 2018, Israeli gunboats heavily opened fire at the coast line. On the same day, the gunboats opened fire at the fishing boats off al-Sudaniya shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. The shooting recurred on 30 and 31 January 2018.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 28 January 2018, Israeli soldiers opened fire at the shepherds, east of Gaza Valley village near the eastern borders of the village. However, no casualties were reported.

On 31 January 2018, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Beit Hanoun, opened fire at the border area. However, neither casualties nor damage was reported. On the same day, the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Maghazi refugee camp, opened fire at the agricultural lands in the eastern areas. The shooting recurred in the same area many times, but no casualties were reported.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 82 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank while they conducted 4 incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 65 Palestinians, including 2 children, in the West Bank. Forty of them, including 12 children and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. Those incursions happened in light of the rainy and cold weather as the Israeli soldiers forced children, women and elderly people to stay outside their houses for hours or locked families in one room preventing them to move in addition to other acts of harassment such as violent house raids and sometimes beating up and insulting the residents.

Efforts to Create a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

As part of demolitions in favour of the settlement projects, on 30 January 2018, Israeli municipality staffs in Jerusalem demolished 6 barracks and 9 commercial and agricultural facilities in al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of the city. Mohammed Abu al-Humus, Member of the Follow-up Committee in the village, said that the Israeli forces accompanied with staffs from the municipality and Nature Authority moved into the aforementioned village and demolished the facilities in favour of the national parks in the village.

Settlement Activities, Demolitions, and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian civilians and their Property:

As part of house demolitions, on 29 January 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with 5 bulldozers moved into Beir ‘Ounah area, west of Beit Jala, and demolished two under-construction residential buildings in the area under the pretext of non-licensing. The first building belonged to Walid Rezeq Zarinah and was comprised of 4 floors with 8 residential apartments while the second belonged to Mohammed ‘Abdel Hadi al-Hroub and was comprised of 6 floors with 12 residential apartments. The demolition of those buildings revealed the Israeli forces’ intention to carry out further demolitions in the area, which is full of residential apartments mostly resided by civilians holding Jerusalemite IDs. It should be mentioned that Beit ‘Ounah area and al-Weljah village adjacent to the southern borders of occupied Jerusalem are systematically exposed to demolition campaigns to force the residents to leave the area and annex it to the settlements established on Palestinian lands there as part of the “Great Jerusalem” project. The Israeli municipality in Jerusalem also exerts effective influence over these areas, demolishes houses built without obtaining licenses which are never issued to the residents, and imposes property taxes on the other residents of the area.

On the same day, Israeli forces accompanied with vehicles belonging to the Israeli construction and organization Department in the Civil Administration moved into al-Hemarah area in area (C), east of Bet Dajen villages, east of Nablus. They handed owners of 3 houses demolition notices though the cases of those houses are pending before the Israeli courts.

On 31 January 2018, Israeli forces moved into Irfa’iyah area to the east of Yata, south of Hebron. They dismantled a house built of tin plates on an area of 80 square meters on the house roof of Kamel Rab’ie al-Qadeem.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 25 January 2018

At approximately 00:50, Israeli forces moved into Beit Loqya village, southwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fayez Sa’ed Dar Mousa and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Obaiyat area, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdullah ‘Awad ‘Obaiyat (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:50, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Ra’fat Nasser al-‘Aydi (21) and Majdi Abdul Halim Dawoud (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalid Jamal Faraj (31) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

At approximately 09:50, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Ne’mah village, southwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Yazan Riyad Eshteyah, Tamer Mohammed ‘Ataya and Fayez Sa’ed Mousa.

At approximately 10:45, Israeli forces moved into Birzeit village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Rebhi Talal Rebhi Shahwan and then arrested him.

At approximately 13:00, Israeli forces moved into Bani Na’im village, east of Hebron and stationed near Kennedy School in Sour Ma’in neighbourhood, east of the village. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Damen Zedat (47) and then arrested him.

At approximately 16:25, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Emad Jom’ah Mousa Hammad and then arrested him.

At approximately 18:20, Israeli forces moved into al-Mazra’ah al-Sharqiyah village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Aysar Bassam Shekha and ‘Omran Suleiman Sa’ad and then arrested them.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (13) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Ummer, al-Shuyoukh villages, Hebron, al-Am’ari refugee camp in the center of the city; Tulkarm and Shuweikah Suburb, east of the city; Deir al-Gusoon and ‘Atil villages, northeast of the city; Far’oun village, south of the city; Kafer al-Deek villages west of Salfit; Shaqba village, west of Ramallah; al-‘Ouja village, north of Jericho; Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus.

Friday, 26 January 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they handed summonses to Feras Zakaria al-Qiq (20) and Baha’a Jihad Badawi (18) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohammed Fawaz Zakarneh (20) and Sayed Ibrahim al-Sayed (27) from the eastern neighborhood in the city.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Jawhar neighborhood in the southern area in Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Rajab Raji Ghiath (24) and Hamzah ‘Ali Ghaith (21).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Jenin, Barqin Valley, and al-Yamoun village, west of the city; al-Zababdah village, southeast of the city; and Bani Na’im village in Hebron.

Saturday 27 January 2018:

At approximately 12:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, randomly opened fire at the coast line. At approximately 14:10, the Israeli gunboats opened fire at fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 19:30, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Tareq Fa’eq Abdullah al-Jarmi (22) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Fawar refugee camp, Dura and Halhoul in Hebron.

Sunday, 28 January 2018:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nidal Sa’ed Sbaih (25) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron and stationed in Muthalath al-‘Ein area. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Yusuf Rashid Sabarneh (49), Ahmed Rashid Sabarneh (44) and Mohammed Sa’ed Abu Harthiyah (22). The soldiers thoroughly searched the house looking for weapons. They later withdrew, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Hashemiyah village, south of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Farsan Mohammed Jarrar (23) and then arrested him

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested No’man Saleh Hamed and Mohammed Abdul Majid Hamad.

At approximately 10:30, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire at shepherds, east of Gaza Valley (Juhor al-Deek), near the eastern borders of the village. As a result, the shepherds were forced to leave the area fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

In the evening hours, Israeli forces moved into al-Laban al-Sharqiyah village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 6 civilians. The Israeli forces questioned them and then released them the next day morning. The arrestees were identified as Mohanned Ghaleb ‘Ouwais (38), Mousa ‘Ali ‘Ouwais (31), Jihad Abdul Salam ‘Ouwais (16), Sarhan Ref’at Daraghmeh (29), Abdullah Ghassan Daraghmeh (21) and Khattab Mohammed Daraghmeh (16).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir, Ethna, al-Samou’ and al-Semiya villages in Hebron.

Monday, 29 January 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Shuyoukh village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hamdan ‘Ali ‘Ouweidat (24) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Basel Ya’qoub al-Badawi (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Enabta village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Yusuf Islam Abu Rayya (20), Wa’el Mahmoud Sharaqeh (28) and Ibrahim Ayman Najjar (25).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Sabri Mohammed Abdul Ghani Khalil (20) and Yazan Hanoun (19).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Mohammed Shehdah al-Ba’louj, Abed Mahmoud al-Ba’louj and Jebril Mohammed al-Ba’louj. The Israeli forces also handed summonses to Salem Rashid Harizat (34), and Mousa Salim Harizat (38) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Samou’ village, south of Hebron and stationed in the western neighborhood of the village. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mousa Salamah al-Daghamin (29) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Halhoul, north of Hebron and stationed in al-Tharwah neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Sa’adi Mansour (22). The soldiers locked the family members in one room and then arrested Mohammed before they withdrew from the house.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a police force moved into al-Hadediyah area in the northern Valleys, east of Tubas. They raided and searched several tents and then arrested Tahseen Abdullah Hafeth ‘Oudah (27) and Qusai Abdul Mahdi Ghayad al-Salamin (30). The Israeli forces withdrew at approximately 12:30 from the area.

At approximately 17:40, Israeli forces arrested Mahmoud Salama Mahmoud Hattab (29) from Tulkarm when he referred to the Israeli Intelligence Service in the Israeli military Liaison office (D.C.O) at al-Taibah crossing, south of Tulkarm. Hattab was then transferred to an unknown destination.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Fawar refugee camp, al-Semia village, Hebron, and Far’oun village, south of Tulkarm, and Rafat village, west of Salfit.

Tuesday, 30 January 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Duheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 3 civilians namely Abdul Karim ‘Ayad (60), Eyas Ahmed Farajin (21) and Yusuf Mohammed ‘Adawi (31)

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohammed Ja’afar Khuweira (27) and Majdi Mohammed Darwish al-Qutob (39)

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Farhan Yasin al-Sa’di (29), Ibrahim Hasan ‘Ali Jaber (40) and Ahmed Shafiq Abu Zenah (30).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Jom’ah Sa’ad Khalifah Abu Jabal (51) and Lutfi Mohammed Abu al-Nasser (24).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Qasem al-Sheikh (54) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm refugee camp. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Khalil al-Shafe’i (28) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Amir Maher Hamed, Abdul Qader Kayed Hamad, and Mahmoud Abdul Latif Hamad.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Tabaqah village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Salem Ibrahim Abu Hawash (53) and then locked the family members in one room. The soldiers later withdrew, and no arrests were reported. It should be noted that the Israeli authorities arrested Salem’s son Mandela (23) a month and half ago and he is under interrogation on Ashkelon prison in Israel.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Saida village, northeast of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Samer Rasem al-Ashqar (26) and Sadam Hasan Mahmoud Raddad (24).

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Sa’ir village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ali Mohammed Shakarneh (26) and then arrested him.

In new crime of excessive use of lethal force, on Tuesday, 31 January 2018, Israeli forces killed a 17-year-old Palestinian child when they moved into al-Mughayer village, northeast of Ramallah.

According to PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses’ accounts on the last crime, at approximately 16:30 on the above-mentioned day, Israeli forces backed by 3 military vehicles moved into al-Mughayer village, northeast of Ramallah, and stationed in the center of the village. A number of Palestinian children and youngsters gathered to throw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli vehicles. A soldier from one of the vehicles immediately fired one bullet that hit Laith Haitham Fathi Abu Na’im (17), entering his right eye and exiting his head. Around five minutes later, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village. The wounded child was taken by an ambulance to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment and admitted to the Emergency Department; however, he drew his last breath only minutes after. Eyewitnesses said that the bullet was shot at Abu Na’im at very close range, and he did not pose any threat to the life of the Israeli soldiers. It should be mentioned that Abu Na’im is a student at al-Mughayer High School for Boys.

At approximately 21:55, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. The Israeli gunboats also fired flare bombs in the sky and chased the fishing boats. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (54) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah, Tarama, al-Thaheriyah, and Sa’ir villages and Nemrah northern area in Hebron.

Wednesday, 31 January 2018

At approximately 00:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus to secure the entry of buses carrying hundreds of settlers, who moved into “Joseph’s Tomb” and Tal Balata areas and carried out riots, east of the city. They then performed their religious rituals and Talmudic prayers in the tomb and then went to Tal Balata archeological site, which is under the supervision of the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. During that, a number of Palestinian youngsters gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli vehciles. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets at them. As a result, a 17-year-old child sustained a metal bullet wound to the right eyelid.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Jenin and its camp, west of the city to conduct a wide-scale arrest campaign. A number of Palestinian youngsters gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli vehicles. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets at them. As a result, 2 civilians were hit with live bullets. Moreover, the Israeli soldiers raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohammed Ismail Mohammed Jarrar (20), from Barqin Valley, west of the city, and Ahmed Husam Tuqan (25), from al-Marah neighborhood in the city.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Nahalin village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ali Mohammed Shakarneh (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Tarqumiya village, northwest of Hebron and stationed in the western neighborhood of the village. They raided and searched a house belonging to Karam Mohammed Tanenah (39) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Tubas. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Ahmed Fayez Daraghmeh (25).

At approximately 07:55, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 09:55, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israeli, east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the border area. As a result, farmers, whose lands are near the targeted area, fled away fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 10:00, Israeli gunboats stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi refugee camp, opened fire at Palestinian agricultural lands in the eastern areas. The shooting recurred in the same area at approximately 15:00 on the same day. However, no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Kahel and Deir Sharaf villages, al-‘Aroub refugee camp, northwest of Nablus.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Upon calls for demonstrations protesting against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s Presidential Decree to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. As a result, 9 civilians, including 2 children, were hit with live bullets. One of the children was arrested. (This number does not include the number of those wounded during the incursions into the West Bank.) It should be mentioned that PCHR keeps the names of wounded persons for fear of arresting them. The demonstrations were as follows:

West Bank:

At approximately 14:00 on Thursday, 25 January 2018, a number of Palestinian youngsters gathered at the entrance to Beit ‘Oyoun village, east of Hebron, which connects Sa’ir and al-Shuyoukh villages with the Bypass Road (60). The protestors threw stones at Israeli vehicles stationed at the abovementioned entrance. The Israeli soldiers opened fire at the protestors and chased them between houses. As a result, Ahmed ‘Essa Shalaldah (16) was hit with a live bullet to the foot and was transferred to an unknown destination.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 13:00 on Friday, 26 January 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered near the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Khuza’ah and ‘Abasan al-Kabirah and al-Jadidah villages and al-Sarij area, east of al-Qararah, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, in protest against the U.S President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The clashes continued in the area for hours during which the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence sporadically fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. As a result, an 18-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right leg.

At approximately 13:30 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in the northern Gaza Strip. The youngsters approached the security fence, set fire to tires, and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers stationed in military watchtowers in the landfill area, north of the Agriculture School, north of Buret Abu Samrah, north of Beit Lahia, fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 4 civilians, including a child, sustained live bullet wounds. The wounded civilians were transferred by ambulances belonging to Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to the Indonesian and Beit Hanoun Hospitals. Doctors there classified 2 civilians’ injuries as serious.

At approximately 14:00 on the same day, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. The protestors set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The clashes continued until the evening hours of the same day. As a result, 3 civilians sustained live bullet wounds to their lower limbs.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(24-30 January 2018)

Category 24 January 25 January 26 January 27 January 28 January 29 January 30 January Patients 33 29 4 – 72 30 57 Companions 33 27 3 – 60 21 54 Personal needs 29 26 10 – 30 25 31 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 26 – Arabs fromIsrael 5 11 4 – 12 4 7 Diplomats 40 – – – – – – International journalists 3 3 – – 5 – 3 International workers 42 73 5 – 8 13 40 TravelersAbroad 3 1 – – – – 67 Business people 79 52 1 – 105 69 70 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 2 7 – – 2 2 – VIPs – – 3 – 2 – 1 Ambulances to Israel 1 3 5 – 2 5 4 Patients’ Companions 1 3 5 – 2 5 4

Note:

On Wednesday, 24 January 2018, Israeli forces allowed 4 persons, who work at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) and internationals to renew their permits.

On Tuesday, 30 January 2018, Israeli forces allowed one person, who works at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) to renew his permits.

On Wednesday, 24 January 2018, Israeli forces allowed 2 persons to cross the crossing in order to give their testimonies before the Israeli Courts.

On Thursday, 25 January 2018, Israeli forces allowed a Christian person, and on Friday, 26 January 2018, 2 Christian persons to travel via the crossing.

On Thursday, 25 January 2018, Israeli forces allowed one person; on Sunday, 28 January 2018, 2 persons; and on Tuesday, 30 January 2018, to return to the West Bank.

On Monday, 28 January 2018, Israeli forces allowed a person to accompany a dead body.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Ramallah: Israeli forces established (3) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 16:50 on Thursday, 25 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint in ‘Ain Ayoub area near Ras Karkar village, west of Ramallah.

At approximately 21:50, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Kherbitha Bani Harith, northwest of the city.

On Saturday, 27 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah.

Hebron: Israeli forces established (22) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday 25 January 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit ‘Awaa and Dura villages, southwest of Hebron.

On Friday, 26 January 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp and at the entrances to al-Ramadeen, al-Dahiriyia, and Samou’a villages.

On Saturday, 27 January 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrance to Beit ‘Awaa village; on Abu Risha Road, west of Ethna village; at the northern entrance to Hahoul village; and at the southern entrance to Hebron (al-Fahs).

On Sunday, 28 January 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Bani Na’iem and Ethna villages.

On Monday, 29 January 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Samou’a, al-Dahiriyia, and Dier Samet villages.

On Tuesday, 30 January 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Halhoul village (Jouret Bahlas), at the northern entrance to Hebron, at the entrance to Yatta village, and at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

On Wednesday, 31 January 2018, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp, at the eastern entrance to Dura, and on al-Karmel Road.

Nablus:

For the 3rd consecutive week, Israeli forces continued to restrict the Palestinian civilians’ movement in the city after they imposed a tightened closure on the city following the killing of an Israeli settler by Palestinian armed persons on Tuesday, 09 January 2018. Since then, the Israeli forces closed Jeet – Yitzhar Bypass Street, south of the city, and obstructed civilians’ vehicles movement. Therefore, all vehicles from Jenin, Tulkarm and western countryside of Nablus were forced to pass through Nablus in order to reach Ramallah by crossing Hawarah checkpoint, at the southern entrance to the city. As a result, there was a traffic jam in the city and at the checkpoint. The Israeli forces partially reopened the abovementioned street on 25 January 2018. Furthermore, streets leading to the city witnessed establishing checkpoints at their intersections. PCHR’s fieldworker in Nablus said that Israeli forces established many checkpoints near the intersection of Dir Sharaf village on Nablus-Tulkarm Road at the intersection of al-Naqoura village, on Nablus-Jenin Street, at the entrance to Surra village on Nablus-Qalqiliyia Street, Hawarah main entrance connects between north of the West Bank and other cities, and on al-Bathan Road on Nablus-Tubas and Jordan Valley Street. Moreover, the Israeli forces closed with cement cubes and sand barriers the intersection of Tal-‘Arraq Bureen villages with new Nablus neighborhood.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (8) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 08:45 on Thursday, 25 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 20:00, a similar checkpoint was established between ‘Azoun and ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, east of the city.

On Sturday, 27 January 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia, at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, and at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, east of the city.

On Saturday, 27 January 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia, and at the entrances to ‘Azoun and ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb villages, east of the city.

At approximately 10:30 on Monday, 29 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 17:00, a similar checkpoint was established at the eastern entrance to the city.

At approximately 07:30 on Tuesday, 30 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village.

Salfit:

At approximately 14:50 on Thursday, 25 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the western entrance to Kafur al-Deek village, west of Salfit.

At approximately 14:30 on Monday, 29 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Salfit.

Tulkarm:

At approximately 14:25 on Monday, 29 January 2018, Israeli forces stationed at ‘Inab military checkpoint, east of Tulkarm, tightened their arbitrary measures against Palestinian civilians and obstructed their movement until 17:50. No more incidents were reported.

Jenin:

On Friday, 26 January 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints in Muthlath al-Shuhada Square, on ‘Orabah-Beir al-Basha Road, on Road connects between Qabatia and al-Masliyiah villages, southwest of Jenin.

On Saturday, 27 January 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-‘Arqa village, southwest of Jenin.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 15:00 on Thursday, 25 January 2018, Israeli forces stationed at al-Container checkpoint, northeast of Bethlehem, arrested Ahmed Mohamed Safi al-‘Alami (24), from Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. Ahmed was arrested when he was on his way back from Ramallah to his house.

On Thursday, Israeli forces stationed in the vicinity of al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City, arrested Sahar Mousa Izriqat (41), from al-Tafouh village, west of the city.

At approximately 17:25 on Thursday, Israeli forces established a checkpoint near al-Tanib Station on Nablus-Tulkarm Road. Israeli forces stopped Palestinian civilians’ vehicles, checked the passengers’ IDs, and then arrested Aisar Sameer Abu Subeih (25), from Kafra’I village, south of Jenin.

At approximately 06:00 on Friday, 26 January 2018, Israeli forces stationed at Barta’ah checkpoint, southwest of Jenin, arrested Bahaa Mahmoud ‘Abahrah (26), from al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin.

At approximately 15:00 on Friday, Israeli forces stationed at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia, arrested Mohanad Yousef Kamel ‘Arafah (26), from Tulkarm Camp, while heading to his work through a main street near ‘Azoun village.

At approximately 10:00 on Sunday, 28 January 2018, Israeli forces deployed in the vicinity of al-Ibrahimi Mosque in the centre of Hebron’s Old City arrested Ayman Rohi al-Fakhouri (26) near Abu al-Rish checkpoint. Ayman was then taken to an interrogation centre in “Kiryat Arba” settlement, east of the city.

At approximately 14:00 on Sunday, Israeli forces arrested ‘Alaa Yehia ‘Izzat (14) while exiting his school in al-Khadir village, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 15:30 on Sunday, Israeli forces stationed at Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus, arrested Najem Mahmoud Hamad Fashafsha (32) and Mahmoud Hatem Abu ‘Aoun (26). Both of them are from Jabi’ village, south of Nablus. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces stopped a vehicle carrying Fashafsha and Abu ‘Aoun and then checked their IDs. The Israeli forces then asked them to get out of the vehicle at gunpoint and took them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 16:25 on Sunday, Israeli forces stationed in the vicinity of “Itamar “ settlement, east of Beit Foreek village, east of Nablus, arrested Basem Abed al-‘Aziz Haj Mohamed (42). The Israeli forces claimed that Basem was intending to sneak to the abovementioned settlement before arresting him.

At approximately 21:00 on Monday, 31 January 2018, Israeli forces deployed in the vicinity of al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City arrested Qusay Mohamed Abu Ra’iya (13) and took him to a Police Station near the al-Ibrahimi Mosque for investigation. He was later released.

At approximately 15:00 on Wednesday, Israeli forces arrested Fayiz Mohamed Itbaish (28) near al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron after stopping his vehicle. The Israeli forces claimed that Fayiz attempted to run over an Israeli soldier.

Around the same time, Israeli forces arrested Mohamed Hashem Masalmah (17), from Beit ‘Awaa village, while he was near the security fence of “Nahal Nighot” established on the confiscated Palestinian civilians’ lands, east of the village. The Israeli forces claimed that Mohamed was intending to enter the settlement and he had a knife.

Efforts to Create a Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 02:00 on Thursday, 25 January 2018, Israeli forces moved into Qutnah village, northwest of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nazmi Shamasnah and then arrested Rusliyah Shamasnah and her child Sara (14). It should be noted that Rusliyah is the mother of Mohamed Nazmi Shamasnah, who was killed on October 2015 while coming back from his work in Abu Ghoush village, northwest of occupied Jerusalem. The Israeli forces claimed that Mohamed attempted to steal an Israeli soldier’s firearm inside an Israeli bus.

On Sunday, 28 January 2018, a large force of Israeli soldiers moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem and then immediately closed its main entrances. The Israeli forces stationed in Abu Riyalah neighborhood and then raided and searched houses. Among those houses was house of Mohamed Salah al-Shaiekh Mahmoud (26). The Israeli forces severely beat Mohamed and his family and then arrested him. Moreover, the Israeli forces severely beat Saif al-Deen Muhanad ‘Obaid (9) while searching his house. As a result, Saif al-Deen sustained bruises and was then taken to (Hadasah-al-‘Issawiyia) Hospital to receive medical treatment. Furthermore, Mohamed Abu al-Humus, Member of the Follow-up Committee in al-Isawiyah village, was arrested after being beaten. Mohammed was taken to the hospital and then it was decided to bring him before the Magistrate’s Court on Sunday afternoon. The Israeli forces also arrested Yousef Farroukh (24) while he was working in a Petrol Station in the village.

At approximately 01:00 on Tuesday, 30 January 2018, a large force of Israeli soldiers accompanied with heliborne Yamam Unit forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They deployed in many neighborhoods and conducted a wide scale campaign to arrest over 33 Palestinian civilians. Mohamed Abu al-Humus, Member of the Follow-up Committee in al-Isawiyah village, said that the Israeli forces moved into the village from many entrances and then deployed in the village’s neighborhoods, where they conducted a campaign to raid houses, arrest Palestinian civilians and hand them notices to refer to Israeli detention facilities for investigation. He added that the Israeli forces raided a house belonging to Mohamed Rashad Abu Riyalah after surrounding it. Furthermore, the Israeli forces confiscated over 100 cooking gas cylinders after raiding a container in the village. Abu al-Humus also said that the Israeli forces arrested over 33 Palestinian civilians, including 11 children. All of the arrested persons were than taken from the eastern entrance to the village to the investigation and detention facilities in the city in a bus. PCHR keeps the names of the arrested persons.

At approximately 02:00 on Tuesday, Israeli forces moved into Beit Sowreek village, northwest of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Medhat Mahmoud al-Jamal and Mohamed Khalid al-Tari. It should be noted that al-Tari is Director of the Jerusalem Governor’s office in the villages, northwest of the city.

House Demolitions and Notices:

On Tuesday, 30 January 2018, the Israeli Municipality staff in occupied Jerusalem demolished 6 barracks and 9 commercial and agricultural facilities in al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of the city. Mohamed Abu al-Humus, Member of the Follow-up Committee in al-Issawiyia village, said that the Israeli forces accompanied with the staffs from the Israeli Municipality and Nature Authority moved into al-‘Issawiyia village and demolished 6 barracks used as stores, restaurants for drinks and fast food. Abu al-Humus also said that the Israeli bulldozers demolished 9 other facilities identified as a farm, fence, office, 2 barracks, 2 chicken coops, a car, and an agricultural room in the area threatened to be confiscated in favor of the National Parks in the village. He added that the Israeli authorities raided other commercial facilities in the village and checked their papers. Moreover, the Israeli forces raided al-‘Issawiyia Medical Center under the pretext of examining a device. Abu al-Humus said that the Israeli forces confiscated vehicles parked on both sides of the road and removed other 20 vehicles under the pretext of mechanical faults. They also stopped vehicles and checked the passengers ‘IDs. The Israeli forces also raided a butcher shop, confiscated cartons of eggs and then threw them into the trash.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

On Monday, 29 January 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with 5 bulldozers moved into Beir ‘Ounah area, west of Beit Jala city. They demolished 2 under-construction buildings under the pretext of non-licensing. According to PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses’ statements, at approximately 08:00, Israeli forces moved into Beir ‘Ounah area, imposed a military cordon on the area, surrounded 2 under-construction buildings, and then demolished them. The first 4-strorey building belonged to Waleed Reziq Zarinah and included 8 apartments, while the second 6-storey building belonged to Mohamed Abed al-Hadi al-Hroub and included 12 apartments. The demolition of the abovementioned buildings showed the Israeli forces’ intention to conduct more demolitions in the area, which is full of residential apartments mostly resided by those holding Jerusalemite IDs. Furthermore, Mayor of Beit Jala, Nicolas Khamis, along with the municipality staff and the Palestinian Ministry of Local Government (MoLG) staff arrived at the area to reveal the circumstances. Meanwhile, a number of civilians assaulted the mayor, his companions, and the procession in protest at the demolition carried out by the Israeli bulldozers. The civilians hold the Mayor fully responsible for the demolition. It should be noted that Beir ‘Onah area and al-Waljah village adjacent to occupied Jerusalem’s southern borders are exposed to systematic demolition campaigns, which aim at deporting their residents and annex them to settlements established on Palestinian lands, under the so-called Great Jerusalem Project. The Israeli municipality in Jerusalem imposed its control on these areas, demolished houses built without licenses which are the municipality refuses to give the residents, and imposed a property tax on them.

At approximately 12:00 on Monday, 29 January 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with vehicles of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into al- Hemarah area, which is classified as Area C, east of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus. They handed owners of 3 houses demolition notices while the cases of those houses are still pending before the Israeli Courts. The abovementioned houses belong to:

Ra’fat ‘Enad ‘Ali Abu Jaish, whose 2- story uninhabited house built on an area of 200 square meters, ‘Ameed Ahmed Abdullah Abu Thabet, whose one-story inhabited house built on an area of 150 square meters, and Saeid Ahmed Abu Jaish, whose one-story inhabited house built on an area of 150 square meters.

Israeli forces’ attacks

At approximately 15:00 on Monday, 29 January 2018, a group of Israeli settlers gathered on “Yitzhar Settlement Street and Hawarh village’s Main Street, south of Nablus. The Israeli settlers closed the abovementioned streets and then threw stones for over 2 hours at Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and a house belonging to Bassam al-Najar near Yitzhar Street, south of Bureen village but no casualties were reported. It should be noted that the stone-throwing happened after the Israeli forces re-opened Yitzhar Street for Palestinian civilians’ vehicles. Yitzhar Street was closed following the killing of an Israeli settler by Palestinian armed persons on 09 January 2018.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

